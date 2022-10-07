“The Moment We Are Living in Is So Epic—Why Don’t We See That on the Runways?” A Conversation With Vogue Ukraine’s Vena Brykalin

Read full article on original website
Jaden Smith Was the Ultimate Shapeshifter at Paris Fashion Week
Skirts are all the rage in the world of menswear. Chopova Lowena, Miu Miu, Peter Do, and other top brands recently sent out male models rocking the trending piece. But Jaden Smith has been a fan of the garment since at least 2016, when he sparked quite the buzz when he wore a fringed skirt for a Louis Vuitton women’s ad campaign.
How Fashion Reclaimed the Corset
At a recent party in SoHo, I was surrounded by flirty Gen Z’ers and Cali-sober younger millennials. The looks were ferocious, with skin showing all-round, from itty-bitty skirts to curve-skimming dresses and crop tops galore—and, amid the throbbing electro and all that skin, I spotted one young woman wearing a dainty corset, laced up at the front. I couldn’t stop myself from asking her about it. “I love the corset for all sorts of structural and flattering reasons,” replied Lizzy Cohan, a 26-year-old journalism student. She bought this one after she saw the lead singer of a favorite band, the Marias, wearing something similar, and tracked down Christina Montoya, the designer of the California-based brand Stiina. A DM later and measurements sent, Cohan had her corset, which at this party she wore with wide-leg cargos.
Timothée Chalamet Wears a Skeletal Silver Choker to the London Bones And All Premiere
Timothée Chalamet is currently in the middle of filming Dune: Part II, and it appears he’s been trading style notes with co-star Zendaya, who frequently sources red-carpet looks that nod to her onscreen characters. For the London premiere of Bones And All, the actor traded his Jagger-esque jumpsuit from the Venice Film Festival for a pristine Alexander McQueen suit. (If the tailoring seems familiar, that’s because Chalamet wore a black version of the same design at a Cartier dinner back in September.) Around Chalamet’s neck? A Vivienne Westwood choker consisting of silver “bones” encrusted with diamonds.
Katie Holmes Proves Eco-Conscious Trainers Don’t Have to Be Boring
Katie Holmes is known for her effortless, girl-next-door style – but she's not afraid to add an attention-grabbing accessory into the mix. Case in point: Chloé's eco-conscious Nama sneakers, which she wore while out in New York with boyfriend Bobby Wooten III.
Harry Styles’s Greatest Gucci Looks to Date
Harry Styles and Alessandro Michele are kindred spirits. Michele, Gucci’s maximalist creative director, praised Styles’s “incredible sense of fashion” when they unveiled a collaboration earlier this year. Harry, meanwhile, called the Italian designer his style icon in a video interview with Vogue at the 2019 Met Gala, which he attended as Michele’s guest.
Ib Kamara’s Off-White Photo Diary—Behind the Making of Spring 2023’s “Celebration”
Off-White’s first show under the creative leadership of Image and Art Director Ib Kamara was one of Paris Fashion Week’s most anticipated moments. Along with the extended Off-White collective, Kamara delivered a collection entitled Celebration that articulated the brand language formulated by Virgil Abloh while adding a distinctively different accent to it.
Inside the Intimate After-Party for the Sunflower Gala—a Night Supporting Ukraine
Last Thursday, guests clad in suits and gowns found themselves nestled within the Standard East Village’s NO BAR in the waning hours of the night. Fresh from the first-ever Sunflower Gala for Ukraine held at the Ukrainian Institute of America, attendees emitted a flurry of emotions: grief from the ongoing war, satisfaction from the fundraising efforts, and empowerment from the Ukrainian-American community and those supporting it.
Kate Moss on Party Makeup, Morning-After Beauty Tricks, and Starring in Charlotte Tilbury’s New Studio 54-Inspired Campaign
It's been quite the year for Kate Moss. From stealing the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week to launching her Cosmoss wellness line and (at long last) sharing her beauty secrets, her influence only grows more powerful with time. And since exploding onto the scene in the '90s, the supermodel, entrepreneur, and style icon has counted makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury as a close personal friend.
Gregory Crewdson • A New Solo Show in Italy
Gregory Crewdson. Eveningside will open tomorrow at Gallerie d’Italia - Turin: from October 12, 2022 to January 22, 2023, the museum will dedicate most of its 10,000 square meters of gallery spaces to the works of the internationally renowned American photographer Gregory Crewdson. The centerpiece of the exhibition, curated by Jean-Charles Vergne, is the world premiere of the series titled Eveningside (2021-2022), whose photographs, partly commissioned by Intesa Sanpaolo, were conceived by the artist as the final act of a trilogy spanning ten years of work and including the series Cathedral of the Pines (2012-2014) and An Eclipse of Moths (2018-2019).
Join Us at the Big Beauty Festival!
Don’t miss your chance to network with fellow beauty content creators! Our Vogue Club community is invited to join the Big Beauty Festival—taking place IRL in London at the Condé Nast College. Not in the UK? No problem: Join us virtually from wherever you are!. On the...
Gigi Hadid Delivers an Unexpected Take on the Denim Maxi Skirt
The Hadid sisters hit the town last night in New York City in honor of Bella's 26th birthday. While the birthday girl sported a discreet all-black look for the occasion, Gigi opted for more of a statement look. She chose a surprising fall skirt that nods back to the early 2000s. (Hint: It's something your middle school art school teacher may have worn at the time.)
Thebe Magugu put on his first-ever women’s runway show in London’s Victoria and Albert Museum last Friday. In the cavernously grand Raphael Room, Magugu’s audience watched avidly as models wearing his bright, neat trouser suits, happy-looking graphic prints, and dippily-swishing knife-pleated skirts emerged from a giant pink checkered laundry bag installation at the end of the gallery. His appearance at the V&A was part of the museum’s long-running free public-access Fashion in Motion series.
Is My Body About to Go Out of Style?
It’s been six months since Kim Kardashian informed the world that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks in order to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress for the Met Gala. For me, it marked a shift in tone, a proverbial Kardashian in the coal mine, ushering in the end of an era that at least claimed to celebrate curvy bodies.
Billie Eilish Recycled Her Wardrobe For the Environmental Media Association Awards
Last night’s Environmental Media Association Awards (EMAs) in Los Angeles, celebrated those who have made an impact in combatting climate change and taken positive steps towards sustaining our planet. One such honoree was Billie Eilish and her mother, Maggie Baird: During the singer’s Happier Than Ever tour, they launched “Overheated,” a climate-focused conference that featured keynote speakers, documentary screenings, and even clothing swaps. The pair were honored for this initiative, and Eilish’s look for the red carpet event kept in line with the night’s themes of sustainability.
The Moving Clarity of Annie Ernaux
Earlier this week, literary Twitter was abuzz with speculation about the Nobel Prize for literature. Someone there mentioned the French writer Annie Ernaux as a candidate—giving her 20–1 odds—among a host of others. I thought Ernaux’s win improbable and responded, “I’m no expert on literary prizes, but with regard to Ernaux—whose work I have followed for decades—I think it’s an uphill battle for women who write about their lives to win the respect they deserve or for their work to be considered ‘universal’ in that way.”
Salma Hayek Steps Out With Super-Size Curls in London
Many of us spend hours carefully blow-drying, straightening, or curling our hair. But if lockdown gave us anything, it was time to spend learning about our natural hair texture—how it falls, air dries, and basically what happens if we just leave it be. The learning? The easiest way to elevate a good haircut is to embrace what we were born with.
Isabelle Huppert, Marion Cotillard, and More Cut Their Hair in Solidarity With Women in Iran
Isabelle Huppert, the actor whose striking auburn waves are a familiar sight on red carpets around the world, is among scores of French stars who have filmed themselves cutting off chunks of their hair in solidarity with women in Iran. The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody last...
Knee-High Tights (and Socks) Are Back
Traditionally beloved by parochial schoolgirls, knee-high tights (and knee socks) are back in their coquettish, flirty, even a bit freaky, glory. During fashion month, Bella Hadid stepped out in Milan in a skirt suit with knee-skimming black socks. In Paris, she opted for semi-sheer white knee-high tights with a pair of print sneakers and a brown skirt suit. A few days later, her friend Devon Lee Carlson posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing distressed black sheer tights with black Nike sneakers.
