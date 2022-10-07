ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police identify 25-year-old woman fatally shot in Rhawnhurst basement

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –  Police found an unresponsive woman in the basement of a building on the 2000 block of Napfle Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. They later identified her as 25-year-old Deja Monae Lewis. Lewis last registered address was also on the 2000 block of Napfle Avenue, police say. Officers discovered Lewis with three gunshot wounds. She died a short time later.Officials tell CBS3 no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

POLICE SEEK ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING THEFT SUSPECTS

(New Castle, DE 19720) In May 2022, New Castle County Police were called to the 100 block of Hanover Way in Appleby Apartments for the report of a theft from a vehicle. Officers contacted the victim who reported he parked his vehicle in the parking lot the night before. The next morning, the victim reported he began to receive notifications from his banking institutions. He responded to his vehicle and noticed his wallet and firearm were missing.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Philadelphia Police#Burglary#Diamonds#911#Diamond Cuts#Koenig Dc
fox29.com

Trenton police investigate early morning shooting that injured 2 people

TRENTON, N.J. - Trenton police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured two people. According to officials, the shooting happened early Sunday morning, around 4 a.m., on the 1000 block of Genesee Street. Police were called to the location on the report of multiple shots fired. MORE HEADLINES:. Responding...
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Police release video of shooting suspects in Philadelphia's Logan section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police hope someone recognizes the three men seen in a newly released surveillance video. The men are suspected of taking part in a shooting near Broad and Windrim Streets around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.Police say the three suspects were inside a store before they shot a man out on the sidewalk.The victim survived. If you recognize any of the suspects you are urged to call police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Man Robbed, Carjacked At South Jersey Bank ATM

Police are on the lookout for two men who robbed and carjacked another man early Tuesday, Oct. 4. At 1:54 a.m., Cherry Hill police responded to the Republic Bank at 457 Haddonfield Road. The victim, who was making an ATM transaction, stated he was approached on the parking lot by...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
WPXI Pittsburgh

Philadelphia teen charged in fatal shooting

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia teen accused in the shooting death of a 25-year-old man was arrested Friday after a months-long search, authorities said. Jahme Barnes, 17, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy, possessing an instrument of crime and multiple firearms charges, WTXF-TV reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Main Line Media News

Trial begins for accused shooter in deadly robbery in Pottstown

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man had the specific intent to kill when he fired three gunshots at a man and mortally wounded him during a robbery gone awry on a Pottstown street, a prosecutor argued to a jury as the alleged shooter’s trial got under way. “This was...
POTTSTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy