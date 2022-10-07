The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), provided and distributed supplies to families located on Pine Island after they were hit badly by Hurricane Ian. FDOT distributed over 250 coolers, 16,000 lbs. of ice, and almost 22,000 bottles of water to the Pine Island community. According to FDOT, they also helped to restore access to allow cars to reach the island.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO