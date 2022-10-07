Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Related
WRGB
Three facing felony narcotics charges in Amsterdam
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — Three men face drug charges in Amsterdam, after police executed two search warrants Wednesday. According to the Amsterdam Police Department, the department and the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team simultaneously executed two search warrants on Wednesday October 5th at 19 Putnam Street Apt. 1 and at 243 Locust Avenue.
Colonie Police: Domestic call nets handgun, arrest
An Albany man is in county lockup after Colonie Police say he choked and harassed someone at the Econo Lodge, located at 1630 Central Avenue.
WNYT
Queensbury man arrested for aggravated DWI
A Queensbury man is facing charges for felony aggravated DWI after he crashed his car Saturday afternoon. The Warren County sheriff’s office says shortly before 4 p.m., deputies responded and found a car off the road at the intersection of West Mountain and Potters Road – along with a drunk driver.
Amsterdam PD arrest three after drug raid
An active and ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics within Amsterdam lead to the arrest of three individuals. The Amsterdam Police Department/ Montgomery County Regional SWAT team simultaneously executed two search warrants on Wednesday, October 5 at 19 Putnam Street Apt. 1 and at 243 Locust Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRGB
Albany man convicted for 2021 July shots fired incident
Albany, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man has convicted for a 2021 July shots fired incident. Amir McFadden, 19 of Albany was convicted of one Count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, following a jury trial in Albany County Court. On Monday, July 26, 2021...
WNYT
Schenectady residents arrested for drugs, ghost gun
Two adults were sharing the residence with a minor at the time of arrest. The minor has been sent to stay with another family tonight. Terrance Williams and Destiny Graham are currently in the custody of U.S. marshals. Williams was already on parole for a 2018 conviction for criminal sale...
Albany PD convicts teen involved in 2021 gun incident
Albany County District Attorney announced on October 7, Amir McFadden, 19 of Albany was convicted of a crime regarding a gun incident back in July 2021.
WNYT
Suspect in Albany homicide due back in court
A court appearance for the suspect in Sunday’s deadly shooting on Central Avenue was due back in court Friday afternoon. However, the appearance was moved to October 12. Laquan Fallen was arraigned Tuesday on a second-degree murder charge and criminal possession of a weapon. Police say Fallen shot 24-year-old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Albany police arrest woman on drug charges
Albany police arrested Denise R. Fruda, 59 of Athol on October 6. Police arrested Fruda on drug charges after being pulled over.
WNYT
New details on man killed in deadly Northern Blvd. crash
We have new details on the crash that killed a person walking near Northern Blvd. on Thursday evening. The victim is a 58-year-old man from Albany, who died at the scene of the crash. Albany police say the pedestrian was crossing eastbound when he was hit. An SUV and a...
WNYT
Sister of arson suspect speaks out
We’re learning more information about a man charged with arson after a devastating fire in Hudson Falls. We’re now hearing from the younger sister of Peter Lemery. His sister, Angela Moses, spoke exclusively with our media partners at The Post Star. She spoke to them about the unanswered...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged after doing 121 mph, running from police on Danby
DANBY — A 20-year-old man from Wallingford is facing multiple charges following an incident in Danby yesterday. Police say they observed a vehicle operating at an extremely high rate of speed south on US 7 at around 5:45 p.m. Troopers attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop when the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Saugerties PD arrest man after domestic dispute
Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call on Main Street in Saugerties on October 6. The call was allegedly related to a domestic dispute.
16-year-old sentenced in fatal Albany crash
A 16-year-old, whose name will not be released due to their age, was sentenced in connection to a fatal crash in Albany that happened in April. The Albany County District Attorney's Office said the 16-year-old was sentenced to two to six years in state prison for second-degree manslaughter.
WRGB
Fugitive task force arrests two in Schenectady on narcotics and weapons charges
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Albany Division of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Terrance Williams and Destiny Graham in Schenectady for narcotics trafficking and gun possession, Friday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, investigators seized approximately one-kilogram combined weight of...
Colonie PD look to name alleged Price Chopper burglar
Detectives with Colonie Police are trying to put a name to the face of a man, who was allegedly caught stealing on a Price Chopper store's surveillance camera.
WRGB
Saratoga officials say ramping up security, police presence led to safer summer
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The Spa City is nearly one month removed from the end of track season, this time last year the city was coming off a summer filled with stabbings, shootings, and violence. "There was an awful lot of tension in the street last summer in...
WNYT
Another fire erupts in Watervliet
Another fire in the city of Watervliet tonight after a fire there destroyed a home earlier this weekend. The fire occurred on Broadway in Watervliet. Firefighters used a ladder and smashed through windows to check all areas of the house for anyone inside. According to witnesses, a family lives in...
Police: Convicted felon discharged gun at House of Mercy parking lot, train station
If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Rivera is set to be sentenced on January 6, 2023.
Smullen wins lawsuit after December 2021 home invasion
Assemblyman Robert Smullen said Friday he was awarded a default judgment in Johnstown City Court for damages to his family home caused by Garrett Subik, 32, of Johnstown.
Comments / 0