Williamsburg-area school board discusses school hour changes for next school year

By Sian Wilkerson, Daily Press
 2 days ago

Students enrolled in Williamsburg-James City County public schools may see their schedules change in the near future.

On Tuesday, the board discussed a plan to restructure school hours for the 2023-24 school year to allow for more efficient use of resources and to more closely align with the science of adolescent sleep needs.

“This time and this timing structure in no way represents a final decision,” said Daniel Keever, the school division’s chief operating officer. “It is only illustrative to give you a sense of what the tiering may look like.”

At May’s meeting, the board heard results from a study that considered ridership data vs. bus capacity and reviewed routing efficiency. The study, by TransFinder, also looked at the times schools started and ended across all three levels.

Based on the study’s findings, the tier times for the 2022-23 school year were adjusted slightly, but the plan is to make greater changes coming up.

Currently, high schools, which are considered tier 1, begin at 7:20 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. Middle schools, tier 2, begin at 8:05 p.m. and end at 2:45 p.m. Elementary schools, tiers 3 and 4, begin either at 8:55 a.m. and end at 3:25 p.m., or at 8:55 a.m. and end at 3:25 p.m.

The study found that the optimal tier structure would be to move elementary schools up to tiers 1 and 2 and put high schools at tier 3 and middle schools at tier 4.

The potential time/tier structure presented at Tuesday’s meeting followed the study’s recommended tier structure, with elementary schools at tiers 1 and 2, high schools at tier 3 and middle schools at tier 4. Under the potential new tier structure, elementary schools would either begin at 7:25 a.m. and end at 1:55 p.m. or begin at 8:05 a.m. and end at 2:35 p.m. High schools would begin at 8:45 a.m. and end at 3:25 p.m. and middle schools would begin at 9:30 a.m. and end at 4:10 p.m.

In May, Marcellus Snipes, the school division’s senior director for operations, said that the district had 28 bus driver vacancies, a shortage that has been contributing to transportation issues. Currently, the district has a $1.26 million contract for additional transportation services to help cover the shortage.

In other business at Tuesday’s meeting, the 10-Year Capital Improvement Plan Committee recommendations were presented to the board.

Some of the recommended projects for the upcoming fiscal year, FY24, include partial refurbishments at Matoaka Elementary School and Berkeley Middle School, a generator and walk-in refrigerator and freezer replacement at Stonehouse Elementary School, a building renovation at Lafayette High School, a cafeteria expansion and weight room renovation at Jamestown High School and parking lot and playground equipment upgrades around the division.

The proposed five-year plan for Capital Improvements totals $104.9 million, with $46.3 million of that projected for the upcoming fiscal year. Nearly $4 million of that would be funded by through the state School Construction Grant Entitlement.

The public is invited to comment at the meeting on Oct. 18. The superintendent’s proposed Capital Improvement Plan will be presented to the board on Nov. 1.

Sian Wilkerson, sian.wilkerson@pilotonline.com , 757-342-6616

Community Policy