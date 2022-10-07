Read full article on original website
Community Rocks Vegetable Garden is now open to the community
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is tackling hunger and staying true to its mission of improving the environment. ReTHink, Inc. is a Terre Haute nonprofit. It just unveiled its new Community Rocks Vegetable Garden in the Ryves neighborhood. The executive director says this is an area that...
Annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial brings the community together
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department is using Fire Prevention Week to honor those who died trying to save others. The annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial was held on Sunday at the department's training center. Chief Bill Berry says, "It's a day of remembering. We never forget...
Support the Exotic Feline Rescue Center through art
CENTER POINT, Ind. (WTHI) - You can own a beautiful piece of art featuring a majestic creature while also supporting a local rescue center. The Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana is home to hundreds of big cats. The facility runs on donations and ticket sales. Recently, an...
Waapaahsiki Siipiiwi Mounds Historical Park celebrates a new land donation
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) One historic park in Sullivan County is celebrating a new land donation!. On Thursday, Indiana-Michigan power signed more than 30 acres of land to the Waapaahsiki Siipiiwi Mounds Historical Park. The park has been in development for nearly 18 years. The new land will allow them to...
St. Patrick Soup Kitchen hosts "Taste and See Event"
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The effects of inflation are being felt everywhere. Now, one local soup kitchen is raising money to help keep its shelves stocked. They say it's been hard keeping up with the demand. St. Patrick Catholic Church Soup Kitchen hosted its Taste and See Event on...
Fire Prevention Parade takes place in Vigo Co.
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Hundreds lined the streets of National Ave. in West Terre Haute for the annual Fire Prevention Parade on Saturday. This was the 48th year of the event. The goal of the event is to bring the community together while educating about fire awareness as cold weather begins to set […]
Rock-a-Buy Baby hosts open house to showcase products
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local store is here to help you with all of your baby's needs!. Rock-a-Buy Baby opened right before the pandemic. The store decreased its hours to help stay afloat, and customers would schedule their appointments for safety reasons. Now, the store is expanding its...
West Terre Haute fast food restaurant closes temporarily following small kitchen fire
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A kitchen fire will keep Burger King closed until further notice. The Sugar Creek Fire Department said a small fire happened in the kitchen around 7 a.m. No one was injured. The department is not sure what started the fire. The department said the restaurant...
Hold Vigo County Accountable hosts debate for school board candidates
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Candidates running for a spot on the Vigo County School Board of Trustees gathered for a debate on Sunday. Hold Vigo County Accountable hosted this debate. It was at Top Guns in Terre Haute. The public was able to send in questions for the candidates...
THSO hosts first-ever Sip and Savor event
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra hosted the first-ever Sip and Savor event his weekend at the Hulman Center. Local breweries and restaurants offered a variety of selections for people to try while they got a chance to enjoy some beautiful live jazz music. The goal...
Wags and Wiggles Dog Walk
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Tails are wagging over at the Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society. It's time to check out the first-ever "Wags and wiggles" Dog Walk. Dogs from all over the Wabash Valley showed off their best costumes! It was all to help raise money for the humane society.
Covered Bridge Festival preparations underway
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One of the most popular festivals in the valley kicks off Friday, October 14. The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival always starts on the second Friday in October. Booths and tents can already be found surrounding the courthouse square in Rockville. Organizers say the 10-day, 10-location event is the largest […]
Terre Haute South Band has had a very successful season this year
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute South Vigo High School band is in the middle of a successful season. You can help ensure the young musicians can continue their passion. The band has earned several first place wins in Indianapolis, among other awards, this year. The positive momentum...
"If you have any feeling at all, that gets to you" Terre Haute men among many helping in hurricane Ian relief efforts
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As hurricane relief efforts continue, two Terre Haute men have been working hard to help get communities in Florida back on their feet. Volunteers from Terre Haute say seeing the devastation from hurricane Ian puts things in perspective. The two men News 10 spoke with...
Ivy Tech hosts around 250 potential students for Go Ivy Day
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Friday, Ivy Tech Community College hosted nearly 250 high schoolers for Go Ivy Day. Students visited the Terre Haute campus to learn more about the school and what it has to offer. Visitors got to ask questions and learn about scholarship options, campus life,...
Local architect to restore a famous Vigo Co. home
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A famous Vigo County home welcomed visitors for the first time in decades. The Rocky Edge Estate in southern Vigo County was first purchased by the Root family, who’s famous for the Coca-Cola contour bottle, in the 1920s. They built up the 88-acre property and the home up until the […]
16-year-old dies in a car wreck in Greene Co.
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One 16-year-old is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Greene County. It happened on October 9, at 4:22 a.m. According to Greene County’s Sheriff’s Office, it happened in the area of S State Road 45, a half mile south of I-69. A...
Dedication ceremony held for “Ack Ack Gun”
Terre Haute, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A dedication ceremony was held Saturday to celebrate the installation of an anti-aircraft gun from the Navy at the Vigo County Veterans Memorial Park. Clifford Stephens, president of the park, said it took them three years to acquire the gun, also known as an “Ack Ack Gun”. “I was on […]
Clay Co. industrial park is declared full after work began over 30 years ago
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- Clay County has become a new hotspot for industry and it's all thanks to an industrial park located in Brazil. The project began back in 1990 and has continued through various changes in leadership. But, Jim Coffenberry has remained with the project for years. He's currently a consultant with the Clay County Redevelopment Commission.
One injured following a motorcycle wreck in Clark County
CLARK CO, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A wreck involving a motorcycle happened just west of Marshall on Route 40. A deputy on the scene said it happened at 4:30 p.m. central time. One person was injured, and their condition is not known. This is a developing story.
