Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers BallMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Key Data Explored in StudyGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
fox29.com
State Police: Vehicles sought after two separate shootings erupt on I-95 in Philadelphia this weekend
PHILADELPHIA - A busy interstate became the scene of a crime twice this weekend after police say several shots rang out on I-95 in Philadelphia. It appears road rage may have lead to the first shooting on Saturday when a victim's car was struck by gunfire near the Girard Exit around 8:30 a.m.
morethanthecurve.com
Police searching for suspect in stabbing at the Wawa in Plymouth Meeting
The Plymouth Township Police Department is searching for a suspect in a stabbing that took place at the Wawa at 1300 East Ridge Pike in Plymouth Meeting on Saturday, October 8th. The Upper Merion Police Department notified the Plymouth Township Police Department about the stabbing at 8:49 a.m. Police are...
2 men charged for allegedly carjacking vehicle with child inside from Roxborough gas station
The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has charged two men for allegedly carjacking a vehicle from a Roxborough gas station while a child was still inside.
Police ID Woman Found Shot Dead In Philadelphia Basement
Police have identified the woman found unresponsive in a Philadelphia basement over the weekend, reports CBS3. Deja Monae Lewis, 25, was found with three gunshot wounds in the basement of the home in the 2000 block of Napfle Avenue shortly before noon on Saturday, Oct. 8, continues the outlet. Lewis...
Police: Man critically shot in Hunting Park
A man is in critical condition after he was shot in Hunting Park overnight Sunday.
Philadelphia police identify 25-year-old woman fatally shot in Rhawnhurst basement
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police found an unresponsive woman in the basement of a building on the 2000 block of Napfle Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. They later identified her as 25-year-old Deja Monae Lewis. Lewis last registered address was also on the 2000 block of Napfle Avenue, police say. Officers discovered Lewis with three gunshot wounds. She died a short time later.Officials tell CBS3 no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE SEEK ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING THEFT SUSPECTS
(New Castle, DE 19720) In May 2022, New Castle County Police were called to the 100 block of Hanover Way in Appleby Apartments for the report of a theft from a vehicle. Officers contacted the victim who reported he parked his vehicle in the parking lot the night before. The next morning, the victim reported he began to receive notifications from his banking institutions. He responded to his vehicle and noticed his wallet and firearm were missing.
CBS News
Man shot multiple times inside store in Kensington: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 29-year-old man was shot multiple times inside a store in Kensington on Sunday afternoon, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Police say he was shot throughout the body. He was transported to Temple University Hospital,...
fox29.com
Trenton police investigate early morning shooting that injured 2 people
TRENTON, N.J. - Trenton police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured two people. According to officials, the shooting happened early Sunday morning, around 4 a.m., on the 1000 block of Genesee Street. Police were called to the location on the report of multiple shots fired. MORE HEADLINES:. Responding...
fox29.com
Man shot multiple times inside Kensington store left in critical condition, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a daytime shooting that unfolded in Kensington Sunday afternoon. A 29-year-old man was reportedly shot multiple times inside a store on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue around 12:30 p.m. He is said to be in critical condition after being transported to a local...
Police release video of shooting suspects in Philadelphia's Logan section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police hope someone recognizes the three men seen in a newly released surveillance video. The men are suspected of taking part in a shooting near Broad and Windrim Streets around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.Police say the three suspects were inside a store before they shot a man out on the sidewalk.The victim survived. If you recognize any of the suspects you are urged to call police.
Suspect wanted for killing FedEx worker in Tinicum Twp. shot by police in North Philadelphia
UPDATE: A suspect who was shot and wounded by officers in North Philadelphia fatally shot a man at a FedEx distribution center near the city's airport on Friday afternoon, according to investigators.
Man Robbed, Carjacked At South Jersey Bank ATM
Police are on the lookout for two men who robbed and carjacked another man early Tuesday, Oct. 4. At 1:54 a.m., Cherry Hill police responded to the Republic Bank at 457 Haddonfield Road. The victim, who was making an ATM transaction, stated he was approached on the parking lot by...
fox29.com
Shooter acted in 'self-defense' in triple shooting that killed 2 outside Bucks County bar, police say
UPPER SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. - A night out ended in tragedy for one Bucks County community after shots rang out just feet outside a neighborhood bar Friday night. Police responded to several calls for a shooting in the parking lot of Steam Pub on Second Street Pike in Upper Southampton around 11:30 p.m.
fox29.com
Philadelphia man sought in connection with fight, stabbing at Plymouth Twp. Wawa, officials say
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man is recovering after he was stabbed during a fight outside a Wawa in Plymouth Township. Plymouth Township Police Department officials say the incident took place in the parking lot of a Wawa on Ridge Pike, in Plymouth Township Saturday morning, just before 9 a.m.
Philadelphia teen charged in fatal shooting
PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia teen accused in the shooting death of a 25-year-old man was arrested Friday after a months-long search, authorities said. Jahme Barnes, 17, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy, possessing an instrument of crime and multiple firearms charges, WTXF-TV reported.
Two Dead In Upper Southampton Pub Parking Lot Shooting
Two people were killed a third hurt in a shooting outside of a Bucks County pub late Friday, Oct. 7, authorities said. Gunfire rang out around 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Steam Pub on Second Street Pike in Upper Southampton, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said.
fox29.com
Police: Woman found shot to death in basement of Northeast Philadelphia home Saturday morning
RHAWNHURST - A homicide investigation is underway after police say a woman was killed inside a home in the Rhawnhurt section of Philadelphia. The 25-year-old woman was found shot in a basement on the 2000 block of Napfle Avenue around 11:30 a.m. MORE HEADLINES:. She reportedly suffered three fatal gunshot...
Man shot 16 times, killed in East Germantown
Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot to death Saturday night in East Germantown. They say the 24-year-old victim was shot 16 times throughout his body.
Main Line Media News
Trial begins for accused shooter in deadly robbery in Pottstown
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man had the specific intent to kill when he fired three gunshots at a man and mortally wounded him during a robbery gone awry on a Pottstown street, a prosecutor argued to a jury as the alleged shooter’s trial got under way. “This was...
