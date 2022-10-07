Read full article on original website
Michigan football falls in AP Top 25 after win at Indiana
A 6-0 start and back-to-back road victories weren’t enough this week to impress the media, which has dropped Michigan out of the top four in the weekly rankings. The Wolverines fell from No. 4 to No. 5 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll, unveiled Sunday, as part of a broader shuffling up top.
Michigan falls in updated AP Poll ahead of Week 7
Michigan football handled its business in a 31-10 win over Indiana on Saturday afternoon in at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. AP Poll voters are down on Michigan after the win to No. 5. Georgia takes back over at No. 1 with Ohio State at No. 2. Alabama, Clemson and Michigan...
OKC Thunder Sports Minute
Oklahoman assistant sports editor Scott Munn here with the latest edition of OKC Thunder Sports Minute. The Thunder improved to 3-1 in the preseason after its 144-97 trashing of Maccabi Ra´anana on Sunday night at Paycom Center. That followed a 131-98 rout of the Adelaide 36ers, a squad from Australia that was coming...
Ohio State vs. Michigan State: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick, spread, odds
No. 3 Ohio State will be trying to keep its hopes alive for a College Football Playoff berth and an undefeated season when it goes on the road to face Michigan State on Saturday. Ohio State began the season with a tense and difficult 21-10 win over a Notre Dame team ranked in the top five at the time, but life has been much easier for the Buckeyes since.
Watch Northwestern vs. Wisconsin: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Northwestern Wildcats and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Ryan Field. Neither Northwestern nor Wisconsin could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one. The Wildcats...
Social Media Reacts to Nebraska’s win at Rutgers
It wasn’t pretty, but the Nebraska Cornhuskers won their second Big Ten game of the year after defeating Rutgers on Friday night 14-13 in Piscataway, New Jersey. The Cornhuskers improved their record to 3-2 (2-1) on the season with the victory. The win is the first conference-winning streak the Cornhuskers have had since 2018. It was also Nebraska’s first Big Ten road win since winning at Rutgers in 2020. Interim Defensive Coordinator Bill Busch continues to work wonders with the Husker’s defense. The Blackshirts were able to force three turnovers and only gave up 348 total yards. They weren’t flawless and did...
Newsstand: Michigan vs. Penn State odds slightly shift after line release
Michigan and Penn State are set to battle on Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor and there already is a bit of a shift in the odds released by sportsbooks on Sunday afternoon. And it happens to favor the hometown Wolverines. Vegas oddsmakers initially had Michigan set as a 6.5-point favorite...
Illinois vs. Iowa: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Iowa Hawkeyes are 7-0 against the Illinois Fighting Illini since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Iowa and Illinois will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. These two teams have allowed few points on average (the Hawkeyes ten, the Fighting Illini 8.4), so any points scored will be well earned.
