Second City to open first NYC location in Brooklyn come 2023
After 63 years of making Chicago laugh, this midwestern sketch and improv institution is setting up shop in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Second City, whose Chicago mainstage counts Alan Arkin and the late Gilda Radner as alums, is expanding to New York for the first time with an 11,900-square-foot entertainment complex featuring a theater, seven classrooms, and a full-service restaurant and bar. It’s set to open next summer, though the address is yet to be announced.
Tony-nominated director Michael Greif wants $2.9M for NYC loft
All the world’s a stage, but nothing beats the comforts of home. Tony-nominated Broadway director Michael Greif and his partner, the actor Jonathan Fried, have listed their chic Soho co-op for $2.9 million, Gimme Shelter has learned. The roughly 1,500-square-foot spread, at 292 Lafayette St., comes with two bedrooms,...
