Michigan State

This Restaurant Serves The Best Ramen In Michigan

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Ramen is a dish enjoyed by noodle lovers around the world. Many restaurants across Michigan are known for serving exceptional ramen dishes with no shortage of vegetables, protein, broth, and other tasty garnishes. Despite the many places that serve ramen, there is one place known throughout Michigan that serves it the best .

According to a list compiled by Cheapism , the best ramen in the entire state can be found at Johnny Noodle King located in Detroit. This one-of-a-kind noodle shop is known for the variety of flavor that is served with every dish.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best place to order ramen in the entire state :

"For "the best ramen in Michigan," hit up Johnny Noodle King, where "the flavor combinations with the ramens are out of this world," according to Yelp reviewers. The laid-back Detroit ramen shop can fulfill all your noodle needs — bowls range from traditional shoyu and tonkotsu to New Seoul with a Korean chili broth, sweet braised short ribs, kimchi, and sesame oil. There's even a rotating chef's special. A Google reviewer says, "Amazing ramen! They have lots of different options, meaning anything you get is highly customizable, so there's something for everyone to enjoy, including vegetarians/vegans."

