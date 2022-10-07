Taylor Swift sounds off on ‘weird rumors’ about relationship with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift is addressing how she copes with “weird rumors” about her six-year-relationship.

The Grammy winner discussed her upcoming album, “Midnights,” in an Instagram video posted early Friday, and the influence her long-term relationship with Joe Alwyn had on the first track, “Lavender Haze.”

“I happened upon the phrase ‘lavender haze’ when I was watching ‘Mad Men.’ And I looked it up, because I thought it sounded cool,” Swift, 32, said in the clip. “And it turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the ‘50s where they would just describe being in love, like if you were in the lavender haze that that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow.”

Inspired by that “really beautiful” idea, Swift noted that, “Theoretically, when you’re in the lavender haze, you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud.

“And I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like ‘public figures,’ because we live in the era of social media,” she continued. “And if the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re gonna weigh in on it. Like my relationship for 6 years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff. And we just ignore it. And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

The rumor remark appeared to point, in part, toward reports in February that she and the British “Conversations with Friends” star, 31, were engaged. Days before that report, Alwyn said he is “obviously happy in a monogamous relationship.”

In April, while promoting the Hulu show, Alwyn — who is believed to have inspired several Swift songs starting with her 2017 album, “Reputation” — coyly addressed the chatter.

“If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” Alwyn told WSJ Magazine at the time. “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

Though little is known about the couple’s life together, outside of tidbits pieced together from songs believed to about Alwyn like “Delicate,” the couple collaborated on Swift’s 2020 album, “Folklore,” and took home Grammys .

While accepting the award for album of the year, Swift said she “had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine” and confirmed that Alwyn is “the first person that I play every single song that I write.”