Novi, MI

CBS Detroit

Haunted attractions take to the halls of former asylum

(CBS DETROIT) - Spooky season is here and so are scares for all. The Eloise Asylum in Westland has plenty of those scares, however, they aren't the kind for the faint of heart. The Westland haunted attraction returns this year for those wanting to feel the most chilling of scares."People love Eloise, it's just the way it is. It's been an icon in this area for over 150 years," says owner John Hambrick about the former Westland Eloise Psychiatric Hospital.Hambrick has a background in real estate and says the former asylum is one of two haunted attractions to be operated...
WESTLAND, MI
birchrestaurant.com

15 best restaurants in Southgate, MI

Looking for the best restaurants in Southgate, MI? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of the 15 best restaurants in the area, based on customer feedback and reviews. Whether you’re looking for Italian food, Mexican food, or something else entirely, we’ve got you covered. Check out our list and see for yourself!
SOUTHGATE, MI
Las Vegas, NV
Novi, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Check out the 77th Greater Detroit Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show this weekend

WARREN, Mich. – Are you a fan of minerals, gems, rocks and fossils? Then you might dig this local event happening at Macomb Community College. The 77th Greater Detroit Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show is happening this weekend. There are over 35 display cases showcasing historical finds and over 60 vendors allowing you to choose the best gem for your home.
WARREN, MI
Sara B

The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.

Would you drive away if you accidentally killed someone, while driving?. Imagine that you do; you drive away and do not call the cops. Do you think that spirit would seek revenge? According to the Legend of Knock Knock road, the answer is yes.
DETROIT, MI
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Westland, MI

Getting to know a new area can be a lot to handle on your own. With the comforts of home left behind, it can be hard to figure out the ins and outs of a new city. Eating out with your family is a great way to visit new places to figure out where your new favorite spots will be. Check out this list of the 18 best restaurants in Westland, Michigan, to figure out which restaurant you should visit first.
WESTLAND, MI
Alice Cooper
wcsx.com

Verellen Orchards – Washington – Vote Now!

Verellen Orchards and Cider Mill is a family-run institution in Washington Twp for generations. They offer You-Pick options for apples, cherries and strawberries (during their respective seasons). They have a huge selection of fresh produce and, of course, cider and donuts plus pies and muffins. They grow plums and peaches too. Verellen’s even has a picnic area where you can enjoy your fresh food and an old-fashioned train!
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI
wcsx.com

Three Cedars Farm and Cider Mill – Northville – Vote Now!

Three Cedars Farm and Cider Mill has been run with care and love for the last 17 years by the same owners. You’ll find a ton of Fall activities at this mill (open seven days a week). They also have a DRIVE-THRU on weekends (10am – 6pm) for cider and donuts! This Northville landmark and historical place was also recently named one of Country Living’s 25 Best Pumpkin Farms Across America. They offer hayrides, U-Pick Pumpkin Patch, a 7-acre corn maze, a play area, a petting farm, and a general store with old-fashioned candy and seasonal items. You can reserve a tent or barn for your party, or even a bonfire site! They also do it up for Christmas.
NORTHVILLE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Hurricane Ian destroys Detroit Pizza Joint in Florida

FOX 2 - Entrepreneur Todd Stern - the former owner of the now-closed Small Plates - moved to Florida with his idea to share Detroit-style pizza in Cape Coral Florida. "We feature classic Detroit-style pizza, it's a tribute to Buddy's, Cloverleaf, Louie's, places I went to as a kid back in the 70s," he said.
DETROIT, MI
hillsdalecollegian.com

Jax Kar Wash replaces Oasis, offers new wash options

Jax Kar Wash is continuing to upgrade facilities in the coming month, following its purchase and takeover of Oasis Car Wash on Carleton Street in April. “There are a lot of changes that are coming,” manager Bill Buehrle said. Buehrle said the car wash will install new tire brushes...
DETROIT, MI

