NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday
The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
Tony Romo's Sarcastic Comment During Bills-Steelers Goes Viral
After getting bludgeoned throughout the first half of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally got a break,. Up 31-3 in the third quarter, the Bills looked poised to increase their lopsided lead. However, Quintin Morris fumbled a shovel pass from Josh Allen as he dived into the end zone. Pittsburgh recovered to force a takeaway.
Look: Adult Film Star Has An Offer For Tom Brady
An adult film star has an offer for Tom Brady in the wake of his divorce rumors. Brady, 45, and his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, have reportedly both hired divorce lawyers. They have reportedly been living separately and have been fighting for a couple of months. With Brady potentially being...
Dak Prescott Had 4-Word Message For FOX's Sideline Reporter
As Dak Prescott continues to work his way back from a right thumb injury, Dallas' quarterback was reportedly looking for feedback from members of FOX's broadcast on Sunday. "FOX sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott greeted him pregame with a handshake, asking 'How's my grip feel?' Right thumb fracture continues to heal. Dak giving out fist pounds with his right hand, too"
Richard Sherman Makes His Opinion On Geno Smith Very Clear
Geno Smith is the first quarterback to start any games for the Seattle Seahawks since Russell Wilson made his debut for the team in 2012. Right now, he's balling - and Seahawks legend Richard Sherman is taking notice. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Sherman retweeted a user who suggested whether...
College Football World Reacts To Alabama Cheerleader Photo
Alabama had a lot to cheer about on Saturday night. The undefeated Crimson Tide barely got away with one in Week 6, as Nick Saban's team narrowly escaped an upset bid from Texas A&M. Alabama topped Texas A&M by four points at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Saturday night....
NFL Reveals Explanation For Tom Brady Roughing Penalty
The NFL has released a statement on the controversial roughing the passer penalty on the hit on Tom Brady. The Bucs vs. Falcons game ended in controversy, with the refs calling a brutal roughing the passer penalty for a third-down hit on Brady. Many NFL fans, former players and media...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Adult Film Star News
Tom Brady has an offer from an adult film star in the wake of his divorce rumors with his wife, Gisele Bundchen. The legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. While the divorce has not been finalized yet, it's difficult to see Brady and Bundchen reconciling at this point.
NFL Owner Is Expected To Fire Head Coach On Monday
An NFL head coach is expected to be fired on Monday morning. The Carolina Panthers once again looked miserable on Sunday, falling to the San Francisco 49ers. It's become clear at this point that the Matt Rhule era is not going to work out. Will Panthers owner David Tepper fire...
Antonio Brown Makes Awful Comment About Tom Brady, Gisele
Tom Brady was one of the few people to stick up for Antonio Brown and help him land a role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to his departure from the National Football League. Brown clearly doesn't feel any type of loyalty to the Bucs quarterback, though. In the wake...
Aaron Rodgers Is Getting Roasted After Packers' Loss Sunday
Aaron Rodgers is taking some heat after this morning's upset loss to the New York Giants in London. The back-to-back league MVP and the Green Bay Packers lost the Week 5 contest 27-22. Rodgers and the Packers offense had two late chances to log a game-tying touchdown in the redzone....
Cowboys Announce More Brutal Injury News
Veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters suffered a chest injury during Thursday's practice and is now doubtful for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. It's possible he could miss the next couple weeks of action, including his return to Philadelphia in Week 6, per Cowboys insider Todd Archer.
NFL World Reacts To Michael Thomas Decision News
The New Orleans Saints are reportedly set to get Michael Thomas back next weekend. While Thomas will be out this week, the Saints have reportedly decided that the star wide receiver will make his return the following Sunday. "Saints’ WR Michael Thomas, already ruled out for today’s game against the...
Carson Wentz Reveals What He Thought Before Final Interception
The Washington Commanders lost their fourth game in a row with a 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Quarterback Carson Wentz could have given the Commanders the win, but an endzone interception ended that dream. Wentz was intercepted by Titans defender David Long on a throw to running...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Ravens Cheerleader Video
It's not just the players who feel the electricity in the stadium during a night game. The cheerleaders feed off of it, too. Sunday night, the Ravens hosted the Bengals. Baltimore's cheerleaders got to run out onto the field in front of an amped-up crowd. It was a pretty cool...
NFL World Reacts To Crushing Teddy Bridgewater News
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has suffered some terrible injuries in his NFL career. But just a few plays into his first start of the season, he suffered another one. On the Dolphins' opening drive against the New York Jets, Bridgewater took a big hit in the endzone from a...
Mike Tomlin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Blowout Loss
The Buffalo Bills obliterated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday's 38-3 win. Safe to say, Mike Tomlin was not pleased with his team's performance. Per WTAE's Emily Giangreco, the Steelers head coach did not take kindly to getting asked if he was satisfied with their effort. "Satisfied with the effort? We...
Tony Romo Had Warning For Rest Of NFL On Sunday
CBS' Tony Romo had a warning for the rest of the NFL after the Bills' dismantling of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Buffalo made quick work of Mike Tomlin, Kenny Pickett and the Steelers. And with a high-powered offense and a defense to match, Romo believes this is a team to be reckoned with across the National Football League.
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Legend Terry Bradshaw
Legendary NFL quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw went viral for his brutally honest admission on divorce on Sunday morning. Brady, a Hall of Fame quarterback, joked (?) that he's lost millions because of bad prenups. "I lost a million bucks last week (in picks)," Bradshaw said. "The last...
NFL World Is Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight
NFL fans weren't happy with Cris Collinsworth on Sunday evening. The longtime "Sunday Night Football" analyst didn't do his typical "slide in" prior to the Bengals vs. Ravens game. Fans took to social media to weigh in on the disappointing move from Collinsworth. "No ‘Collinsworth Slide’ today? We need that...
