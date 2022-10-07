Read full article on original website
Immersive Van Gogh - Detroit: Have you Seen it?Heather RaulersonDetroit, MI
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The University of Michigan Put a Ban on Tobacco Products Across CampusesMarry EvensAnn Arbor, MI
Rotten Manor kicks off the Halloween season with new scary attractions
Halloween season is here and haunted houses are gearing up to entertain thrill seekers throughout metro Detroit.
Haunted attractions take to the halls of former asylum
(CBS DETROIT) - Spooky season is here and so are scares for all. The Eloise Asylum in Westland has plenty of those scares, however, they aren't the kind for the faint of heart. The Westland haunted attraction returns this year for those wanting to feel the most chilling of scares."People love Eloise, it's just the way it is. It's been an icon in this area for over 150 years," says owner John Hambrick about the former Westland Eloise Psychiatric Hospital.Hambrick has a background in real estate and says the former asylum is one of two haunted attractions to be operated...
birchrestaurant.com
15 best restaurants in Southgate, MI
Looking for the best restaurants in Southgate, MI? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of the 15 best restaurants in the area, based on customer feedback and reviews. Whether you’re looking for Italian food, Mexican food, or something else entirely, we’ve got you covered. Check out our list and see for yourself!
Tour of an Abandoned Zoo – This Forgotten Belle Isle Gem Now Goes Beyond Creepy
Once upon a time, this beautiful Michigan zoo was one of Belle Isle's thriving attractions. Today, it's covered in graffiti and what remains of the property goes beyond creepy. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on...
Detroit News
'Rehab Addict' star Nicole Curtis fights to save historic Lake Orion cottages
HGTV star Nicole Curtis is going head-to-head again with a local developer and municipality, this time taking on a firm that wants to tear down about 15 homes in her hometown of Lake Orion to construct three developments. Moceri Custom Homes, an Auburn Hills-based developer, said they have done their...
Pink Panties and Detroit-themed Nike Air Jordans: The top 10 Metro Times headlines
Here’s what our readers were interested in this week
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Our story’: Detroit-themed Nike Air Jordan designed by local boutique
DETROIT – A single pair of Air Jordans can fetch thousands of dollars, and now there’s a special Detroit-themed pair set to go on sale later this month. The designs came from Two18, the high-end streetwear boutique in Eastern Market. Their sister store is Burn Rubber in Royal Oak.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Check out the 77th Greater Detroit Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show this weekend
WARREN, Mich. – Are you a fan of minerals, gems, rocks and fossils? Then you might dig this local event happening at Macomb Community College. The 77th Greater Detroit Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show is happening this weekend. There are over 35 display cases showcasing historical finds and over 60 vendors allowing you to choose the best gem for your home.
Metro Detroit has a pizza-making robot
ZaBot dishes out hot pizzas 24 hours a day, seven days a week in Southfield
ClickOnDetroit.com
Get an authentic taste of Mexico at this restaurant that started at home
Be it tasty tacos, or some traditional birria, Jose de Jesus Lopez knows how to keep people coming back to Taqueria Mi Pueblo. “Mi pueblo means ‘my town,’” explains Lopez. “Instead of putting Jalisco, where my state is, I said well, it’s for everybody, my town.”
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.
Would you drive away if you accidentally killed someone, while driving?. Imagine that you do; you drive away and do not call the cops. Do you think that spirit would seek revenge? According to the Legend of Knock Knock road, the answer is yes.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Westland, MI
Getting to know a new area can be a lot to handle on your own. With the comforts of home left behind, it can be hard to figure out the ins and outs of a new city. Eating out with your family is a great way to visit new places to figure out where your new favorite spots will be. Check out this list of the 18 best restaurants in Westland, Michigan, to figure out which restaurant you should visit first.
wcsx.com
City of the Week Quiz – Northville 2022
Think you know Northville? Take the City of the Week quiz and find out! Look for COTW on the streets of Northville all week!. Study up by checking out the City of the Week factoids!
wcsx.com
Verellen Orchards – Washington – Vote Now!
Verellen Orchards and Cider Mill is a family-run institution in Washington Twp for generations. They offer You-Pick options for apples, cherries and strawberries (during their respective seasons). They have a huge selection of fresh produce and, of course, cider and donuts plus pies and muffins. They grow plums and peaches too. Verellen’s even has a picnic area where you can enjoy your fresh food and an old-fashioned train!
wcsx.com
Three Cedars Farm and Cider Mill – Northville – Vote Now!
Three Cedars Farm and Cider Mill has been run with care and love for the last 17 years by the same owners. You’ll find a ton of Fall activities at this mill (open seven days a week). They also have a DRIVE-THRU on weekends (10am – 6pm) for cider and donuts! This Northville landmark and historical place was also recently named one of Country Living’s 25 Best Pumpkin Farms Across America. They offer hayrides, U-Pick Pumpkin Patch, a 7-acre corn maze, a play area, a petting farm, and a general store with old-fashioned candy and seasonal items. You can reserve a tent or barn for your party, or even a bonfire site! They also do it up for Christmas.
fox2detroit.com
Hurricane Ian destroys Detroit Pizza Joint in Florida
FOX 2 - Entrepreneur Todd Stern - the former owner of the now-closed Small Plates - moved to Florida with his idea to share Detroit-style pizza in Cape Coral Florida. "We feature classic Detroit-style pizza, it's a tribute to Buddy's, Cloverleaf, Louie's, places I went to as a kid back in the 70s," he said.
hillsdalecollegian.com
Jax Kar Wash replaces Oasis, offers new wash options
Jax Kar Wash is continuing to upgrade facilities in the coming month, following its purchase and takeover of Oasis Car Wash on Carleton Street in April. “There are a lot of changes that are coming,” manager Bill Buehrle said. Buehrle said the car wash will install new tire brushes...
Detroit man charged in fatal shooting incident at Dearborn Hampton Inn
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man in connection with the fatal shooting incident that claimed the life of a 55-year-old Riverview man and injured others.
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 Poll: Does Polish Village or Polonia in Hamtramck have better pierogis?
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – One of the staples of Polish cuisine is the pierogi. Like a savory empanada, pierogis are stuffed with meats and potatoes, making them a perfect, hearty meal during the colder months. The city of Hamtramck had a huge polish population in the 20th century, and with...
