ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Taylor Swift sounds off on ‘weird rumors’ about relationship with Joe Alwyn

By Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

Taylor Swift is addressing how she copes with “weird rumors” about her six-year-relationship.

The Grammy winner discussed her upcoming album, “Midnights,” in an Instagram video posted early Friday, and the influence her long-term relationship with Joe Alwyn had on the first track, “Lavender Haze.”

“I happened upon the phrase ‘lavender haze’ when I was watching ‘Mad Men.’ And I looked it up, because I thought it sounded cool,” Swift, 32, said in the clip. “And it turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the ‘50s where they would just describe being in love, like if you were in the lavender haze that that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow.”

Inspired by that “really beautiful” idea, Swift noted that, “Theoretically, when you’re in the lavender haze, you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud.

“And I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like ‘public figures,’ because we live in the era of social media,” she continued. “And if the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re gonna weigh in on it. Like my relationship for 6 years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff. And we just ignore it. And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

The rumor remark appeared to point, in part, toward reports in February that she and the British “Conversations with Friends” star, 31, were engaged. Days before that report, Alwyn said he is “obviously happy in a monogamous relationship.”

In April, while promoting the Hulu show, Alwyn — who is believed to have inspired several Swift songs starting with her 2017 album, “Reputation” — coyly addressed the chatter.

“If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” Alwyn told WSJ Magazine at the time. “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

Though little is known about the couple’s life together, outside of tidbits pieced together from songs believed to about Alwyn like “Delicate,” the couple collaborated on Swift’s 2020 album, “Folklore,” and took home Grammys .

While accepting the award for album of the year, Swift said she “had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine” and confirmed that Alwyn is “the first person that I play every single song that I write.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating

From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Joe Alwyn
iheart.com

Dua Lipa Reveals Relationship Status Amid Trevor Noah Dating Rumors

Dua Lipa is still single and thriving. In a new episode of her iHeartRadio podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service, the "Levitating" singer addressed speculation that she and Daily Show host Trevor Noah were dating after they were seen on a date last week, per Entertainment Tonight. Dua finally broke...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston & Ex Justin Theroux Reunite For NYC Dinner Date 4 Years After Split

Jennifer Aniston, 53, and Justin Theroux, 51, proved they’re still very friendly when they met up for a dinner at Laser Wolf in New York City on Sept. 30. The former couple, who were married from 2015 until 2018, were photographed sitting at a table in a restaurant with Howard Stern, his wife Beth, Jason Bateman, Jon Hamm and Jimmy Kimmel. The photo was shared on Reddit and made its way across social media, bringing on speculation that the two could be reigniting a spark.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Rumor#British
International Business Times

Is Khloe Kardashian's Ex Dating Transgender Model Daniiellè Alexis?

Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom has been caught up in dating rumors. Social media users speculated that the former Los Angeles Lakers player, 42, could be dating transgender model Daniiellè Alexis after the Australia-born model shared photos of them on her Instagram account, TMZ reported. But Odom denied the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey make their Emmys debut

Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey made their red carpet debut at this year’s Emmys. The couple, which confirmed their relationship earlier this year, looked elegant and happy to support each other through the evening. Cuoco wore a stunning pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral details while...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Dua Lipa Says She’s Single Despite Trevor Noah Dating Rumors

Dua Lipa confirmed that she’s single on a recent episode of her podcast while speaking with Charli XCX. Dua Lipa has confirmed that she is still single, despite recently being seen going out with the former host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah. Lipa spoke about her current relationship status while interviewing Charli XCX on her podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Steps Out With Seraphina, 13, & Emme, 14, For Halloween Shopping Trip: Photos

Ben Affleck, 50, got in a little Halloween shopping with two of his kids on Saturday. The actor was photographed walking in and out of what appeared to be a costume shop in Los Angeles, CA along with his daughter Seraphina, 13, and stepchild, Emme, 14. They all looked happy to be out and about and had smiles on their faces as they left the store with multiple bags.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Bonds With Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, On Shopping Trip In Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in, and they were both seen chatting and smiling with each other many times throughout their time in the public area.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Us Weekly

Ana de Armas Says the Attention on Her Romance With Ben Affleck Felt ‘Dangerous and Unsafe’

Life under the microscope. Ana de Armas didn’t appreciate her relationship with ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck being scrutinized by the public. “I have never been someone that wants any attention that’s not about my work. So, when the attention is not about my work, it is upsetting, and it feels disrespectful, and it feels inappropriate and it feels dangerous and unsafe,” the 34-year-old Cuba native told Variety for their Wednesday, September 21 cover story.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie In Divorce Battle

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
tvinsider.com

Selena Gomez Talks Mental Health in ‘My Mind and Me’ Trailer (VIDEO)

Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez is opening up about her mental health struggles in the trailer for Apple TV+‘s upcoming documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me. Directed by Alek Keshishian (Madonna: Truth or Dare), the documentary follows the Grammy-nominated singer over the course of six...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily News

RICHARD JOHNSON: Movie star Mamie Van Doren wants everyone to know about her pet cockatoo

Mamie Van Doren — a movie star from the same era as Marilyn Monroe and Jayne Mansfield — has a written a book about her pet cockatoo. “China and Me: Wing Flapping, Feather Pulling, and Love on the Wing” from Starlet Suave Books chronicles the tribulations of integrating a wild creature into a human household, matchmaking a mate for China, and caring for their inevitable offspring. “A blonde ...
NFL
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy