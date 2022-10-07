Read full article on original website
disneytips.com
Disney’s Iconic EPCOT Attraction Is Now Closed Indefinitely
A visit to Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT is not complete without a trip around the beloved World Showcase. But as Guests reach the American Adventure Pavilion, they’ll want to note that the iconic American Adventure attraction is now closed indefinitely. EPCOT is in the middle of its...
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
WDW News Today
First Look at Disney 100 Years of Wonder Mickey Popcorn Bucket and Spirit Jersey Coming to Disneyland Resort Next Year
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With the announcement of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration at Disneyland Resort next year, Disney has previewed some of the special merchandise that will be available. A purple and silver chromatic Mickey popcorn bucket will...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Light-Up Zero Popcorn Bucket at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. As we reported earlier today, the Disney Parks Tik Tok shared the release of the new light-up Zero souvenir popcorn bucket. This new bucket has shown up at the ice cream carts throughout Disneyland Park and at select popcorn carts throughout the resort.
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee
It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
Disneyland's Next Big Attraction Is Opening Earlier Than We Thought
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway has an opening date at Disneyland and it's a lot sooner than we thought. Mickey's ToonTown at Disneyland has been closed down for a major renovation for several months. The entire land is completely shut down. Fans have been looking forward to the land reopening, not only because of all the expected design changes but also a brand new major attraction, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway. We were expecting the new ride to open alongside the new land at some point early next year. But we just learned that the attraction will come first, and much earlier than we were expecting.
CNET
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
WDW News Today
Disney Parks Exclusive Hercules Loungefly Backpack Goes The Distance to Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We found this beautifully adorned Hercules bags at Uptown Jewelers, creating the perfect bag for those trying to find where they belong. Hercules Loungefly Backpack – $85.00. This back features a pattern featuring Hercules, The Muses,...
WDW News Today
NEW Christmas Dooney & Bourke Collection “Sleighs” at Walt Disney World Resort
We found this merry pair of items at Uptown Jewelers in Magic Kingdom Park. This collection features Mickey & Minnie surrounded by wildlife upon a green background. The wristlet wallet and small handbag will be sure to please those celebrating the holiday season, and make perfect accessories for guests visiting Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party this year.
ComicBook
Disneyland Park Announces Disney100 Anniversary Celebration
In 2023, The Walt Disney Company commemorates its 100-year history with the Disney100 anniversary celebration at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. First announced at Disney's D23 Expo 2022 in September, Disney 100 Years of Wonder is a company-wide celebration officially launching during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on ABC. Beginning on January 27th, 2023, Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park will debut special limited-time offerings throughout the resort, including two new nighttime shows and a sparkling platinum makeover for Walt Disney's original Sleeping Beauty Castle.
disneydining.com
Complete Guide to Christmas at Magic Kingdom
It’s beginning to look a lot like….Christmas? It’s that magical time of year where the holidays all blend together and create one of the best times to be at Walt Disney World. While they haven’t started decorating yet, they have started planning, and this Christmas promises to be one you won’t want to miss. From special decorations, to holiday food, to fireworks and parades, this time of year never disappoints! Find out all of the special events happening during the most magical time of year at The Most Magical Place on Earth. It even snows on Main Street USA! Snow in Florida? It’s a Christmas miracle!
disneytips.com
Opening Date Confirmed for Disney’s Next Big Family Attraction
While fans at Walt Disney World have been focused on new and upcoming thrill rides, like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and TRON Lightcycle / Run, we can’t forget about all of the great new family rides that are coming to Disney Parks for Guests of all ages to enjoy together.
disneydining.com
EPCOT’s “Future World Hotel”: New Permit Filed May Give Clues about Disney’s Next Resort Hotel Annoucement
A permit has been filed by Buena Vista Construction Company at Disney World in Orange County, Florida, and the address on the permit is reigniting the excitement over the prospect that Disney’s prepping to break ground on EPCOT’s once-talked about “Future World Hotel” inside the gates at Disney World’s second park.
cohaitungchi.com
The Ultimate Guide to MagicBands at Walt Disney World
So… you’ve got (or will soon be getting) a MagicBand or MagicBand+ for your Walt Disney World vacation! But how, exactly, does this unique piece of technology-on-your-wrist work, and what can you DO with it?. You are reading: Best magic band | The Ultimate Guide to MagicBands at...
WDW News Today
NEW Vans x Disney Belt Bag Drops at Magic Kingdom
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We found this handy belt bag in Main Street Cinema in The Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. This subtle bag helps to keep your belongings within reach and is a nice option for fans of the style.
WDW News Today
New Figment Purse Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new handbag inspired by every Disney fan’s favorite purple dragon is now available at Walt Disney World. We found this Figment purse at ImageWorks in EPCOT. Figment Purse – $39.99. The scrunchy purse is...
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Reopening October 7
One of the last vestiges of the Hurricane Ian saga last week is the continued closure of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. But it seems work at the site is complete, and the resort will reopen tomorrow. A notice was posted on the Walt Disney World website informing...
WDW News Today
New Details Released for ‘World of Color – One’ & ‘Wondrous Journeys’ Nighttime Spectaculars at Disneyland Resort’s 100 Years of Wonder Celebration
As part of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration, Disneyland Resort guests will be dazzled by two all-new nighttime spectaculars starting January 27, 2023. “World of Color – One” at Disney California Adventure park will celebrate the storytelling legacy started by Walt Disney a century ago. It will tell a new story of how a single action, like a drop of water, creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change. It brings some of the most courageous, loving and inspiring characters to life in new ways. The show will also feature a new original song, “Start a Wave.”
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Pumpkin Down Float from Ballast Point in Downtown Disney for Halloween 2022
Ballast Point Brewing Company at Downtown Disney District is serving up a new version of their Pumpkin Down Float this Halloween. Pumpkin Down Scottish ale, vanilla bean ice cream, rimmed with caramel drizzle and topped with a pumpkin spice strudel. This is obviously fantastic. It’s different than last year as...
WDW News Today
‘Encanto’ Bus Wrap Debuts at Walt Disney World
An “Encanto” bus wrap has debuted at Walt Disney World for Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month. Disney shared a photo of the bus wrap, featuring Mirabel, Antonio, and Isabela, on the Walt Disney World Cast and Community Facebook page. The caption reads:. For more information on booking...
