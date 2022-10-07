ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jil Sander
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Person
Kate Spade
shefinds

2 Haircuts Women Over 40 Should Try To Look Years Younger

While aging is beautiful and something to be proud of, a youthful-esque, symmetry promoting hairstyle can highlight your best features and give you a confident boost this fall, at any age. We checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for two timeless, celeb-fave haircuts that work with many hair textures, types and colors, and are great inspo to take to the salon! Read on to learn more about how classic curtain bangs and an asymmetrical bob can highlight your beautiful face, and other tips from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, and Gina Rivera, celebrity hairstylist and Founder of Phenix Salon Suites.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Fashion#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Kardashian Family#New York Fashion Week#Fast Fashion#Fashion Design#Paris Fashion#Evian#The Associated Press#Poosh
Rolling Stone

Watch Cher Walk the Runway at Balmain Fashion Week Show

Cher has had her fair share of buzzed-about moments in her decades-long career, and the legendary singer did it again Wednesday, with a surprise appearance at the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show. The 76-year-old closed Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show in true diva fashion, strutting down the catwalk in a skin-tight metallic bodysuit alongside Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. Cher emerged from backstage as the refrain to her 1999 hit, “Strong Enough,” came over the speakers, and the thousands of people in attendance at Paris’ Jean Bouin Stadium cheered her on enthusiastically as she made her way down the marble-inspired runway (in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Popculture

Peek Inside Kim Kardashian's $70M Malibu Bluffs Mansion Previously Owned by Cindy Crawford

Kim Kardashian just bought a new mansion for a staggering $70.4 million, and it is a sight to behold. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the house is in the Encinal Bluffs neighborhood in Malibu, California, and it previously belonged to actress and model Cindy Crawford. The real estate listing photos allow us to take a tour of the home for ourselves before Kardashian and her kids get settled in.
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Bella Hadid Wore a Pair of Shorts So Tiny, They Look Like Underwear

Bella Hadid once again proved she is the queen of microtrends, this time in a true “micro” sense. When stepping out for a slice of pizza in New York City, the supermodel rocked a statement motorcycle jacket, her sister’s go-to boots, and a pair of shorts so short we’re not quite sure they can be classified as such. While others are embracing the microskirt trend, Bella is on to bigger and better things, putting her own spin on one of the year’s most popular styles.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Born To Stun! Michelle Obama Rocks Chic Monochrome Outfit To NYC Dinner With Bruce Springsteen

Born to Stun!Former First Lady Michelle Obama took New York City by storm this week, looking chic in all-black while meeting pal Bruce Springsteen and his wife for an upscale dinner at Ralph Lauren’s Manhattan eatery. On Wednesday, September 28, Obama was spotted outside of Midtown hot spot Polo Bar, sporting an edgy monochrome look as she entered the establishment.The advocate rocked a fitted black bustier underneath a techwear-inspired set consisting of a black cropped jacket and matching parachute pants. She completed the futuristic ensemble with a structured black handbag, a pair of silver statement earrings and slingback stilettos, while...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy