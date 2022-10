Phoenix Children’s was gifted a $50,000 donation from the Republic Services Charitable Foundation to support the development of the hospital’s Simulation Training Lab. Republic Services is a leader in the environmental services industry and charitable giving is an integral part of the Company’s operations. Based in Phoenix, Republic Services believes it is essential to be integrated into the communities in which their employees live and work. That means committing to communities through donated products and services, volunteer opportunities for employees and granted funds, like the donation to Phoenix Children’s.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 17 HOURS AGO