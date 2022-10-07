ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Community Rocks Vegetable Garden is now open to the community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is tackling hunger and staying true to its mission of improving the environment. ReTHink, Inc. is a Terre Haute nonprofit. It just unveiled its new Community Rocks Vegetable Garden in the Ryves neighborhood. The executive director says this is an area that...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial brings the community together

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department is using Fire Prevention Week to honor those who died trying to save others. The annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial was held on Sunday at the department's training center. Chief Bill Berry says, "It's a day of remembering. We never forget...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Support the Exotic Feline Rescue Center through art

CENTER POINT, Ind. (WTHI) - You can own a beautiful piece of art featuring a majestic creature while also supporting a local rescue center. The Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana is home to hundreds of big cats. The facility runs on donations and ticket sales. Recently, an...
CENTER POINT, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Vigo County, IN
Society
West Terre Haute, IN
Society
County
Vigo County, IN
City
West Terre Haute, IN
WTHI

St. Patrick Soup Kitchen hosts "Taste and See Event"

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The effects of inflation are being felt everywhere. Now, one local soup kitchen is raising money to help keep its shelves stocked. They say it's been hard keeping up with the demand. St. Patrick Catholic Church Soup Kitchen hosted its Taste and See Event on...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Fire Prevention Parade takes place in Vigo Co.

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Hundreds lined the streets of National Ave. in West Terre Haute for the annual Fire Prevention Parade on Saturday. This was the 48th year of the event. The goal of the event is to bring the community together while educating about fire awareness as cold weather begins to set […]
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Rock-a-Buy Baby hosts open house to showcase products

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local store is here to help you with all of your baby's needs!. Rock-a-Buy Baby opened right before the pandemic. The store decreased its hours to help stay afloat, and customers would schedule their appointments for safety reasons. Now, the store is expanding its...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakfast#Charity
WTHI

THSO hosts first-ever Sip and Savor event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra hosted the first-ever Sip and Savor event his weekend at the Hulman Center. Local breweries and restaurants offered a variety of selections for people to try while they got a chance to enjoy some beautiful live jazz music. The goal...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Wags and Wiggles Dog Walk

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Tails are wagging over at the Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society. It's time to check out the first-ever "Wags and wiggles" Dog Walk. Dogs from all over the Wabash Valley showed off their best costumes! It was all to help raise money for the humane society.
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Covered Bridge Festival preparations underway

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One of the most popular festivals in the valley kicks off Friday, October 14. The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival always starts on the second Friday in October. Booths and tents can already be found surrounding the courthouse square in Rockville. Organizers say the 10-day, 10-location event is the largest […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WTHI

Terre Haute South Band has had a very successful season this year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute South Vigo High School band is in the middle of a successful season. You can help ensure the young musicians can continue their passion. The band has earned several first place wins in Indianapolis, among other awards, this year. The positive momentum...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Ivy Tech hosts around 250 potential students for Go Ivy Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Friday, Ivy Tech Community College hosted nearly 250 high schoolers for Go Ivy Day. Students visited the Terre Haute campus to learn more about the school and what it has to offer. Visitors got to ask questions and learn about scholarship options, campus life,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local architect to restore a famous Vigo Co. home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A famous Vigo County home welcomed visitors for the first time in decades. The Rocky Edge Estate in southern Vigo County was first purchased by the Root family, who’s famous for the Coca-Cola contour bottle, in the 1920s. They built up the 88-acre property and the home up until the […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
mymixfm.com

16-year-old dies in a car wreck in Greene Co.

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One 16-year-old is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Greene County. It happened on October 9, at 4:22 a.m. According to Greene County’s Sheriff’s Office, it happened in the area of S State Road 45, a half mile south of I-69. A...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Dedication ceremony held for “Ack Ack Gun”

Terre Haute, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A dedication ceremony was held Saturday to celebrate the installation of an anti-aircraft gun from the Navy at the Vigo County Veterans Memorial Park. Clifford Stephens, president of the park, said it took them three years to acquire the gun, also known as an “Ack Ack Gun”. “I was on […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Clay Co. industrial park is declared full after work began over 30 years ago

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- Clay County has become a new hotspot for industry and it's all thanks to an industrial park located in Brazil. The project began back in 1990 and has continued through various changes in leadership. But, Jim Coffenberry has remained with the project for years. He's currently a consultant with the Clay County Redevelopment Commission.
CLAY COUNTY, IN
985theriver.com

One injured following a motorcycle wreck in Clark County

CLARK CO, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A wreck involving a motorcycle happened just west of Marshall on Route 40. A deputy on the scene said it happened at 4:30 p.m. central time. One person was injured, and their condition is not known. This is a developing story.
CLARK COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy