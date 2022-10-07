ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

News Channel 3-12

Women’s March to Action in Santa Maria Valley come together at Santa Maria’s City Hall

The Women's March to Action in Santa Maria Valley began this morning at Santa Maria's City Hall. They called all members of the community to join them in the march to stand against the attack on abortion access and reproductive healthcare. The post Women’s March to Action in Santa Maria Valley come together at Santa Maria’s City Hall appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles Upcoming Street Maintenance Work

PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles has scheduled its annual pavement striping, with all work being done at night from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m., beginning on Sunday, Oct. 9. The project should take 3-4 weeks. The process involves removing worn striping on all streets and adding temporary striping. Once all temporary striping has been placed, the contractor will return to do the final striping and markings.
calcoastnews.com

Wild pigs tear up turf at Santa Margarita park

A roving band of wild pigs tore up a significant amount of turf at the Santa Margarita Community Park, just a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill hoping to help battle the state’s growing wild pig problem. San Luis Obispo County park rangers have ordered a granular...
New Times

LA artist's stolen paintings recovered in SLO

Danielle Eubank, a Los Angeles-based painter, announced in mid-September that two of her paintings, stolen during the spring of 2021 in the San Luis Obispo area, have been returned. The perpetrators of the crime remain unknown, but Eubank is relieved that her paintings were found, the artist said in a...
New Times

Clam poaching tops Fish and Wildlife-related crimes in SLO County

Though the Pismo clam broke its decades-long hiatus from Pismo Beach in 2016, the elusive mollusk has reason to leave again. All summer long, the clams have been subjected to undersized—and consequently, illegal—harvesting. From June until early September, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife documented people poaching 1,174 undersized clams in San Luis Obispo County, yielding 23 citations. Some of these notices mentioned clams that were picked by the hundreds.
pasoroblesdailynews.com

American Airlines expands San Luis Obispo service

Airline will begin using larger aircraft for twice-daily flights to Dallas-Fort Worth. – Capitalizing on the surge in travel from San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (SBP), American Airlines announced this week that starting today that it will begin using larger aircraft for its twice-daily flights to Dallas-Fort Worth. “American...
