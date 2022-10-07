(CBS DETROIT) - Spooky season is here and so are scares for all. The Eloise Asylum in Westland has plenty of those scares, however, they aren't the kind for the faint of heart. The Westland haunted attraction returns this year for those wanting to feel the most chilling of scares."People love Eloise, it's just the way it is. It's been an icon in this area for over 150 years," says owner John Hambrick about the former Westland Eloise Psychiatric Hospital.Hambrick has a background in real estate and says the former asylum is one of two haunted attractions to be operated...

WESTLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO