Read full article on original website
Related
Hundreds take part in the Central Coast Railroad Festival
Over 500 people came to the county-wide festival including kids. The festival also featured tours of private model railroad layouts all the way from Paso Robles to Orcutt.
Women’s March to Action in Santa Maria Valley come together at Santa Maria’s City Hall
The Women's March to Action in Santa Maria Valley began this morning at Santa Maria's City Hall. They called all members of the community to join them in the march to stand against the attack on abortion access and reproductive healthcare. The post Women’s March to Action in Santa Maria Valley come together at Santa Maria’s City Hall appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Celebration of life planned for longtime Central Coast chiropractor
A Celebration of life is taking place this weekend for a longtime Central Coast chiropractor who passed away.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the decrease in real estate prices in Santa Maria the week of Sep. 25
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Maria decreased in the last week to $361. That’s $118 less than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Maria was $379. In the past...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mustangnews.net
President Emeritus Warren J. Baker passes away, Cal Poly celebrates his lasting legacy
On Friday, Oct. 7, President Emeritus Warren J. Baker passed away at 84, Cal Poly announced in a campus-wide email on Saturday. Born on Sept. 5, 1938, in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, Baker went on to attend the University of Norte Dame for civil engineering, earning his bachelor’s degree in 1960.
Paso Robles Upcoming Street Maintenance Work
PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles has scheduled its annual pavement striping, with all work being done at night from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m., beginning on Sunday, Oct. 9. The project should take 3-4 weeks. The process involves removing worn striping on all streets and adding temporary striping. Once all temporary striping has been placed, the contractor will return to do the final striping and markings.
kclu.org
Unique paintings mysteriously stolen on Central Coast in 2021 just as mysteriously reappear
She’s a painter with a unique vision. "I have a project called One Artist, Five Oceans where I have sailed, and painted every ocean on the planet," said Danielle Eubank. She traveled the globe, painting the world’s oceans as her way of showing their beauty, as well as the ways they are being impacted by climate change.
Paso Robles Pioneer Day Parade will return for 92nd year
Downtown Paso Robles will be blocked off on Saturday as the Pioneer Day Parade returns to the city for its 92nd year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One injured in stabbing near Pine Street in Paso Robles Saturday night
Paso Robles Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one injured and bystanders running from the scene on 13th and Pine Street in Paso Robles Saturday night. The post One injured in stabbing near Pine Street in Paso Robles Saturday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Wild pigs tear up turf at Santa Margarita park
A roving band of wild pigs tore up a significant amount of turf at the Santa Margarita Community Park, just a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill hoping to help battle the state’s growing wild pig problem. San Luis Obispo County park rangers have ordered a granular...
Hundreds turned out to see classic steam engine visit San Luis Obispo
The art deco Pacific Daylight locomotive is still in operation today.
KEYT
Lompoc no longer releasing names of code enforcement violation reporters
LOMPOC, Calif. – The city of Lompoc announced on Thursday that it will no longer be reporting any names or other identifying information for those who report code enforcement violation suspects, except in the event that the complaint becomes a part of a civil or criminal case. The change...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Times
LA artist's stolen paintings recovered in SLO
Danielle Eubank, a Los Angeles-based painter, announced in mid-September that two of her paintings, stolen during the spring of 2021 in the San Luis Obispo area, have been returned. The perpetrators of the crime remain unknown, but Eubank is relieved that her paintings were found, the artist said in a...
SLO County runner to compete in ‘world’s toughest race’ — 126 miles through the Himalayas
The ultra-marathon Snowman Race reaches elevations up to 18,000 feet and lasts five days.
New Times
Clam poaching tops Fish and Wildlife-related crimes in SLO County
Though the Pismo clam broke its decades-long hiatus from Pismo Beach in 2016, the elusive mollusk has reason to leave again. All summer long, the clams have been subjected to undersized—and consequently, illegal—harvesting. From June until early September, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife documented people poaching 1,174 undersized clams in San Luis Obispo County, yielding 23 citations. Some of these notices mentioned clams that were picked by the hundreds.
This elected official can’t find a place to live in his own SLO County town
“I love this town. … This community has done so much for me. I’m not leaving,” he said.
Central California’s Hidden Gem: Hotel Cerro in San Luis Obispo Is the Perfect Weekend Getaway
Just a couple of hours north of the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles lies the serene and subtle landscape of San Luis Obispo, CA. There you'll find golden, rolling hills dotted with oak trees and meticulously groomed vineyards spreading across the landscape. This stretch of the Golden State one of the most gorgeous places […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the 7 most expensive homes that sold in Arroyo Grande the week of Sep. 25?
A house in Arroyo Grande that sold for $1.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Arroyo Grande in the past week. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $880,000, $477 per square foot.
pasoroblesdailynews.com
American Airlines expands San Luis Obispo service
Airline will begin using larger aircraft for twice-daily flights to Dallas-Fort Worth. – Capitalizing on the surge in travel from San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (SBP), American Airlines announced this week that starting today that it will begin using larger aircraft for its twice-daily flights to Dallas-Fort Worth. “American...
Runaway Atascadero teenager is safely located and returned home
“I am trying to build a relationship with him, a very positive one, to bring him home,” his mother said.
Comments / 1