The Earth-Moon distance was about 60,000 km closer about 2.5 billion years ago, according to a new study which confirms that the Moon has been slowly drifting away during this period.About 2.46 billion years ago the distance between our planet and the Moon was around 321,800 km compared to the current 384,400 km, and day length was around 16.9 hours as opposed to 24 hours, the study, published recently in the journal PNAS, noted.Researchers, including those from Utrecht University in The Netherlands, say these findings extend our understanding of early Earth-Moon dynamics by over a billion years.In the study,...

ASTRONOMY ・ 30 MINUTES AGO