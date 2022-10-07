Read full article on original website
The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morrone at Milan Fashion Week
The internet is trying to manifest a new relationship for Khloé Kardashian. On Saturday, Sept. 24, "365 Days" star Michele Morrone shared a photo of himself with his arm wrapped around Kardashian backstage at Milan Fashion Week on his Instagram Story. In the cozy pic, Morrone looks as if he may be whispering something in the Good American founder's ear.
Kourtney Kardashian Bares it All in Cheeky Photo to Introduce New Business Venture
Kourtney Kardashian just revealed her newest project: a new vitamin and supplement line called Lemme. The reality star, 43, announced the upcoming launch of her new brand via Instagram on Monday, where she also shared a very cheeky promotional photo. The racy snap features Kardashian posing in a dreamy pit...
ETOnline.com
Kim Kardashian Is a Stunning 'Single Lady' at Beyoncé's Birthday Party, Kanye West Not in Attendance
Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to embrace a theme, and Beyoncé's star-studded birthday party was no exception. The reality star stepped out over the weekend to attend Bey's roller disco-themed bash with a who's-who of celebs -- not including her ex, Kanye "Ye" West. Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, was...
Kim Kardashian Models Thigh-High Boots in Bodysuit For First Stuart Weitzman Campaign
Kim Kardashian stars in Stuart Weitzman’s fall ’22 campaign, launched today. The reality star and entrepreneur was announced as the brand’s newest ambassador earlier this month. In the ad, titled “Stand Strong,” Kardashian can been seen posing in the newest iterations of the brand’s boots, including a...
2 Haircuts Women Over 40 Should Try To Look Years Younger
While aging is beautiful and something to be proud of, a youthful-esque, symmetry promoting hairstyle can highlight your best features and give you a confident boost this fall, at any age. We checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for two timeless, celeb-fave haircuts that work with many hair textures, types and colors, and are great inspo to take to the salon! Read on to learn more about how classic curtain bangs and an asymmetrical bob can highlight your beautiful face, and other tips from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, and Gina Rivera, celebrity hairstylist and Founder of Phenix Salon Suites.
Michelle Obama Looks Stunning In Hot Pink Suit For George Clooney’s Foundation Party: Photos
Michelle Obama sure knows how to make a statement and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the after-party for George Clooney’s Albie Awards at The Mark Hotel in New York City on Sept. 29. The 58-year-old looked stunning when she wore a hot pink pantsuit with a matching blouse.
I’m a fashion guru, here are five outfits which are so outdated they’re embarrassing – round toe boots are awful
A FASHIONISTA has revealed that there are several looks that are so out of date that you need to ditch immediately. Luckily, YouTuber Shea Whitney was also on hand to show how you can update the looks and make them stylish again in seconds. Shea welcomed her subscribers to her...
The One Makeup Product Women Over 40 Should Never Wear, According To A Celebrity MUA
This post has been updated since its initial 07/03/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Whether you’re nailing an anti-aging contour trick or pulling off the perfect lipstick color for your skin tone, there are so many ways utilizin...
Lori And Marjorie Harvey Slay In Trench Coats And Designer Shades For Paris Fashion Week
Lori and Marjorie Harvey are still killing the fashion game at Paris Fashion Week and just gave us fashion envy with their latest looks.
Hypebae
Taylor Swift and Drake Are Reportedly Dropping a Diss Track About Kim Kardashian and Ye
Fans may finally be getting a Taylor Swift and Drake music collab after all. The singer-slash-songwriter and the rapper are reportedly dropping a diss track about Kim Kardashian and Ye AKA Kanye West. Though nothing has been confirmed, it’s been reported that the song was originally supposed to be featured...
Watch Cher Walk the Runway at Balmain Fashion Week Show
Cher has had her fair share of buzzed-about moments in her decades-long career, and the legendary singer did it again Wednesday, with a surprise appearance at the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show. The 76-year-old closed Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show in true diva fashion, strutting down the catwalk in a skin-tight metallic bodysuit alongside Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. Cher emerged from backstage as the refrain to her 1999 hit, “Strong Enough,” came over the speakers, and the thousands of people in attendance at Paris’ Jean Bouin Stadium cheered her on enthusiastically as she made her way down the marble-inspired runway (in...
Popculture
Peek Inside Kim Kardashian's $70M Malibu Bluffs Mansion Previously Owned by Cindy Crawford
Kim Kardashian just bought a new mansion for a staggering $70.4 million, and it is a sight to behold. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the house is in the Encinal Bluffs neighborhood in Malibu, California, and it previously belonged to actress and model Cindy Crawford. The real estate listing photos allow us to take a tour of the home for ourselves before Kardashian and her kids get settled in.
In Style
Bella Hadid Wore a Pair of Shorts So Tiny, They Look Like Underwear
Bella Hadid once again proved she is the queen of microtrends, this time in a true “micro” sense. When stepping out for a slice of pizza in New York City, the supermodel rocked a statement motorcycle jacket, her sister’s go-to boots, and a pair of shorts so short we’re not quite sure they can be classified as such. While others are embracing the microskirt trend, Bella is on to bigger and better things, putting her own spin on one of the year’s most popular styles.
Born To Stun! Michelle Obama Rocks Chic Monochrome Outfit To NYC Dinner With Bruce Springsteen
Born to Stun!Former First Lady Michelle Obama took New York City by storm this week, looking chic in all-black while meeting pal Bruce Springsteen and his wife for an upscale dinner at Ralph Lauren’s Manhattan eatery. On Wednesday, September 28, Obama was spotted outside of Midtown hot spot Polo Bar, sporting an edgy monochrome look as she entered the establishment.The advocate rocked a fitted black bustier underneath a techwear-inspired set consisting of a black cropped jacket and matching parachute pants. She completed the futuristic ensemble with a structured black handbag, a pair of silver statement earrings and slingback stilettos, while...
Lori Harvey Gives Us A Slay In All Fur Ensemble For Paris Fashion Week
Lori Harvey took to Instagram to share her latest Paris Fashion Week slay and we're loving it!
Megan Thee Stallion's Bejeweled Bodysuit and Headpiece Are a Beautiful Nod to Brazil
Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to bold fashion trends; from revealing catsuits to unexpected hip cutouts, she brings her signature playfulness to each look. Most recently, she pulled off one of her go-to silhouettes, showcased in an Instagram post: the bodysuit. The singer, who's been on tour in Brazil,...
Refinery29
Savage X Fenty Debuts Loungewear Collection — With Help From Gossip Girl’s Jordan Alexander
Last week, Savage X Fenty launched its newest loungewear collection, Xssentials, and the line is everything you’ll need this fall. From soft fabrics to bold vibrant color options, the intimates brand not only wants us to feel sexy but comfortable and cozy within. RUN, don’t walk to get your hands on this collection.
5 Super-Flattering Hairstyles For Women Over 50, According To Stylists
This post has been updated with more expert tips since it was originally published on June 11, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with prof...
