NESN

Lions Coach Provides Update On Player Injured Vs. Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Detroit Lions didn’t experience many good things Sunday in New England, but they did get good news on an injured player following a scary scene in Foxboro. Lions defensive back Saivion Smith was taken off the field in an ambulance after suffering an injury...
NESN

Bill Belichick Endorses Kendrick Bourne After Sideline Argument

The ongoing drama/situation/thing between Kendrick Bourne and the Patriots took another interesting turn Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Bourne was flagged for two penalties in the first half of New England’s 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions. After the second, FOX Sports cameras got Bourne and Bill Belichick engaging in a passionate conversation on the sideline. It’s hard to tell exactly what the two were talking about.
thecomeback.com

Patriots sign pizza store worker for their offensive line

The New England Patriots have turned to an unlikely source to fill out their depth chart. The Patriots on Friday signed offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez to their practice squad. Audacy.com reports Gutierrez has been working at an Uncle Maddio’s Pizza store in Minot, N.D. Gutierrez is more than a...
NESN

How Patriots Can Replace Damien Harris If Injured RB Misses Time

FOXBORO, Mass. — It got lost in the shuffle of Sunday’s blowout win over the Detroit Lions, but the Patriots suffered a potentially significant injury in their backfield. Running back Damien Harris exited during the first half at Gillette Stadium due to a hamstring injury and didn’t return. Harris, who’s started every game for New England this season, ran four times for 11 yards before leaving the game. The 25-year-old has been one of the NFL’s top running backs in 2022 and is a key piece to a Patriots rushing attack that might be the best in the game. The Patriots as of Sunday night hadn’t offered an injury update on Harris, but hamstring issues can linger a while.
NESN

Patriots Elevate QB, Tight End From Practice Squad For Lions Game

With Mac Jones doubtful and Brian Hoyer on injured reserve, the New England Patriots called in quarterback reinforcements Saturday. The Patriots elevated veteran QB Garrett Gilbert from their practice squad for Sunday’s matchup with the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium. Gilbert, who signed to the P-squad earlier this week,...
FanSided

PREDICTION: New England Patriots redemption tour begins now!

It’s no secret that the New England Patriots have gotten off to a rough start to the season. However, the last two times the Patriots started off 1-3, they made the playoffs (2021) and won the Super Bowl (2001), according to CBS Sports. There a numerous reasons why the...
NBC Sports

Damien Harris leaves game vs. Lions with injury

Damien Harris left Sunday's game vs. the Detroit Lions due to an apparent hamstring injury. The New England Patriots running back went to the locker room during the second quarter of the Week 5 matchup. After initially being questionable to return, he was later ruled out for the remainder of the game.
NBC Sports

Matt Judon breaks Patriots record during win over Lions

Matthew Judon made New England Patriots history in Sunday's blowout win over the Detroit Lions. Donning his trademark red sleeves under the Patriots' throwback red jersey, Judon had a field day against Jared Goff and the Lions offense. The three-time Pro Bowl linebacker tallied two sacks, including a second-quarter strip-sack that resulted in a New England touchdown.
