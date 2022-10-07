ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

If Trump Wins Presidency In 2024, Putin's Dreams Come True: 'He's Horrifying,' Financier Says

In 2019, Special Counsel Robert Mueller released a report detailing his investigation into then-President Donald Trump's purported collusion with Russia. It discusses two Russian plots to influence the 2016 election: a social media influence operation as well as a hacking and releasing of hacked emails. Another section of the study discusses whether members of the Trump campaign intentionally made a deal with Russia to participate in those plots.
Newsweek

Americans Are Running Out of Patience With Biden's Approach to Putin's War

As the war in Ukraine enters its eighth month, Americans are growing tired of the Biden administration's approach to punishing Russia for the invasion, a new poll suggests. According to the poll conducted by Data for Progress and commissioned by the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, 57 percent of likely voters strongly or somewhat support the U.S. pursuing diplomatic negotiations, even if it means Ukraine would have to make compromises with Russia. Comparably, 32 percent of respondents were strongly or somewhat opposed to the idea.
Business Insider

Trump told long-time friend Tom Barrack 'get out of my office' when he tried to convince the president to do the 'elegant' thing and concede to Biden

"Confidence Man" by NYT reporter Maggie Haberman, a new book on Donald Trump, was released Tuesday. Trump told his long-time friend Tom Barrack to "get out" after advising him to concede the 2020 election. Jared Kushner said he didn't press Trump to concede because he was the grandfather to his...
Washington Examiner

Biden faces GOP heat for reported deal to lift sanctions on Venezuelan oil

Republicans took aim at President Joe Biden following reports that he is considering providing significant sanctions relief to Venezuela’s government in order to allow Chevron to resume pumping oil there, clearing the way for the resumption of crude exports to the West. According to the proposed deal, reported by...
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine news – live: Putin’s allies urge him to negotiate after Kyiv strikes

Vladimir Putin has been urged by Russian allies to seek a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine after a series of strikes ordered by the Kremlin hit civilian targets in Kyiv and several other cities in the war-torn nation.China and India, which have previously raised concerns over the seven-month war and its devastating impacts for Ukraine and the wider world, called for Moscow to take steps towards peace after Mr Putin lashed out over the bombing of a crucial Russian bridge to Crimea.Kremlin officials said they successfully targeted Ukrainian energy, military and communications infrastructure, while allies of Kyiv...
The Independent

Voices: Why OPEC, Putin and Hunter Biden are all harshing Joe’s mellow

For much of the summer, Democrats have enjoyed an improvement in the polls. The Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson decision overturning Roe v Wade in late June allowed Democrats to overperform in special elections, even winning a special election in Alaska.And President Joe Biden likely wanted to continue that momentum when he visited Florida on Wednesday in a show of bipartisan solidarity with his would-be Republican rival in 2024, Governor Ron DeSantis. He also probably hoped to do the same thing when he announced a mass pardon of people with “simple possession” marijuana charges and called the War on Drugs a “failed approach” (ironic, given that...
The Associated Press

Biden: Classified documents at Mar-a-Lago raise concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the discovery of top-secret documents at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised and called it “irresponsible.” Biden, who rarely does interviews, spoke to CBS’ “60 Minutes” in a segment that aired Sunday. He said that when he heard about classified documents taken from the White House, he wondered how “anyone could be that irresponsible.” Biden added: “And I thought, what data was in there that may compromise sources and methods?” The president said he did not get a heads-up before the Trump estate was searched, and he has not asked for any specifics “because I don’t want to get myself in the middle of whether or not the Justice Department should move or not move on certain actions they could take.”
960 The Ref

A bump and a miss: Saudi oil cut slaps down Biden's outreach

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday effectively acknowledged the failure of one of his biggest and most humiliating foreign policy gambles: a fist-bump with the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia, the crown prince associated with human rights abuses. Biden's awkward encounter with Mohammed bin...
