Detroit, MI

97.5 NOW FM

The Detroit Zoo Welcomes Adorable King Penguin Chick to the Family

Oh, baby! The Detroit Zoo has welcomed a new baby to the family and the king-sized bundle of joy and already stealing everyone's heart. Thanks to a collaboration between the Detroit Zoo and the Cincinnati Zoo, a new King Penguin chick has joined the zoo family. The new addition entered the world on August 13th and was a labor of love for both zoos.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Detroit, MI
Royal Oak, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Air Jordan and Detroit Boutique Two18 Release Detroit-themed Sneaker

Detroit is making waves in the sneaker scene this fall as Detroit-based luxe streetwear brand, Two18, and Air Jordan team up to release a collection of Detroit-inspired Air Jordan 2s. The highly anticipated low-top shoe, which was inspired by the city’s resilience, comes in earth tones, and is made of a mix of nubuck, sappy […] The post Air Jordan and Detroit Boutique Two18 Release Detroit-themed Sneaker appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Evrod Cassimy Announces New Music and Farewell Concert

“Evrod Cassimy, Morning News Anchor for WDIV-TV Local 4, is leaving the station and the city of Detroit. He’s going out in a big way, giving back to the city he’s called home for the past nine years. With the release of his latest project, “The Life of...
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Home Grown Detroit Virtual Event Helps Residents Navigate Cannabis Law

In the local marijuana industry, there are an estimated more than 25 to 50 micro- and mid-sized licensed grow facilities in Detroit with more coming online. The City of Detroit is progressing in its next step toward adult-use marijuana business licenses in the limited license categories with more application phases that will open in the next few months – and equity is a huge component for everyone to receive a fair slice of the pie.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: Michigan & Trumbull pizza

DETROIT – We’re showcasing the best-of-the-best for National Pizza Month, and this Tasty Tuesday is no different: Check out the offerings at Michigan & Trumbull Pizza in Detroit -- they’re sure to make your mouth water. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit’s Birwood Wall, built in 1941 to racially segregate neighborhoods, gets historical marker

DETROIT – A wall built in Detroit in 1941 to racially segregate Black and white neighborhoods has received historic designation from the state of Michigan. The Birwood Wall, sometimes referred to as the Eight Mile Wall, was built by a white real estate developer in the Eight Mile and Wyoming area. It was meant to separate a newly build white subdivision, Blackstone Park, from an existing Black neighborhood nearby.
DETROIT, MI
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Westland, MI

Getting to know a new area can be a lot to handle on your own. With the comforts of home left behind, it can be hard to figure out the ins and outs of a new city. Eating out with your family is a great way to visit new places to figure out where your new favorite spots will be. Check out this list of the 18 best restaurants in Westland, Michigan, to figure out which restaurant you should visit first.
WESTLAND, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man ignores $100,000 lottery call • Detroit rapper's song about trashed car • Jellyfish in Brighton

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man ignores an unrecognized call from Michigan Lottery that he'd won $100,000 from a second chance game, a Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop when his car was damaged even more at the business, and jellyfish were spotted by a FOX 2 Photo Journalist floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond near Brighton: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
97.5 NOW FM

97.5 NOW FM

Lansing, MI
97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan.

