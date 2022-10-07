Read full article on original website
nbc25news.com
1 injured, 1 arrested in Saginaw shooting
SAGINAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police investigated a non-fatal shooting in Saginaw Saturday night and arrested the suspect. Police were called to the 100 block of South Charles St. for a shooting around 10:00 p.m. on October 8. A 23-year-old Saginaw man was shot and allegedly assaulted. Police said...
abc12.com
One person shot, another in custody following incident in Saginaw
Saginaw, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is in custody and another in the hospital following a shooting in Saginaw Saturday night. Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Charles Street around 10:20 p.m. October 8th. According to MSP, a 23-year-old Saginaw man was assaulted then shot. He sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. A 32-year-old Mt. Pleasant man was taken into custody and is lodged at the Saginaw County Jail.
Detroit police asking for help finding 61-year-old woman missing for more than a week
Detroit police officials say Geri White was last seen leaving her home in the 3700 block of Vicksburg – near Grand River and Dexter on the city’s west side – on Friday, Sept. 30.
Detroit man charged in fatal shooting incident at Dearborn Hampton Inn
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man in connection with the fatal shooting incident that claimed the life of a 55-year-old Riverview man and injured others.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man and woman fatally shot Sunday on Detroit's west side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting Sunday on the city's west side. Around 3:40 a.m. a woman was discovered shot inside a GMC Envoy at the intersection of Wadsworth and Meyers, according to police. She was taken to a nearby hospital but was...
Police report lays out case of elderly man locked in Birmingham basement
Neighbors who lived in the attached unit say that through their shared wall they could hear him knocking and groaning for about 20 minutes every day.
Detroit police searching for missing, vulnerable teen
Carle Penny, 15, of Detroit, was last seen on October 2 at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the 9900 block of Bishop in Detroit when she left her residence without permission and failed to return home.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a missing Southfield teenager. Madisyn Ann Ball, 14, was last seen leaving her home on Oct. 7 around 10:45 a.m. Police say Ball was last seen wearing a white shirt, a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information should...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 shot before crashing car on Detroit’s west side, police say
DETROIT – One person was killed and another was injured Monday morning in a shooting in Detroit. Detroit police tell Local 4 that a fatal shooting occurred early Monday morning in the area of Grand River Avenue and Telegraph Road on the city’s west side. Two people were reportedly shot near the intersection of Bennett and Fenton streets.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police searching for missing 61-year-old woman
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman. Geri White left her residence on the 3700 block of Vicksburg Street and did not return home on Friday, September 30, 2022. It is unknown what she was last wearing. Anyone with information about this missing person is...
2 dead after overnight shooting on city's westside
Police in Detroit are investigating after they say two people were shot and killed overnight. Police say they found the two victims near Wadsworth and Meyers on the city's westside Sunday morning.
abc12.com
Shooting investigation in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - ABC 12 has learned Saginaw City police and Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting in the 100 block of South Charles. Officers responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Stay with ABC 12 news for updates on this developing story.
DPD: Woman, man found fatally shot on Detroit's westside
An adult female was discovered inside a GMC Envoy Sunday morning at approximately 3:40 a.m. in the area of Wadsworth and Meyers on Detroit’s westside. An adult male was also found fatally shot nearby.
Man shot while standing in driveway on Detroit's westside, police say
At approximately 11:00 a.m. Sunday morning, a vehicle pulled up to a man as he stood in a driveway in the 15400 block of Mark Twain Street.
Police recover RV trailers, boat stolen from Saginaw County storage facility, suspect charged
TITTABAWASSEE TWP, MI — Last year, two recreational trailers and a boat were stolen from a Saginaw County storage facility. Now, a Tittabawassee Township man has been charged with the thefts, with police having recently found the stolen property in three other Michigan counties. Tittabawassee Township Police Chief David...
Police: Man dies after falling into Lexington State Harbor
A man died Saturday evening after suffering a medical emergency and falling into the Lexington State Harbor, according to police.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sterling Heights senior community without heat for days, fire dept. issues warning to management
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Residents of a Sterling Heights senior apartment complex have been without heat for several days, including Friday night when a freeze warning was in effect. The residents have been raising concerns and caught the attention of the Sterling Heights Fire Department. They put up a...
Detroit News
Detroit man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Dearborn hotel worker
A Detroit man was charged with murder Sunday in the shooting death of a Dearborn hotel employee. Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis, 37, was arraigned on charges including premeditated first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and felonious assault Sunday by Judge Gene Hunt in Dearborn's 19th District Court. Police took Williams-Lewis...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Do you recognize this child? Boy found dead in Saginaw in 1988 still unidentified 34 years later
SAGINAW, Mich. – A boy found dead in Saginaw 34 years ago still hasn’t been identified, but investigators are using DNA to work to find answers. Police were called to the reports of an unidentified body being found on Oct. 8, 1988, he had only been dead a few hours when he was found.
recordpatriot.com
Sebewaing Police Department welcomes new officer
Meet Sebewaing’s newest police officer, Garrett Temple. Temple, originally from the Chicago area, knew at a young age that law enforcement was something he wanted to pursue later in life. “I always wanted to be a cop growing up,” Temple said. “Once I got into the Saginaw Township Police...
