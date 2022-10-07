ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imlay City, MI

1 injured, 1 arrested in Saginaw shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police investigated a non-fatal shooting in Saginaw Saturday night and arrested the suspect. Police were called to the 100 block of South Charles St. for a shooting around 10:00 p.m. on October 8. A 23-year-old Saginaw man was shot and allegedly assaulted. Police said...
One person shot, another in custody following incident in Saginaw

Saginaw, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is in custody and another in the hospital following a shooting in Saginaw Saturday night. Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Charles Street around 10:20 p.m. October 8th. According to MSP, a 23-year-old Saginaw man was assaulted then shot. He sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. A 32-year-old Mt. Pleasant man was taken into custody and is lodged at the Saginaw County Jail.
Police: Man and woman fatally shot Sunday on Detroit's west side

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting Sunday on the city's west side. Around 3:40 a.m. a woman was discovered shot inside a GMC Envoy at the intersection of Wadsworth and Meyers, according to police. She was taken to a nearby hospital but was...
Southfield police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a missing Southfield teenager. Madisyn Ann Ball, 14, was last seen leaving her home on Oct. 7 around 10:45 a.m. Police say Ball was last seen wearing a white shirt, a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information should...
2 shot before crashing car on Detroit’s west side, police say

DETROIT – One person was killed and another was injured Monday morning in a shooting in Detroit. Detroit police tell Local 4 that a fatal shooting occurred early Monday morning in the area of Grand River Avenue and Telegraph Road on the city’s west side. Two people were reportedly shot near the intersection of Bennett and Fenton streets.
Detroit police searching for missing 61-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman. Geri White left her residence on the 3700 block of Vicksburg Street and did not return home on Friday, September 30, 2022. It is unknown what she was last wearing. Anyone with information about this missing person is...
Shooting investigation in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - ABC 12 has learned Saginaw City police and Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting in the 100 block of South Charles. Officers responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Stay with ABC 12 news for updates on this developing story.
Detroit man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Dearborn hotel worker

A Detroit man was charged with murder Sunday in the shooting death of a Dearborn hotel employee. Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis, 37, was arraigned on charges including premeditated first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and felonious assault Sunday by Judge Gene Hunt in Dearborn's 19th District Court. Police took Williams-Lewis...
Sebewaing Police Department welcomes new officer

Meet Sebewaing’s newest police officer, Garrett Temple. Temple, originally from the Chicago area, knew at a young age that law enforcement was something he wanted to pursue later in life. “I always wanted to be a cop growing up,” Temple said. “Once I got into the Saginaw Township Police...
SEBEWAING, MI

