Rams vs. Cowboys Week 5: How to Watch, Betting Odds

By Timm Hamm
RamDigest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kIHV6_0iQFMqf600

The L.A. Rams host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in a game that could be an NFC playoff preview.

But both teams have to get there first .

But both teams have to get there first .

The Rams' season is in jeopardy as quarterback Matthew Stafford is dealing with an elbow injury dating back to the offseason, and his performance on the field has suffered. Through four games, Stafford is 106-for-150 with 1,015 yards passing but has thrown just four touchdowns against six interceptions.

Offensively, the Rams rank near the bottom of the league in scoring (29), rushing (30), and overall offense (28), while the passing attack ranks 20th.

But the Cowboys are playing surprisingly well as quarterback Cooper Rush is filling in for the injured Dak Prescott, posting three consecutive victories in relief of the $140 million starting quarterback. But make no mistake, it's the defense that's mostly responsible for the Cowboys' modest winning streak.

The Dallas defense currently ranks as the No. 3 scoring defense, the No. 5 pass defense, and the No. 7 ranked defense overall.

Cowboys second-year linebacker and reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Micah Parsons hasn't had a sack in two games, but a depleted Rams offensive line could remedy that after allowing seven sacks of the ailing Stafford on Monday night.

Parsons has at least two sacks in five of his 20 career games played.

WHAT: Dallas Cowboys (3-1) at Los Angeles Rams (2-2)

WHERE: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California (70,000)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, 1:25 p.m. PT

TELEVISION: FOX / FuboTV ( try it free )

RADIO: ESPN LA 710 AM | 93.1 JACK FM

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Dallas Cowboys +5.5 (-110), Los Angles Rams -5.5 (-110)

TOTAL: 42.5 (o -118, u +100)

MONEYLINE: Cowboys +205, Rams -250

Cowboys News: Deion dissed at midfield, Pollard's availability, Dorsett's record broken

A couple college games on Saturday had a decidedly Cowboys angle to them. In our lead story- that’s sure to remain a buzzworthy topic for much of the next wee-, Deion Sanders was involved in a bizarre coaches’ spat after his Jackson State team won again. The opposing coach- Eddie Robinson Jr., no less- shoved Sanders during the midfield handshake and had some choice words about Coach Prime in his postgame press conference. A little farther north, a longstanding record by the legendary Tony Dorsett fell after a Pitt Panther turned in an absolute beast of a performance.
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones on Cowboys' QB situation: 'Dak is our guy'

The Dallas Cowboys on Sunday beat the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. 22-10 to go to 4-1 on the season, and 4-0 under backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Rush took over as the Cowboys’ starter after Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury during the team’s Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay. Rush hasn’t lit up the boxscore, but he’s helped the team pick up home wins over the Bengals and Commanders, and road wins at the Giants and Rams.
RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

