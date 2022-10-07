Both the Capital One Platinum Credit Card and Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card are good cards to start establishing a credit history. There are a lot of similarities between these cards, but a couple of glaring differences -- namely the Platinum Credit Card's lack of rewards and the QuicksilverOne's annual fee. Despite the annual fee, the QuicksilverOne will be the better choice for more people because the annual fee is relatively low and the rewards program has the potential to outweigh any costs. You'll have to spend over $2,600* with the card in order to offset its annual fee.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 2 DAYS AGO