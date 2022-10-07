(New Castle, DE 19720) In May 2022, New Castle County Police were called to the 100 block of Hanover Way in Appleby Apartments for the report of a theft from a vehicle. Officers contacted the victim who reported he parked his vehicle in the parking lot the night before. The next morning, the victim reported he began to receive notifications from his banking institutions. He responded to his vehicle and noticed his wallet and firearm were missing.

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO