2 found shot to death at Morgan County home
Two people were found shot to death Sunday afternoon at a home just outside Camby, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
WTHI
Washington man found to be in possession of 11.5 grams of crystal meth
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about two arrests out of Daviess County. The first arrest comes from a traffic spot on Saturday. The Washington Police Department and the Daviess County Sheriff's Office made a traffic stop on East National Highway. They say the driver, 35-year-old "Justin Wirey,...
Fox 59
2 people killed in Morgan County shooting Sunday afternoon
CAMBY, Ind. — Authorities in Morgan County are investigating after a man and woman were shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Camby. Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of E. Landersdale Road in Camby on report of shots fired. Upon arrival,...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after reports of a reckless driver on State Road 37
BEDFORD – A Mitchell man was arrested Thursday after Bedford Police officers were alerted about a reckless driver in a gray Dodge diesel pickup pulling a “hot rod” on a trailer traveling north on State Road 37 at 29th Street. Callers reported the driver was running vehicles...
wbiw.com
Woman hits man and is arrested
MITCHELL – A Mitchell woman was arrested Thursday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the 1400 block of Spice Valley Road after a report of a domestic fight. When police arrived, they talked to a Kevin Niemi and found he was wanted on a warrant...
ISP: Man put spray foam insulation in the tailpipe judge's truck
GREENSBURG, Ind — Police arrested a 62-year-old man who, investigators say, intentionally damaged a Decatur County judge's vehicle. Jimmy Colson, 62, of Flat Rock, Indiana, was arrested Wednesday and charged Thursday with felony intimidation and misdemeanor criminal mischief. The incident began Aug. 19, when police said they were called...
wrtv.com
Greenwood Police release statement after gun magazine breaks on mall floor
GREENWOOD — Greenwood Police are responding to social media chatter about individuals with guns inside the Greenwood Park Mall Saturday. Greenwood Police Assistant Chief Matthew Fillenwarth tells WRTV that at no point were any weapons displayed and no one was injured. He says three people were concealed carrying inside...
Documents: Kentucky man arrested after five different drugs found in stolen vehicle
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — A Kentucky man is facing six felony charges after police supposedly found him driving a stolen car with meth, fentanyl pills and several other drugs. According to the affidavit, Floyd County Sherriff's deputies were alerted of the stolen vehicle, a red 2017 Lexus, by a Flock Safety Automated License Plate Reading (ALPR) camera.
WIBC.com
Bloomington Man Sentenced For Torturing and Killing Son
BLOOMINGTON — A man has received the maximum sentence for murder in Indiana after torturing and killing his 12-year-old son. Luis Posso Jr. will be in prison for 65 years, The Herald-Times reports. His son, Eduardo Posso, died in 2019. Prior to his death, Eduardo had been starved and...
Decatur County man charged after damaging judge's vehicle, according to ISP
A Flat Rock man is facing charges after allegedly damaging a Decatur County judge’s vehicle, according to Indiana State Police.
WHAS 11
Flock Safety cameras help with Indiana drug bust
Flock Safety Spokesperson Holly Beilin said a Flock camera flagged a stolen vehicle on Oct. 1 in New Albany. The camera then notified the Sheriff's Department.
wbiw.com
Two break into homes and attempt to steal vehicle
BEDFORD – Two people were arrested Wednesday when Bedford Police officers were called at 8:40 p.m. to 3000 block of 5th Street after a report of a burglary in progress. The caller reported he could see someone inside his neighbor’s home hiding and he caught them on camera.
korncountry.com
Seymour woman hits cop with car, tries to flee
SEYMOUR, Ind. – A Seymour woman was arrested after law enforcement says she thought police were going to take her child away, supposedly hitting an officer with her car in an attempt to get away. The Seymour Police Department (SPD) responded to the 700 block of E. 4th St.,...
wbiw.com
Police Log: October 10, 2022
Winston McPike, 33, Bedford, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, habitual offender, neglect of a dependent. 1:20 p.m. Accident with the vehicle leaving the scene in the 3200 block of John Williams Boulevard. Accidents – October 8. 3:27 a.m. Property damage accident at State Road 37 and 16th Street. Accidents...
wevv.com
Juvenile dead, man hospitalized with critical injuries after crash in Dubois County
A juvenile is dead and a man remains hospitalized with critical injuries after a crash that happened on Friday morning in Dubois County, Indiana, according to authorities. The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says its deputies were called to the scene of a crash at West State Road 56 and 300 North around 10 a.m. on Friday.
Martinsville man dies in off-road vehicle crash
A man died after he lost control of his off-road vehicle and was thrown from it late Sunday near Martinsville, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Indiana Daily Student
Family of Bloomington teen injured in May’s Greenhouse crash fundraising for medical costs
The family of a Bloomington teen who was injured in a crash Sept. 30 at May’s Greenhouse has created a GoFundMe to help cover his medical expenses. Joey Henderson, 17, has had three surgeries and will undergo at least three more, according to the GoFundMe page. His mother and father are currently staying at the hospital and missing work to focus on Henderson. The family is asking for donations to help with Henderson’s medical bills and support them during their loss of income.
wdrb.com
Man arrested after LMPD, SWAT situation blocks traffic on Dixie Highway for hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in custody after blocking traffic on Dixie Highway and causing an incident with Louisville Metro Police and SWAT units for hours. According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded Friday evening on the report of a man stopping traffic and causing a disturbance.
wbiw.com
Mitchell man found passed out behind the wheel in a drive-through
BEDFORD – A Mitchell man was arrested on Tuesday when Bedford police officers were called to Taco Bell after a report of an unconscious male behind the wheel of a vehicle in the drive-through. When police arrived they approached the brown Chevrolet Malibu in an attempt to get the...
WLKY.com
17-year-old killed in bicycle crash in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is happening after a 17-year-old boy was killed in a bicycle crash in Harrison County. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 4 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of New Middletown Road and Locus Point Road. Police said that a...
