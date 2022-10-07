ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutto, TX

Community Impact Austin

Transportation projects to come in Leander following council acceptance of FY 2022-23 capital improvement program

Leander City Council accepted the FY 2022-23 capital improvement program at its Oct. 10 meeting. (Courtesy Fotolia) Leander City Council accepted the capital improvement program—a list of projects receiving funding under the fiscal year 2022-23 budget—at its Oct. 10 meeting. The more than $132 million CIP includes $10.8...
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

Developer to transform former McCoy Elementary School site into urban hub on Williams Drive

The proposed mixed-use development has apartments, retailers and restaurants. (Rendering courtesy Partners Development Co.) (Graphic by Alissa Foss/Community Impact) City officials and developers agree a mixed-use project coming to the east end of Williams Drive in Georgetown will serve as a catalyst for future redevelopment and economic growth in the area.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 commercial permits filed recently in Central Austin, including nightclub Oilcan Harry’s relocation

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Battle continues with LCRA over water management plan

The Central Texas Water Coalition has taken its fight for a new Highland Lakes water management plan to Gov. Greg Abbott and intends to speak out on the issue once again during a Lower Colorado River Authority status report on the plan Thursday, Oct. 13. Over the summer, the coalition...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

3 downtown businesses to celebrate milestones of serving Buda

Buda Dental Professionals is located at 220 Main St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Buda Dental Professionals will celebrate 40 years of business and serving the communities of Buda, Kyle and surrounding areas Nov. 3. Located at 220 Main St., Buda, the practice was founded in 1982 by Dr. Donald Taylor. The team has expanded over the years with a staff that has more than 15 years of experience. Buda Dental Professionals offer teeth-whitening services, dental implants, TMJ therapy and more. 512-877-5726. www.budadental.com.
BUDA, TX
Community Impact Austin

City of Cedar Park looking to receive community feedback on mobility master plan

On Oct. 19, the city of Cedar Park will host a meeting to receive community feedback on the mobility master plan. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) The city of Cedar Park will host a public meeting to receive input from the community regarding the mobility master plan on Oct. 19 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Cedar Park Recreation Center, 1435 Main St., in a come-and-go format.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin-based dental office opening 13th location in Bee Cave

Swish Dental is opening its 13th location in Bee Cave this fall. (Grace Dickens/ Community Impact) Swish Dental was founded in 2017 and has 12 studios through the Greater Austin area. The first Bee Cave location is set to open in either late October or early November at 3944 RM 620, Bldg. 3, Ste. 140. Swish Dental offers a range of dental services, including general and family dentistry, Invisalign, teeth whitening and oral surgeries. The company was founded by Dr. Viraj Desai, who said she opened the practice to “change the way people feel about the dentist and empowerment of women in dentistry,” according to her mission statement.
BEE CAVE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Restorative Fitness now open in Westlake

Restorative Fitness owner Jill Carlucci is seen on a Gyrotonic tower used to help clients with strength training. (Courtesy Jill Carlucci) Restorative Fitness opened Sept. 13 at 300 Beardsley Lane, Ste. C201, Austin. The studio offers private training in the Gyrotonic method, a movement method that stimulates the nervous system, which helps to improve range of motion and increase strength. Jill Carlucci, the owner of Restorative Fitness, said she assists clients of all ages in leading a more active, movement-based life.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits in Georgetown, including new ambulatory surgery center

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
GEORGETOWN, TX
The Austin Bulldog

The man who would be mayor…again

Part 1 in a series: Kirk Watson wants the job that he resigned from 21 years ago to run for Texas attorney general. This is a story about Kirk Watson, not me, but readers should know that nobody covered this candidate as closely as I did back during his first mayoral campaign in 1996-1997 and during his first several years in office. In an exclusive interview in August 1996 I asked and he answered questions for two solid hours. The transcript of that interview, which I’m publishing here for the first time, runs 46 pages and more than 17,000 words.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

