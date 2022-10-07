ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

FDOT provides supplies to families in need post Hurricane Ian

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), provided and distributed supplies to families located on Pine Island after they were hit badly by Hurricane Ian. FDOT distributed over 250 coolers, 16,000 lbs. of ice, and almost 22,000 bottles of water to the Pine Island community. According to FDOT, they also helped to restore access to allow cars to reach the island.
FLORIDA STATE
Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Governor Ron DeSantis said there have been 2,500 rescues performed in the state of Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Florida's governor also spoke about enacting the gas tax holiday in the state, claiming Florida has the 5th lowest prices in the country, despite a recent increase reported by the AAA.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
FWC urges boaters to use caution following Hurricane Ian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Fish and Wildfire Conservation Commission continues to conduct search and rescue, cleanup, and safety in the areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. They are reminding boaters across the state that the scope of the storm was large and affected both coastal and...
FLORIDA STATE

