ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Michigan falls in updated AP Poll ahead of Week 7

Michigan football handled its business in a 31-10 win over Indiana on Saturday afternoon in at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. AP Poll voters are down on Michigan after the win to No. 5. Georgia takes back over at No. 1 with Ohio State at No. 2. Alabama, Clemson and Michigan...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Oklahoman

OKC Thunder Sports Minute

Oklahoman assistant sports editor Scott Munn here with the latest edition of OKC Thunder Sports Minute. The Thunder improved to 3-1 in the preseason after its 144-97 trashing of Maccabi Ra´anana on Sunday night at Paycom Center. That followed a 131-98 rout of the Adelaide 36ers, a squad from Australia that was coming...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS Sports

Ohio State vs. Michigan State: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick, spread, odds

No. 3 Ohio State will be trying to keep its hopes alive for a College Football Playoff berth and an undefeated season when it goes on the road to face Michigan State on Saturday. Ohio State began the season with a tense and difficult 21-10 win over a Notre Dame team ranked in the top five at the time, but life has been much easier for the Buckeyes since.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Social Media Reacts to Nebraska’s win at Rutgers

It wasn’t pretty, but the Nebraska Cornhuskers won their second Big Ten game of the year after defeating Rutgers on Friday night 14-13 in Piscataway, New Jersey. The Cornhuskers improved their record to 3-2 (2-1) on the season with the victory. The win is the first conference-winning streak the Cornhuskers have had since 2018. It was also Nebraska’s first Big Ten road win since winning at Rutgers in 2020. Interim Defensive Coordinator Bill Busch continues to work wonders with the Husker’s defense. The Blackshirts were able to force three turnovers and only gave up 348 total yards. They weren’t flawless and did...
LINCOLN, NE
CBS Sports

Illinois vs. Iowa: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Iowa Hawkeyes are 7-0 against the Illinois Fighting Illini since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Iowa and Illinois will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. These two teams have allowed few points on average (the Hawkeyes ten, the Fighting Illini 8.4), so any points scored will be well earned.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy