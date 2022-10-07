Read full article on original website
6 of the Spookiest Destinations in Metro Detroit
A new approach to tourism in Detroit hopes to capitalize on the public’s hankering for a good ghost story The post 6 of the Spookiest Destinations in Metro Detroit appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
PhillyBite
Best Michigan Hot Dog Spots
- When it comes to hot dogs in Michigan, there are dozens of options. You're sure to find a favorite from Lafayette Coney Island to American Coney Island to Angelo's Famous Coney Island in Flint. There's also the Starlite Diner & Coney Island in Burton. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Christy McDonald: Why I decided to join WDIV
My 13-year-old daughter found me standing in front of my closet last night. “What are you going to wear tomorrow? It’s kind of like your first day of school!”. I laughed because she was so right. I didn’t have a new outfit or backpack – but I had that same feeling of starting something new, slightly unknown, and very exciting.
California-based cannabis brand STIIIZY is cleaning up Cass Corridor in Detroit
Of the hundreds of dispensaries in Michigan, many give back to their communities through donations and labor
michiganchronicle.com
Evrod Cassimy Announces New Music and Farewell Concert
“Evrod Cassimy, Morning News Anchor for WDIV-TV Local 4, is leaving the station and the city of Detroit. He’s going out in a big way, giving back to the city he’s called home for the past nine years. With the release of his latest project, “The Life of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: Michigan & Trumbull pizza
DETROIT – We’re showcasing the best-of-the-best for National Pizza Month, and this Tasty Tuesday is no different: Check out the offerings at Michigan & Trumbull Pizza in Detroit -- they’re sure to make your mouth water. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player...
What is 'guerrilla gardening' — and why are people doing it in Detroit?
Guerrilla gardening is not encouraged, to be clear … but there’s a reason that people are doing it in neighborhoods in Detroit, and have been for some time. Here’s a look.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit’s Birwood Wall, built in 1941 to racially segregate neighborhoods, gets historical marker
DETROIT – A wall built in Detroit in 1941 to racially segregate Black and white neighborhoods has received historic designation from the state of Michigan. The Birwood Wall, sometimes referred to as the Eight Mile Wall, was built by a white real estate developer in the Eight Mile and Wyoming area. It was meant to separate a newly build white subdivision, Blackstone Park, from an existing Black neighborhood nearby.
Metro Detroit has a pizza-making robot
ZaBot dishes out hot pizzas 24 hours a day, seven days a week in Southfield
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Eight Mile Wall, once used to segregate Blacks and whites, gets historical dedication
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Birwood Wall once separated races in Detroit. "It is really important to remember this history of discrimination in this city. It still casts its shadow today," Mayor Mike Duggan said. That wall from Eight Mile Road to Pembroke Avenue, built in 1941, was used to...
State revokes license of Detroit funeral home and cremation service
The Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science has revoked the license of a Detroit funeral home and cremation service after a hearing found multiple violations of state regulations.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Westland, MI
Getting to know a new area can be a lot to handle on your own. With the comforts of home left behind, it can be hard to figure out the ins and outs of a new city. Eating out with your family is a great way to visit new places to figure out where your new favorite spots will be. Check out this list of the 18 best restaurants in Westland, Michigan, to figure out which restaurant you should visit first.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man ignores $100,000 lottery call • Detroit rapper's song about trashed car • Jellyfish in Brighton
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man ignores an unrecognized call from Michigan Lottery that he'd won $100,000 from a second chance game, a Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop when his car was damaged even more at the business, and jellyfish were spotted by a FOX 2 Photo Journalist floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond near Brighton: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Train Ride From Michigan to Chicago Didn’t End Well for Passengers
Have you ever been in a nightmare situation that didn't end well? That's exactly what happened when passengers boarded an Amtrak train from Michigan to Chicago. It turned into a 19 hour ride because just about everything went wrong. One of the biggest complaints was the fact that there was a power issue with the engine.
Michigan's spookiest graveyards just in time for Halloween
Michigan is home to many things: Faygo, Better Made Potato Chips, the Motor City and the iconic Coney hot dogs. The Mitten allegedly is also home to some of the spookiest graveyards. ...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit nursing home patients deal with no heat during freezing temperatures
DETROIT (FOX 2) - When Bruce Bonkowski tried to turn on the heat at Beaconshire Nursing Center in Detroit on Friday, it didn't work. "They just said they were going to turn the heat on and get it set to go," he said. "When you turn it on, and you turn the vent on heat you’re getting cold air."
fox2detroit.com
Detroit nursing home patients without heat for days
As temperatures in Southeast Michigan dipped, patients at Beaconshire Nursing Center in Detroit were without heat. As of Monday, the heat still wasn't working, and the city has been called to ensure it gets fixed.
Welcome Home! Michigan Woman Gets $5,000 Surprise With Her New Home
Now, I am a homeowner but something seems wrong with this. Imagine finding the home of your dreams. You are ready to start a new era of your life. However, there is a BIG thing standing in your way. After moving to Michigan and starting her medical career, Nicole Geissinger...
Way Too Easy! Detroit Man Arrested After Buying 7000 Identities Off Dark Web
How safe are you when it comes to your personal information out there on the world wide web? This may make you think. A Detroit man was able to buy 7000 identities with just the click of a button on the dark web and turned it into a profit-making scam.
