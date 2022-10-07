Read full article on original website
Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
Eating wild blueberries each day could reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, a new study highlighting the oft-dubbed superfood's potential finds. Researchers from the University of North Carolina found that elderly Americans who were already suffering from demonstrable cognitive issues could benefit greatly from eating the fruit each day. In many cases, their brain health reached the same levels of people with no known history of cognitive decline.
Drinking a glass of milk and eating a yoghurt every day may help to stave off type 2 diabetes, research suggests. But too much red, processed and even white meats appears to have the opposite effect, according to the same study. Italian researchers have now recommended fish and eggs as...
Eating a nourishing, satiating breakfast will provide energy for the day and make it easier to make healthier choices, a dietitian said.
People with diabetes don’t have to avoid fresh fruit, even grapes. Here are a number of ways that grapes can boost your overall health, as well as information that’ll ease any fears you might have about grapes wreaking havoc on your blood sugar. Just one caveat: Unlike other...
While butter has a reputation for being an unhealthy, high-calorie addition to many meals, there are some versions that are better for someone trying to lose weight than others. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about one kind of butter spread that could lead to weight gain or set back your weight loss journey due to its saturated fat content. Read on for tips and insight from Dr. Gabriela Rodríguez Ruiz, MD, PhD, FACS, board-certified bariatric surgeon at VIDA Wellness and Beauty, and Jake Dickson, CPT-NASM, certified personal trainer and contributing editor at BarBend.
A new study found that regularly eating walnuts was associated with better cardiovascular and overall health later in life. Walnuts are an excellent source of key nutrients like plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, manganese, magnesium, and copper. The findings reinforce that walnuts can be an easy and accessible food choice...
Watermelon is a summer fruit that can be spherical or cylindrical In shape, Although watermelon includes 92 percent water, it has many health benefits, and each bite contains vitamins "A" and "C," antioxidants, and amino acids, The white component of the watermelon rind has more citrulline and amino acid, which enhances blood circulation in the heart.
Olive oil, particularly extra virgin olive oil, is well-known for its numerous health benefits, ranging from inflammation reduction to blood sugar balance to cardiovascular health promotion. Olive oil lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease, aids weight loss, prevents strokes, and reverses Alzheimer’s disease-related memory loss. Its high concentration of monounsaturated fats (or MUFAs) and polyphenol chemicals allows it to provide these benefits.
Diabetes is a common problem among people. The most common symptom is persistently high blood sugar levels. People with diabetes should consume foods with a low glycemic index and low carb density. The glycemic index is a food rating system based on carbohydrates in foods. Your body breaks down the carbohydrates and helps them dissolve into the body’s blood sugar level. Therefore, it results in high blood sugar levels in the human body. There are many foods known to control diabetes, one of which is cucumber. It belongs to the Cucurbitaceae family and is known for its digestive properties.
A panel of medical experts proposed a recommendation that all adults ages 19 to 65 be screened for anxiety disorders. This is the first time the task force is recommending anxiety screening for adults. It is also updating its recommendations for screening for depression in this age group. The guidance...
Coronary artery disease happens when plaque builds up in the blood vessels that supply blood to the heart. Premature coronary artery disease is what it’s called when it develops before a certain age. Lifestyle choices like diet can increase the risk for coronary artery disease. A recent study suggests...
A recent study found that older adults who took the daily multivitamin supplement Centrum Silver had improved cognition and memory. The researchers estimated that taking the multivitamin daily slowed cognitive decline by 1.8 years. More research is needed before the widespread use of multivitamin supplements by older adults is recommended...
Health authorities recommend getting your flu shot and COVID-19 booster at the same time. But should you get the two vaccines in the same arm?. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends getting the flu shot and COVID-19 booster in different arms. In a press briefing, Ashish Jha, MD, MPH, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, said getting both vaccines at the same time may cause a similar or slightly higher incidence of side effects, but they tend to be mild.
Being diagnosed with an inflammatory digestive condition like diverticulitis can raise a lot of questions, including whether you should be on a special diverticulitis diet. While your doctor will likely go over treatment options with you, including what diet you should be on, you may still have questions. Here’s what you need to know about going on a diverticulitis diet, and how it can help.
If shampoo commercials are to be believed, all that’s needed for thick, lustrous hair is a bottle of suds. But for thousands with hair loss, regrowing thinning hair is tough to do. Now, dermatologists are rediscovering an existing treatment—minoxidil—and prescribing it in a different form. A growing number of...
Meal delivery services are popular but in the United States, they are not necessarily regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). An increasing number of food safety issues have been linked to meal delivery services. Food safety experts recommend asking questions, doing your research, and reading reviews before signing...
A study found that over 200 infectious diseases have been aggravated by climate change at some point. Lyme disease, for example, has doubled since 2010 because of an increase in the global tick population from longer summers, warmer winters, and changes in precipitation. Scientists warn that if we don't take...
Increasingly extreme winters may be particularly hard on the heart. A 16-year analysis in Europe found that cold weather can increase risks for cardiovascular diseases, hospitalization, and deaths. The analysis reviewed data 2.28 million adults from 1994 to 2010, and revealed that a drop in 10 degrees Celsius led to...
While healthy weight loss is the result of a dedicated, mindful journey, and often not overnight, it is possible to encourage faster weight loss by reevaluating your diet and adding more nutrient-rich foods to your daily menu (rather than taking more food away!) We checked in with registered dietitians and other health experts to learn more about three spices— ginger, cinnamon and turmeric— and their many weight loss and overall health benefits. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist at Health Canal, Dr. Ben Schuff, ND, LDN, Director of Naturopathy & Nutrition at BIÂN, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
