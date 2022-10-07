ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

This Restaurant Serves The Best Ramen In Missouri

By Logan DeLoye
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Ramen is a dish enjoyed by noodle lovers around the world. Many restaurants across Missouri are known for serving exceptional ramen dishes with no shortage of vegetables, protein, broth, and other tasty garnishes. Despite the many places that serve ramen, there is one place known throughout Missouri that serves it the best .

According to a list compiled by Cheapism , the best ramen in the entire state can be found at Nudo House located in St. Louis.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best place to order ramen in the entire state :

"The owners of Nudo House in St. Louis trained with one of four recognized ramen masters in Japan before opening up shop — and it shows in the well-executed bowls with ingredients that play beautifully together. The gluten-free and vegetarian Shroomed Out ramen bowl was recently voted "Favorite Ramen" in St. Louis in Sauced Magazine Readers' Choice awards. The dish's rich, creamy mushroom broth layered with umami flavor stands out for its hearty slices of king oyster mushroom, sweet and tangy bamboo shoots, and custardy ramen egg. "I love their Shroomed Out mushroom ramen! You don't even miss the meat, it is so flavorful and filling," says one Yelp reviewer."

