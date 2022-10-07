Rams vs. Cowboys Week 5: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The L.A. Rams host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in a game that could be an NFC playoff preview.

The Los Angeles Rams host the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on Sunday in a game that could have NFC playoff implications.

But both teams have to get there first .

The Rams' season is in jeopardy as quarterback Matthew Stafford is dealing with an elbow injury dating back to the offseason, and his performance on the field has suffered. Through four games, Stafford is 106-for-150 with 1,015 yards passing but has thrown just four touchdowns against six interceptions.

Offensively, the Rams rank near the bottom of the league in scoring (29), rushing (30), and overall offense (28), while the passing attack ranks 20th.

But the Cowboys are playing surprisingly well as quarterback Cooper Rush is filling in for the injured Dak Prescott, posting three consecutive victories in relief of the $140 million starting quarterback. But make no mistake, it's the defense that's mostly responsible for the Cowboys' modest winning streak.

The Dallas defense currently ranks as the No. 3 scoring defense, the No. 5 pass defense, and the No. 7 ranked defense overall.

Cowboys second-year linebacker and reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Micah Parsons hasn't had a sack in two games, but a depleted Rams offensive line could remedy that after allowing seven sacks of the ailing Stafford on Monday night.

Parsons has at least two sacks in five of his 20 career games played.

WHAT: Dallas Cowboys (3-1) at Los Angeles Rams (2-2)

WHERE: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California (70,000)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, 1:25 p.m. PT

TELEVISION: FOX / FuboTV

RADIO: ESPN LA 710 AM | 93.1 JACK FM

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Dallas Cowboys +5.5 (-110), Los Angles Rams -5.5 (-110)

TOTAL: 42.5 (o -118, u +100)

MONEYLINE: Cowboys +205, Rams -250

