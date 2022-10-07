Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Home and Yard Decorations are Only Beginning for Halloween Before December's Big EventJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in AmericaEllen EastwoodBanner Elk, NC
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Related
Here are some of the best fall hikes & views in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — It may be fair to say the Tri-Cities region has seen the last high of 80 degrees — at least until next year. With the temperatures dropping and leaves changing colors, outdoor enthusiasts, hikers, photographers and sightseers alike flock to natural attractions throughout the region to take in the vibrant scene and appreciate […]
Local fall outdoor events the whole family can enjoy
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — With the nice fall weather still around, there are other ways to enjoy it than hiking or going to a festival. Here are three fall events to do locally: Farmer’s Market Any local farmer’s market is a great place to support local businesses. Margie Benfield, who sells produce at the Johnson […]
Rocky Mount State Historic Site holds Fall Harvest Festival
PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) — Perfect Autumn weather and beautiful fall colors greeted people at the Rocky Mount State Historic Site’s Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday. Attendees could try their hand at helping make their own apple cider, apple butter and several different crafts to take home. All around the festival people were dressed in […]
This Massive Virginia Tower is an Epic Fall Destination
It’s not too often you come across an overlook that allows you to see six states at once, but that is exactly the allure of the Birch Knob Observation Tower located in Dickenson County. Considered a beautiful Virginia Landmark, this unforgettable adventure is a must-visit during the fall season, keep reading to learn more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this Halloween
There are lots of things to consider when deciding where to head this Halloween. From fall festivals to spooky events and even a haunted hotel, here is one of the absolute best towns to head to if you're looking for a unique Halloween weekend. Keep reading to learn more.
What festivals are happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — With the perfect fall weather forecast for Oct. 8-9, many are looking for fun weekend activities. As it turns out, multiple big-time festivals around the region will be underway across the Tri-Cities, including Jonesborough’s Storytelling Festival, Unicoi County’s Apple Festival, Marion’s Chili Championship and more. News Channel 11 compiled a list that features […]
Haunted Forest opens for first weekend in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Haunted houses, trails and all of the spooky attractions you could ask for are opening for the season this weekend. The Haunted Forest in Elizabethton kicked off Friday evening. The Short family said they’ve been hosting the attraction for about 16 years. “Bring your whole family, come out here, have fun,” […]
Ballad Wellness Center member turns 100 years old
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Nassar Shahbazi, also known as Doc, had a special celebration thrown for him on behalf of Ballad Health’s Wellness Center. Friends, family and team members at the Wellness Center gathered with cake, gifts and well-wishes for Doc, who shared a little wisdom with everyone. “A good part of my […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 45th annual Apple Festival kicks off second day in Erwin
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of the region’s longest-running festivals kicked off its second day. The 45th annual Unicoi County Apple Festival started at 8 a.m. on Saturday in Erwin and celebrated all things apple, with over four hundred vendors. Organizers say this year’s Apple Festival was “bigger than ever.” “This year we are […]
Food Truck Friday: The Munchie Machine
LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — No matter the craving, The Munchie Machine is there to solve it. “We do loaded nachos, bowls, wraps and tacos and we just started quesadillas,” said owner Allen Castle. “When you put that on there and you get $10 worth of food, you get $10 worth of food.” Offering a slew […]
wfxrtv.com
The most beautiful place in Virginia you’ve probably never heard of
DUFFIELD, Va. (WFXR) — It may be one of the most beautiful places in Virginia, and one of the least known. Natural Tunnel is a ten-story tall, 850-foot long cave formed in the rock of a ridge near Duffield in Scott County. It is surrounded by Natural Tunnel State Park.
Who’s Building That: Johnson City new housing starts keep climbing
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where and for what use. You’ll also get trend data and facts and figures about project costs and potential property tax […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Who’s Building That? | Old warehouse fronting King Commons park converting to apartments, commercial space
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. Our weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get […]
wjhl.com
These cuties are up for adoption this weekend, Tails and Paws for Friday
Tails and Paws highlights animals that are up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. The animal shelter is at capacity this weekend. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can give the shelter a call at (423) 926 8769 for more information or pay the shelter a visit.
Egg manufacturing operation coming to Morristown
A leading producer of eggs will bring over 100 new jobs to Hamblen County with a $30 million investment.
Johnson City Press
Pizza Hut celebrates opening of new Johnson City location
Tasty Restaurant Group is celebrating the establishment of their 400th restaurant with the opening of a new Pizza Hut at 827 W. Walnut St. in Johnson City. The new location will be giving away 50 FREE medium cheese or pepperoni-topping pizzas to the first 50 vehicles that line up in the Hut Lane drive thru pickup window on Saturday, Oct. 8, starting at 11 a.m., according to a press release.
Remodeled Walmart opens in Bristol, Tennessee
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A newly remodeled Walmart has opened for business in Bristol, Tennessee. According to a release from Walmart, the remodeled location has various store improvements and upgrades that include: a new layout, remodeled bathrooms, a vision center, additional self-checkout lanes and more. “The store improvements bring a more welcoming environment for customers […]
John Sevier resident reacts to future home concept plan
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thursday brought new developments in the downtown redevelopment project at the John Sevier Center. The Sevier Center currently serves as a home for hundreds of elderly and disabled residents. City leaders want to move residents out of the former historic hotel into new apartments on the south side of Johnson […]
wcyb.com
Local non-profit receives funding to repair homes for disabled veterans
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A local non-profit organization received funding to repair homes in the Tri-Cities. Fourteen organization of the Coalition for Home Repair received a $1 million grant. It will provide assistance to more than 70 disabled veterans. The Appalachia Service Project in Kingsport is part of the...
Kingsport Times-News
Christmas gets bigger in Kingsport
Christmas has gotten bigger this year in Kingsport. The Downtown Kingsport Association announced on Thursday the expansion of a new holiday event, Christmas in Kingsport.
Comments / 0