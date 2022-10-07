Read full article on original website
Lions Coach Provides Update On Player Injured Vs. Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Detroit Lions didn’t experience many good things Sunday in New England, but they did get good news on an injured player following a scary scene in Foxboro. Lions defensive back Saivion Smith was taken off the field in an ambulance after suffering an injury...
Ty Montgomery Injury: Bill Belichick Gives Concerning Update On Patriots RB
The Patriots’ depth at running back could be tested in the coming weeks. Starting running back Damien Harris left Sunday’s 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium due to a hamstring injury and didn’t return. New England as of Monday morning hadn’t offered an update on his status.
Dan Campbell Proving He Is Part of Lions' Problem
Read more on how Dan Campbell is part of the Detroit Lions' problem.
Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots shutout: ‘Love him, love him’
FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick was in a chipper mood on Sunday afternoon, and with good reason. His defense held the league-leading Detroit Lions offense out of the end zone en route to a 29-0 shutout at Gillette Stadium. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe played a clean game in his first NFL start and the Patriots got contributions from across the roster.
Lions CB Saivion Smith taken to hospital after collapsing on field against Patriots
Another scary football moment. This one happened Sunday in Foxborough as the Detroit Lions visited the New England Patriots. Saivion Smith falls to the turf and suffers what the team says is a neck injury. An ambulance came onto the field and the second-year CB from Alabama was taken to...
Bill Belichick Endorses Kendrick Bourne After Sideline Argument
The ongoing drama/situation/thing between Kendrick Bourne and the Patriots took another interesting turn Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Bourne was flagged for two penalties in the first half of New England’s 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions. After the second, FOX Sports cameras got Bourne and Bill Belichick engaging in a passionate conversation on the sideline. It’s hard to tell exactly what the two were talking about.
What’s being said nationally after Detroit Lions get blanked by the Patriots
It’s not looking pretty for the Detroit Lions heading into their bye week. Detroit (1-4) lost 29-0 to the New England Patriots (2-3) in Week 5. The last time the Lions got shutout was back in November 2020, when the Carolina Panthers and former XFL quarterback P.J. Walker beat them 20-0 in one of Matt Patricia’s final games as head coach.
Matt Rhule’s firing after Carolina Panthers loss to 49ers sets social media ablaze
At one point or another — just before the Carolina’s loss to the 49ers and just after the team’s decision to fire Matt Rhule — many Panther fixtures were trending on Twitter.
thecomeback.com
Patriots sign pizza store worker for their offensive line
The New England Patriots have turned to an unlikely source to fill out their depth chart. The Patriots on Friday signed offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez to their practice squad. Audacy.com reports Gutierrez has been working at an Uncle Maddio’s Pizza store in Minot, N.D. Gutierrez is more than a...
How Patriots Can Replace Damien Harris If Injured RB Misses Time
FOXBORO, Mass. — It got lost in the shuffle of Sunday’s blowout win over the Detroit Lions, but the Patriots suffered a potentially significant injury in their backfield. Running back Damien Harris exited during the first half at Gillette Stadium due to a hamstring injury and didn’t return. Harris, who’s started every game for New England this season, ran four times for 11 yards before leaving the game. The 25-year-old has been one of the NFL’s top running backs in 2022 and is a key piece to a Patriots rushing attack that might be the best in the game. The Patriots as of Sunday night hadn’t offered an injury update on Harris, but hamstring issues can linger a while.
Patriots Elevate QB, Tight End From Practice Squad For Lions Game
With Mac Jones doubtful and Brian Hoyer on injured reserve, the New England Patriots called in quarterback reinforcements Saturday. The Patriots elevated veteran QB Garrett Gilbert from their practice squad for Sunday’s matchup with the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium. Gilbert, who signed to the P-squad earlier this week,...
Lions loss to the Patriots 'about as bad as it gets' to Dan Campbell
Any hopes of the Detroit Lions entering the bye week on a high note were quickly dashed on the New England turf in Week 5. Sunday’s 29-0 loss to the Patriots was a new low point for the Dan Campbell era of Lions football. Detroit entered the game with...
PREDICTION: New England Patriots redemption tour begins now!
It’s no secret that the New England Patriots have gotten off to a rough start to the season. However, the last two times the Patriots started off 1-3, they made the playoffs (2021) and won the Super Bowl (2001), according to CBS Sports. There a numerous reasons why the...
NBC Sports
Damien Harris leaves game vs. Lions with injury
Damien Harris left Sunday's game vs. the Detroit Lions due to an apparent hamstring injury. The New England Patriots running back went to the locker room during the second quarter of the Week 5 matchup. After initially being questionable to return, he was later ruled out for the remainder of the game.
NBC Sports
Matt Judon breaks Patriots record during win over Lions
Matthew Judon made New England Patriots history in Sunday's blowout win over the Detroit Lions. Donning his trademark red sleeves under the Patriots' throwback red jersey, Judon had a field day against Jared Goff and the Lions offense. The three-time Pro Bowl linebacker tallied two sacks, including a second-quarter strip-sack that resulted in a New England touchdown.
