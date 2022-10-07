Read full article on original website
tipranks.com
Semiconductor Stocks Soar on Potential Chip Export Curbs on China
The U.S. government is on track to restore the domestic semiconductor industry’s past glory, with more export curbs expected to be announced in the coming days. The trade war between the U.S. and China took another leap as the Biden administration is trying to restore the semiconductor industry back to its home ground away from China, according to the Wall Street Journal.
US News and World Report
Nasdaq Falls as U.S. Export Controls on China Weigh on Chip Stocks
(Reuters) - The Nasdaq hit a two-year low on Monday as chipmakers bore the brunt of U.S. efforts to hobble China's semiconductor industry, while investors treaded carefully ahead of the start of the earnings season. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index was down 2.7%, after the Biden administration published a sweeping...
msn.com
Chip stocks crushed to two-year low as more tech, AI ban to China add to woes
The chip sector melted down Friday for its third 6% one-day drop of the year after U.S. regulators moved to pump the brakes on China’s military ambitions as it issued wider restrictions on semiconductor and AI technology that can be sold to the world’s second-largest economy. On Friday,...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Signals Its Chip Firms Will Follow New U.S. Rules on China
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwanese semiconductor companies attach "great importance" to complying with the law, the island's government said on Saturday, signalling they would comply with new U.S. export controls that aim to hobble China's chip industry. The rules announced Friday by President Joe Biden's administration include a measure to cut...
More Export Control Restrictions On Semiconductors To China, Alibaba and Other Chinese Stocks Fall
Shares in Chinese tech giants Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA and Tencent Holding Ltd TCEHY, along with the chipmakers, slumped as the U.S. slapped export control measures aimed at slowing Beijing's technological and military advances, Reuters reported. The U.S. introduced a sweeping set of export controls, including a measure to...
China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994
Reuters reported that China told state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars and buy yuan in an effort to prop up the local currency. The move could stem the yuan's fall, as it remains on track for its largest annual loss against the dollar since 1994. A hawkish Fed...
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire
Throughout 2022, Wall Street has repeatedly warned investors that a recession could be on its way. From JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to former Federal Reserve officials, the world’s top economic minds have pointed, practically in unison, to the storm of headwinds facing the global economy and expressed fears about the potential for a serious downturn.
President Biden announces $20 billion to boost tech, semiconductor chip production in Hudson Valley
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. -- President Joe Biden was in the Hudson Valley on Thursday and made a stop at IBM in Poughkeepsie, where he announced a $20 billion initiative focused on new technology. The massive investment includes billions of dollars that will be spent in New York. IBM plans to invest...
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
kitco.com
Japan's foreign reserves drop by record on market shakeout, FX intervention
TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Japan's foreign reserves fell by a record $54 billion in September, official data showed on Friday, as global market ructions dented the value of foreign bonds and prompted dollar-selling intervention to arrest a steep decline in the yen. The reserves stood at $1.238 trillion at...
'Our currency, your problem': The dollar's surge to 20-year highs is causing headaches around the world, a Goldman FX chief says
The US dollar has soared to a 20-year high against other major currencies this year. Goldman Sachs' foreign-exchange research chief cited the Fed's rapid rate hikes as a key driver. Kamakshya Trivedi said the dollar could rise another 5% to 7% if US inflation proves stubborn. The US dollar has...
1 Chip Stock With the Power to Become the Next Nvidia
Chip company Micron Technology (MU) is gearing up to make its $15 billion chip factory operational. The company seems poised to recreate an Nvidia (NVDA)-like success story in the coming years. Let’s discuss…. With a $58.13 billion market cap, Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is a chip-making company that...
China says U.S. semiconductor export restrictions will backfire
China's foreign ministry issued a sharp rebuke of U.S. policy on Saturday, proclaiming new American rules limiting the export of semiconductors will backfire and not hold back China's development.
geekwire.com
Report: Amazon freezes corporate hiring for its retail business for remainder of year
Amazon is freezing hiring for corporate roles in its retail business, according to a report from The New York Times on Tuesday. The Seattle tech giant is the latest to slow hiring plans amid the broader economic downturn and high inflation. Others including Google and Meta have also put the brakes on employee additions.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Futures Down as Earnings Season Arrives
Stock futures retreated early on Monday morning as banks prepare for a possibly murky earnings season. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.17%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 0.29%, as of 6.48 a.m. EST, Monday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures dipped 0.43%. The...
Dollar's gains spell earnings pain for U.S. companies
NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - A towering rally in the U.S. dollar is expected to hit third-quarter corporate earnings, potentially presenting another obstacle to stocks in a year that has experienced an already-painful market decline.
moneyweek.com
China’s economy is heading for a sharp slowdown
China’s economy is heading for a “generational slowdown”, says Neil Shearing of Capital Economics. Recent economic data has been “dismal”, with a slowing property market and Covid-19 lockdowns sapping growth. Economic chaos in the West has hit the financial headlines this year, but it’s China’s...
iPhone 14 production boosts TMSC Q3 revenue as rest of industry struggles
After Foxconn reported a “storming demand” on iPhone 14 Pro production, TSMC is another manufacturer to benefit from the new iPhones as it revealed a higher-than-expected quarterly revenue. This comes at a time when the rest o the industry expects a slowdown. TSMC, the largest contract chipmaker, rose...
US News and World Report
Chinese Regulator Gives Greenlight to Fund Targeting Korean Chipmakers
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's securities regulator has given the greenlight to the country's first mutual fund targeting top Chinese and South Korean chipmakers, an official at Huatai-PineBridge Fund Management Co said, amid an escalating Sino-U.S. tech war. The China Securities Regulatory Commission's approval comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions between the...
