ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

This Restaurant Serves The Best Ramen In Nebraska

By Logan DeLoye
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IooIH_0iQFJ0Fi00
Photo: Getty Images

Ramen is a dish enjoyed by noodle lovers around the world. Many restaurants across Nebraska are known for serving exceptional ramen dishes with no shortage of vegetables, protein, broth, and other tasty garnishes. Despite the many places that serve ramen, there is one place known throughout Nebraska that serves it the best .

According to a list compiled by Cheapism , the best ramen in the entire state can be found at Ika San located in Omaha. This restaurant is known for its sensational soups in addition to its one-of-a-kind atmosphere. Ika San offers a variety of vegetarian options for those who prefer to keep meat off the menu.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best place to order ramen in the entire state :

"Ika San in downtown Omaha provides a modern and lively atmosphere that makes it a hotspot for locals and visitors alike. A hidden gem off a quiet alleyway, the trendy ramen bar's industrial interior features hip wall murals and hanging lanterns — and phenomenal ramen to boot. From vegetarian to kimchi ramen to spicy miso ramen, it's "the best ramen in Omaha," according to one Google reviewer. Another customer says "The staff is friendly, fast service, and it’s always been great food."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
North Platte Telegraph

Historic 1929 Orleans hotel for sale: Boasts 22 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms

ORLEANS — David and Marilyn Snodgrass hope to sell the Orleans Hotel Bed and Breakfast to the right people. The couple purchased the hotel in south-central Nebraska in 2014. They remodeled the establishment to add 21st-century comforts, such as central air conditioning and a new roof, while preserving its historic charm. A map hangs on the wall in the hotel’s lobby, pinpointing the homes of all their visitors; they’ve had guests from over 40 states.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Lifestyle
City
Omaha, NE
Nebraska State
Nebraska Food & Drinks
Omaha, NE
Food & Drinks
Omaha, NE
Restaurants
Nebraska State
Nebraska Restaurants
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
State
Nebraska State
KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha: Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch

If you're in the mood for some festive fall fun, then make the trip to Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch!. Skinny Bones has you covered for all your fall thrills and foods. KETV NewsWatch 7's Quanecia Fraser sat down with Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
Ask Omaha

Ask Omaha: what's the best old lady restaurant in Omaha?

My mom (73) and I are visiting Omaha next weekend. She is a picky eater and really only enjoys American food and BBQ, with an occasional Italian meal thrown in (meaning spaghetti). Any suggestions for restaurants that do not require reservations (another of her pet peeves) and that she will get food she likes?
OMAHA, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Soups#Noodle#Food Drink#Ika San
Ask Omaha

Ask Omaha: where should I never go in Omaha, Nebraska?

I get up to Omaha once or twice a week from Lincoln. Most parts of Omaha are nice, but I am more alert and tend to stay away from Northeast Omaha from Ames down to Cummings and east of 36th Street. The crime rates in that part of town are very high. True, it is a predominantly black area, but what concerns me is the drug and gang activity.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
klkntv.com

Flying classroom lands in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The flying classroom landed in Lincoln yesterday. The classroom hosted a special STEM based learning event with a world record holding guest speaker. The education-based program hosted by Duncan Aviation allowed local students to meet with Captain Barrington Irving to discuss possible careers in aviation and STEM sciences. Captain Irving spoke about the opportunities aviation and the STEM sciences gave him in addition to experiences he’s had in the field.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Japanese immigrants made Nebraska home; A granddaughter is ensuring we remember

LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -It is no small task to preserve a people’s legacy. It involves collecting even the smallest personal stories – a grandfather and his neighbors digging out a basement by hand, a couple’s hasty marriage at a seaport – and placing them within the broad scope of history. It involves years of research, collecting artifacts and building relationships. Most of all, it involves a sincere belief in the ability of the past to inform the present.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

City of Omaha decides not to renew Dam Grill and Bar lease

The Dam Grill and Bar announced their lease is not being renewed by the city of Omaha. The popular eatery at Miller's Landing will close out in 10 days. The group that owns the bar says land use restrictions prompted the city not to renew the lease. As a result, 20 staff members are now out of the job.
OMAHA, NE
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan

Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
RICHMOND, MI
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Most Land in Iowa is Owned By This Company

Unlike many states, Iowa has very little public land. In fact, over 97 percent of the Hawkeye State is privately owned. One company stands out as the biggest landowner in the entire state, although most Iowans probably don't know of its existence. Not only does this one, family company own...
IOWA STATE
1011now.com

Potential development for new skyscraper in downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The downtown Lincoln block of 9th and P Streets may look different in the coming years. Recently, a proposal to build a new skyscraper was submitted to the County Planning Commission and is waiting for approval. “The amenities will be like nothing we have in Lincoln...
LINCOLN, NE
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

179K+
Followers
21K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy