NYPD says shootings are down, gun arrests at 27-year high

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
 2 days ago

NEW YORK -- The NYPD released new data on crime in New York City on Friday.

Shooting incidents were down during September compared to the same period last year, according to NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell .

Sewell said overall arrests for index crimes are at a 21-year high.

"We will not take our foot off the gas. We will continue to employ effective strategies to suppress violence, interdict and seize illegal guns, and address all other crime categories. These are not just words. We have taken steps and action to stop the victimization of New Yorkers and visitors," said Sewell.

Sewell said gun arrests are at a 27-year high.

So far in 2022, NYPD officers have taken more than 5,600 illegal guns off the streets.

