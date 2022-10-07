ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

WRGB

Three facing felony narcotics charges in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — Three men face drug charges in Amsterdam, after police executed two search warrants Wednesday. According to the Amsterdam Police Department, the department and the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team simultaneously executed two search warrants on Wednesday October 5th at 19 Putnam Street Apt. 1 and at 243 Locust Avenue.
AMSTERDAM, NY
WNYT

Queensbury man arrested for aggravated DWI

A Queensbury man is facing charges for felony aggravated DWI after he crashed his car Saturday afternoon. The Warren County sheriff’s office says shortly before 4 p.m., deputies responded and found a car off the road at the intersection of West Mountain and Potters Road – along with a drunk driver.
QUEENSBURY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Amsterdam PD arrest three after drug raid

An active and ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics within Amsterdam lead to the arrest of three individuals. The Amsterdam Police Department/ Montgomery County Regional SWAT team simultaneously executed two search warrants on Wednesday, October 5 at 19 Putnam Street Apt. 1 and at 243 Locust Avenue.
AMSTERDAM, NY
City
Colonie, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
Colonie, NY
Crime & Safety
WRGB

Albany man convicted for 2021 July shots fired incident

Albany, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man has convicted for a 2021 July shots fired incident. Amir McFadden, 19 of Albany was convicted of one Count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, following a jury trial in Albany County Court. On Monday, July 26, 2021...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Schenectady residents arrested for drugs, ghost gun

Two adults were sharing the residence with a minor at the time of arrest. The minor has been sent to stay with another family tonight. Terrance Williams and Destiny Graham are currently in the custody of U.S. marshals. Williams was already on parole for a 2018 conviction for criminal sale...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Suspect in Albany homicide due back in court

A court appearance for the suspect in Sunday’s deadly shooting on Central Avenue was due back in court Friday afternoon. However, the appearance was moved to October 12. Laquan Fallen was arraigned Tuesday on a second-degree murder charge and criminal possession of a weapon. Police say Fallen shot 24-year-old...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

New details on man killed in deadly Northern Blvd. crash

We have new details on the crash that killed a person walking near Northern Blvd. on Thursday evening. The victim is a 58-year-old man from Albany, who died at the scene of the crash. Albany police say the pedestrian was crossing eastbound when he was hit. An SUV and a...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Sister of arson suspect speaks out

We’re learning more information about a man charged with arson after a devastating fire in Hudson Falls. We’re now hearing from the younger sister of Peter Lemery. His sister, Angela Moses, spoke exclusively with our media partners at The Post Star. She spoke to them about the unanswered...
HUDSON FALLS, NY
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged after doing 121 mph, running from police on Danby

DANBY — A 20-year-old man from Wallingford is facing multiple charges following an incident in Danby yesterday. Police say they observed a vehicle operating at an extremely high rate of speed south on US 7 at around 5:45 p.m. Troopers attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop when the...
DANBY, VT
NEWS10 ABC

16-year-old sentenced in fatal Albany crash

A 16-year-old, whose name will not be released due to their age, was sentenced in connection to a fatal crash in Albany that happened in April. The Albany County District Attorney's Office said the 16-year-old was sentenced to two to six years in state prison for second-degree manslaughter.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Fugitive task force arrests two in Schenectady on narcotics and weapons charges

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Albany Division of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Terrance Williams and Destiny Graham in Schenectady for narcotics trafficking and gun possession, Friday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, investigators seized approximately one-kilogram combined weight of...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Another fire erupts in Watervliet

Another fire in the city of Watervliet tonight after a fire there destroyed a home earlier this weekend. The fire occurred on Broadway in Watervliet. Firefighters used a ladder and smashed through windows to check all areas of the house for anyone inside. According to witnesses, a family lives in...
WATERVLIET, NY

