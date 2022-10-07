PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles has scheduled its annual pavement striping, with all work being done at night from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m., beginning on Sunday, Oct. 9. The project should take 3-4 weeks. The process involves removing worn striping on all streets and adding temporary striping. Once all temporary striping has been placed, the contractor will return to do the final striping and markings.

