Credits & Loans

CNET

Pay Your Credit Card Twice a Month (or More) to Boost Your Credit Score

Credit scores are mysterious creatures, but they can be critical when buying a house or car, renting an apartment or even applying for a job. The three major credit bureaus -- Experian, TransUnion and Equifax -- have various types of credit scores, but they all generally consider basic credit factors such as payment history, mix of credit types and the average age of your accounts.
CREDITS & LOANS
Motley Fool

Can I Ask for an APR Reduction on My Credit Card?

You can request a reduced APR, but be prepared to negotiate. The annual percentage rate (APR) is your credit card's interest rate, expressed as a yearly rate. Some credit card issuers allow you to request APR reductions. There's no guarantee that an issuer will approve your APR reduction request, but...
CREDITS & LOANS
CNET

Capital One Platinum Credit Card vs. Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Both the Capital One Platinum Credit Card and Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card are good cards to start establishing a credit history. There are a lot of similarities between these cards, but a couple of glaring differences -- namely the Platinum Credit Card's lack of rewards and the QuicksilverOne's annual fee. Despite the annual fee, the QuicksilverOne will be the better choice for more people because the annual fee is relatively low and the rewards program has the potential to outweigh any costs. You'll have to spend over $2,600* with the card in order to offset its annual fee.
CREDITS & LOANS
actionlifemedia.com

How to Pay off Credit Card Debt Faster

Are you tired of being in debt, and do you want to repay credit card debt faster?. Credit card debt is a never-ending loop of debt payments. Most people pay the minimum fees each month and hope to pay off their debt sometime in the future. However, you can pay off debt faster if you don’t mind taking a financial hit.
CREDITS & LOANS
Motley Fool

New Chase Card Now Available With a Huge Cash Back Bonus

If your business frequently makes expensive purchases, you need to check out this cash back card. The Ink Business PremierSM Credit Card, a new Chase card, is now available to all eligible business customers. It offers an impressive cash back sign-up bonus and high rewards rates. There are some quirks...
CREDITS & LOANS
BoardingArea

Eine IHG One Rewards Platinum Status Challenge

Bei IHG One Rewards läuft eine Status Challenge …. Ein IHG One Rewards Platinum Status ist nicht schwierig zu bekommen. Mit einer bezahlten Intercontinental Ambassador Mitgliedschaft wird man automatisch Platinum bei IHG One Rewards. Platinum bei IHG One Rewards ist auch nicht der durchschlagendste Status. Darüber hat man immer auch noch den Diamond Status.
LIFESTYLE
Investopedia

Chase Launches Ink Business Premier Credit Card for All

Chase has officially made its newest business credit card available to the public. The Chase Ink Business Premier Credit Card was quietly launched in December 2021 to select customers, but now anyone can apply through the credit card issuer's website. The card offers a larger sign-up bonus and better rewards...
CREDITS & LOANS
Investopedia

Chase Ups the Bonus for the Marriott Boundless Card

Chase has launched a limited-time offer for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card, giving new cardholders 100,000 bonus points after they meet the offer's spending requirement. Consumers who are considering a new credit card should consider the bonus, along with the card's other features, to determine if it's a good fit.
CREDITS & LOANS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
CNET

Use a Debit Card Instead of a Credit Card and Watch Your Spending Drop

The internet has unleashed a multitude of new payment methods: PayPal, Venmo, CashApp, Zelle, Google Pay, Apple Pay… the list goes on and on. And yet credit cards remain extremely popular, for good reason. They provide easy financing for large purchases, simplify payments almost everywhere and can give rewards for your spending.
CREDITS & LOANS
CNBC

Earn up to 140,000 bonus points with these IHG credit card offers

Chase recently released new welcome bonuses for its three IHG co-branded travel rewards credit cards, offering bonus points to help consumers save on their fall travels. These cards are ideal for those who enjoy staying at properties within the Intercontinental Hotel Group (which includes Holiday Inn, Regent Hotels and Kimpton Hotels among many others) and provide valuable perks like free night awards and automatic elite status.
CREDITS & LOANS
wealthinsidermag.com

How Many Savings Accounts Can I Have?

In this article we’re going to cover how many savings accounts you can have. On paper it seems like a good idea to have multiple accounts, especially ones with higher rates. However, it’s usually a waste of time to be chasing the next highest savings percent rate. Multiple...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

PayPal Stock Dips on Policy Gaffe. Here's the Trade

Shares of PayPal (PYPL) on Monday are down about 6%, dipping into the September lows. A move lower in the US stock market is one factor, but the main one is something of a self-inflicted wound. Over the weekend, social media lit up on speculation that PayPal was considering fining...
STOCKS
boardingarea.com

Marriott Bonvoy Week of Wonders 2022 Travel Offers Available Now

The third annual Week of Wonders — which offers travel promotions and deals for a limited time to members of the Marriott Bonvoy frequent guest loyalty program — is now currently in effect from today, Thursday, October 6, 2022 through Thursday, October 13, 2022. Marriott Bonvoy Week of...
TRAVEL

