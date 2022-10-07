ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Fox 59

2 people killed in Morgan County shooting Sunday afternoon

CAMBY, Ind. — Authorities in Morgan County are investigating after a man and woman were shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Camby. Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of E. Landersdale Road in Camby on report of shots fired. Upon arrival,...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after reports of a reckless driver on State Road 37

BEDFORD – A Mitchell man was arrested Thursday after Bedford Police officers were alerted about a reckless driver in a gray Dodge diesel pickup pulling a “hot rod” on a trailer traveling north on State Road 37 at 29th Street. Callers reported the driver was running vehicles...
BEDFORD, IN
Bedford, IN
Indiana Crime & Safety
Bedford, IN
wbiw.com

Woman hits man and is arrested

MITCHELL – A Mitchell woman was arrested Thursday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the 1400 block of Spice Valley Road after a report of a domestic fight. When police arrived, they talked to a Kevin Niemi and found he was wanted on a warrant...
MITCHELL, IN
WTHR

ISP: Man put spray foam insulation in the tailpipe judge's truck

GREENSBURG, Ind — Police arrested a 62-year-old man who, investigators say, intentionally damaged a Decatur County judge's vehicle. Jimmy Colson, 62, of Flat Rock, Indiana, was arrested Wednesday and charged Thursday with felony intimidation and misdemeanor criminal mischief. The incident began Aug. 19, when police said they were called...
GREENSBURG, IN
wrtv.com

Greenwood Police release statement after gun magazine breaks on mall floor

GREENWOOD — Greenwood Police are responding to social media chatter about individuals with guns inside the Greenwood Park Mall Saturday. Greenwood Police Assistant Chief Matthew Fillenwarth tells WRTV that at no point were any weapons displayed and no one was injured. He says three people were concealed carrying inside...
GREENWOOD, IN
WIBC.com

Bloomington Man Sentenced For Torturing and Killing Son

BLOOMINGTON — A man has received the maximum sentence for murder in Indiana after torturing and killing his 12-year-old son. Luis Posso Jr. will be in prison for 65 years, The Herald-Times reports. His son, Eduardo Posso, died in 2019. Prior to his death, Eduardo had been starved and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Two break into homes and attempt to steal vehicle

BEDFORD – Two people were arrested Wednesday when Bedford Police officers were called at 8:40 p.m. to 3000 block of 5th Street after a report of a burglary in progress. The caller reported he could see someone inside his neighbor’s home hiding and he caught them on camera.
BEDFORD, IN
korncountry.com

Seymour woman hits cop with car, tries to flee

SEYMOUR, Ind. – A Seymour woman was arrested after law enforcement says she thought police were going to take her child away, supposedly hitting an officer with her car in an attempt to get away. The Seymour Police Department (SPD) responded to the 700 block of E. 4th St.,...
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: October 10, 2022

Winston McPike, 33, Bedford, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, habitual offender, neglect of a dependent. 1:20 p.m. Accident with the vehicle leaving the scene in the 3200 block of John Williams Boulevard. Accidents – October 8. 3:27 a.m. Property damage accident at State Road 37 and 16th Street. Accidents...
BEDFORD, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Family of Bloomington teen injured in May’s Greenhouse crash fundraising for medical costs

The family of a Bloomington teen who was injured in a crash Sept. 30 at May’s Greenhouse has created a GoFundMe to help cover his medical expenses. Joey Henderson, 17, has had three surgeries and will undergo at least three more, according to the GoFundMe page. His mother and father are currently staying at the hospital and missing work to focus on Henderson. The family is asking for donations to help with Henderson’s medical bills and support them during their loss of income.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell man found passed out behind the wheel in a drive-through

BEDFORD – A Mitchell man was arrested on Tuesday when Bedford police officers were called to Taco Bell after a report of an unconscious male behind the wheel of a vehicle in the drive-through. When police arrived they approached the brown Chevrolet Malibu in an attempt to get the...
BEDFORD, IN
WLKY.com

17-year-old killed in bicycle crash in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is happening after a 17-year-old boy was killed in a bicycle crash in Harrison County. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 4 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of New Middletown Road and Locus Point Road. Police said that a...
HARRISON COUNTY, IN

