After 63 years of making Chicago laugh, this midwestern sketch and improv institution is setting up shop in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Second City, whose Chicago mainstage counts Alan Arkin and the late Gilda Radner as alums, is expanding to New York for the first time with an 11,900-square-foot entertainment complex featuring a theater, seven classrooms, and a full-service restaurant and bar. It’s set to open next summer, though the address is yet to be announced.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO