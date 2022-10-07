Read full article on original website
Pflugerville officials approve order for appraisal work on Secondary Colorado River Raw Water Line
The Secondary Colorado River Raw Water Line project will construct 15 miles of new waterline to pump water from the Colorado River to Lake Pflugerville. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) A major Pflugerville water project is set to move into its next phase of preparation following action from Pflugerville City Council.
Transportation projects to come in Leander following council acceptance of FY 2022-23 capital improvement program
Leander City Council accepted the FY 2022-23 capital improvement program at its Oct. 10 meeting. (Courtesy Fotolia) Leander City Council accepted the capital improvement program—a list of projects receiving funding under the fiscal year 2022-23 budget—at its Oct. 10 meeting. The more than $132 million CIP includes $10.8...
Resident criticizes city’s “sovereign immunity” stance in response to water damage
An 80-year-old Copperas Cove woman brought her concerns directly to the Copperas Cove city council on Tuesday evening, after a city water pipe burst on Sept. 12 and flooded her residence on Carlton Street as well as another home for more than four hours. Robbie Marion came before the Copperas...
Sharon Prete Plaza reopens in Round Rock following stage covering construction
Round Rock's Sharon Prete Plaza reopened in the city's downtown Oct. 5 following some remodeling and the addition of a stage covering. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock's Sharon Prete Plaza reopened in the city's downtown Oct. 5 following some remodeling and the addition of a stage covering. Located at 221...
Developer to transform former McCoy Elementary School site into urban hub on Williams Drive
The proposed mixed-use development has apartments, retailers and restaurants. (Rendering courtesy Partners Development Co.) (Graphic by Alissa Foss/Community Impact) City officials and developers agree a mixed-use project coming to the east end of Williams Drive in Georgetown will serve as a catalyst for future redevelopment and economic growth in the area.
10 commercial permits filed recently in Central Austin, including nightclub Oilcan Harry’s relocation
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Copperas Cove developer bringing back Joy Drive-In as RV park
Some longtime Covites may remember the evenings back in the 60s, 70s, and 80s when they would pile into the family car and head to the edge of town and line up to watch movies at the Joy Drive In. Its iconic screen still stands set back from F.M. 2657,...
Battle continues with LCRA over water management plan
The Central Texas Water Coalition has taken its fight for a new Highland Lakes water management plan to Gov. Greg Abbott and intends to speak out on the issue once again during a Lower Colorado River Authority status report on the plan Thursday, Oct. 13. Over the summer, the coalition...
3 downtown businesses to celebrate milestones of serving Buda
Buda Dental Professionals is located at 220 Main St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Buda Dental Professionals will celebrate 40 years of business and serving the communities of Buda, Kyle and surrounding areas Nov. 3. Located at 220 Main St., Buda, the practice was founded in 1982 by Dr. Donald Taylor. The team has expanded over the years with a staff that has more than 15 years of experience. Buda Dental Professionals offer teeth-whitening services, dental implants, TMJ therapy and more. 512-877-5726. www.budadental.com.
City of Cedar Park looking to receive community feedback on mobility master plan
On Oct. 19, the city of Cedar Park will host a meeting to receive community feedback on the mobility master plan. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) The city of Cedar Park will host a public meeting to receive input from the community regarding the mobility master plan on Oct. 19 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Cedar Park Recreation Center, 1435 Main St., in a come-and-go format.
Austin-based dental office opening 13th location in Bee Cave
Swish Dental is opening its 13th location in Bee Cave this fall. (Grace Dickens/ Community Impact) Swish Dental was founded in 2017 and has 12 studios through the Greater Austin area. The first Bee Cave location is set to open in either late October or early November at 3944 RM 620, Bldg. 3, Ste. 140. Swish Dental offers a range of dental services, including general and family dentistry, Invisalign, teeth whitening and oral surgeries. The company was founded by Dr. Viraj Desai, who said she opened the practice to “change the way people feel about the dentist and empowerment of women in dentistry,” according to her mission statement.
ACL brings thousands of people to Austin, yet one downtown business loses most of its customers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival generated $369 million in economic activity in 2021. Hotels, restaurants and local businesses all felt the impact of ACL. But while it was a time of much profit for some, it was a time of much loss for one Austin restaurant.
Nolanville firefighters fired after voicing concerns to 25 News
Central Bell County Fire and Rescue is a volunteer fire department located in Nolanville & for the past few months, Nolanville’s police chief has been the acting president of the department’s board.
Big build-to-rent housing developer to make Texas debut in Hutto
A national developer of build-to-rent homes has chosen Hutto for one of its first two communities in Texas.
Restorative Fitness now open in Westlake
Restorative Fitness owner Jill Carlucci is seen on a Gyrotonic tower used to help clients with strength training. (Courtesy Jill Carlucci) Restorative Fitness opened Sept. 13 at 300 Beardsley Lane, Ste. C201, Austin. The studio offers private training in the Gyrotonic method, a movement method that stimulates the nervous system, which helps to improve range of motion and increase strength. Jill Carlucci, the owner of Restorative Fitness, said she assists clients of all ages in leading a more active, movement-based life.
10 latest commercial permits in Georgetown, including new ambulatory surgery center
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
The man who would be mayor…again
Part 1 in a series: Kirk Watson wants the job that he resigned from 21 years ago to run for Texas attorney general. This is a story about Kirk Watson, not me, but readers should know that nobody covered this candidate as closely as I did back during his first mayoral campaign in 1996-1997 and during his first several years in office. In an exclusive interview in August 1996 I asked and he answered questions for two solid hours. The transcript of that interview, which I’m publishing here for the first time, runs 46 pages and more than 17,000 words.
Heritage Trail West construction in Round Rock will resume in 2023
The Heritage Trail West project is partially complete and will eventually connect a 1-mile span between Chisholm Trail Road and North Mays Street along Brushy Creek. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock officials took the first step in the process to rebid the Heritage Trail West project following bankruptcy of the...
These road projects will improve connectivity throughout Round Rock
The city of Round Round plans to add turn lanes on northbound A.W. Grimes Boulevard at Old Settlers Boulevard. (Courtesy Google Maps) These are four of the latest local and state transportation projects in the works in the city of Round Rock. Walkway improvements coming to east downtown. City officials...
West Nile virus detected in Cedar Park mosquito trap samples
Two mosquito traps in Cedar Park near the H-E-B Center tested positive for West Nile virus on Oct. 10. (Courtesy Pexels) Two mosquito trap samples collected in Cedar Park tested positive for the West Nile virus Oct. 10, according to a press release from the Williamson County and Cities Health District.
