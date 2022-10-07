It wasn’t pretty, but the Nebraska Cornhuskers won their second Big Ten game of the year after defeating Rutgers on Friday night 14-13 in Piscataway, New Jersey. The Cornhuskers improved their record to 3-2 (2-1) on the season with the victory. The win is the first conference-winning streak the Cornhuskers have had since 2018. It was also Nebraska’s first Big Ten road win since winning at Rutgers in 2020. Interim Defensive Coordinator Bill Busch continues to work wonders with the Husker’s defense. The Blackshirts were able to force three turnovers and only gave up 348 total yards. They weren’t flawless and did...

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO