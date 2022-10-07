ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
tipranks.com

Semiconductor Stocks Soar on Potential Chip Export Curbs on China

The U.S. government is on track to restore the domestic semiconductor industry’s past glory, with more export curbs expected to be announced in the coming days. The trade war between the U.S. and China took another leap as the Biden administration is trying to restore the semiconductor industry back to its home ground away from China, according to the Wall Street Journal.
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Nasdaq Falls as U.S. Export Controls on China Weigh on Chip Stocks

(Reuters) - The Nasdaq hit a two-year low on Monday as chipmakers bore the brunt of U.S. efforts to hobble China's semiconductor industry, while investors treaded carefully ahead of the start of the earnings season. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index was down 2.7%, after the Biden administration published a sweeping...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Taiwan Signals Its Chip Firms Will Follow New U.S. Rules on China

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwanese semiconductor companies attach "great importance" to complying with the law, the island's government said on Saturday, signalling they would comply with new U.S. export controls that aim to hobble China's chip industry. The rules announced Friday by President Joe Biden's administration include a measure to cut...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Export Control#Linus Business#Linus Company Nvidia#Nvidia Corp#Chinese
Fortune

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire

Throughout 2022, Wall Street has repeatedly warned investors that a recession could be on its way. From JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to former Federal Reserve officials, the world’s top economic minds have pointed, practically in unison, to the storm of headwinds facing the global economy and expressed fears about the potential for a serious downturn.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
kitco.com

Japan's foreign reserves drop by record on market shakeout, FX intervention

TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Japan's foreign reserves fell by a record $54 billion in September, official data showed on Friday, as global market ructions dented the value of foreign bonds and prompted dollar-selling intervention to arrest a steep decline in the yen. The reserves stood at $1.238 trillion at...
WORLD
Entrepreneur

1 Chip Stock With the Power to Become the Next Nvidia

Chip company Micron Technology (MU) is gearing up to make its $15 billion chip factory operational. The company seems poised to recreate an Nvidia (NVDA)-like success story in the coming years. Let’s discuss…. With a $58.13 billion market cap, Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is a chip-making company that...
ECONOMY
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Futures Down as Earnings Season Arrives

Stock futures retreated early on Monday morning as banks prepare for a possibly murky earnings season. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.17%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 0.29%, as of 6.48 a.m. EST, Monday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures dipped 0.43%. The...
STOCKS
moneyweek.com

China’s economy is heading for a sharp slowdown

China’s economy is heading for a “generational slowdown”, says Neil Shearing of Capital Economics. Recent economic data has been “dismal”, with a slowing property market and Covid-19 lockdowns sapping growth. Economic chaos in the West has hit the financial headlines this year, but it’s China’s...
ECONOMY
Deadline

‘Smile’ Widens With Huge Overseas Increase As It Nears $100M Global – International Box Office

Paramount’s Smile is positively grinning ear-to-ear as the horror pic from director Parker Finn saw a wild 19% upswing in holdovers at the international box office in its second frame. The weekend gross was $17.5M in 61 markets for a $40M offshore cume and $89.9M global to date. The overseas increase is quite literally gobsmacking — even this year’s mega-holder Top Gun: Maverick, also from Paramount, eased (though very slightly) in its sophomore frame. We’re hearing word of mouth is propelling this pic, not a particular holiday/weather scenario.  The only new opening market this frame was Korea, where Smile debuted at No....
MOVIES
US News and World Report

Chinese Regulator Gives Greenlight to Fund Targeting Korean Chipmakers

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's securities regulator has given the greenlight to the country's first mutual fund targeting top Chinese and South Korean chipmakers, an official at Huatai-PineBridge Fund Management Co said, amid an escalating Sino-U.S. tech war. The China Securities Regulatory Commission's approval comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions between the...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy