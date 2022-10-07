Read full article on original website
The #1 movie on Netflix right now is basically a female-led version of John Wick
My first introduction to Allison Janney as an actress, and the role for which she’s probably best known to many of you, was as the calm and steady White House press secretary C.J. Cregg in NBC’s landmark drama The West Wing. And if, like me, the first thing you think of when you hear Janney’s name is the sight of the White House briefing room — well, let’s just say you are going to have your mind blown by her new Netflix movie Lou, an action-packed thriller that’s #1 on the streamer in the US right now.
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
Wednesday: Netflix Sets Release Date for Addams Family Series
Netflix’s Wednesday finally has a premiere date and — twist! — it’s a Wednesday! The sleuthing, supernaturally infused Addams Family mystery bows Wednesday, Nov. 23. Set your plans, accordingly. “Wednesday is currently a teenager, and we’ve never seen her as a teenager before,” Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular character, said in a statement. “Her snarky, snide remarks might not necessarily sound as charming when they’re coming from somebody who should probably know better than a 10-year-old girl. That was a balancing act. We didn’t want to make her sound like every other teenage girl, but we also didn’t want to make...
22 movies and shows leave Netflix this week – watch these while you can
The end of the month is upon us, which means a few different things for Netflix fans eager to stream the newest hits on the service like the just-released movie Blonde and hit TV series like Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer. Content like those titles, of course, is constantly being added to the incomprehensibly large library of shows and movies that already exists for the streamer’s subscribers to binge. But plenty of titles are also leaving Netflix, too — and in short order.
digitalspy.com
Ozark star returns to Netflix for thriller movie
Ozark's Jason Bateman is moving behind the camera once again for Netflix thriller Dark Wire. According to Deadline, the Marty Byrde actor has been hired to direct an adaptation of Joseph Cox's upcoming book, which unravels the truth behind how the FBI operated a fake telecom company and became the phone service provider to some of the world's most notorious gangs.
‘Yellowstone’: Season 5 Trailer Shatters Streaming Records; More Than 14 Million Watch John Dutton Swear In As Governor
EXCLUSIVE: When a network starts releasing the statistics on views for a trailer, then you know anticipation for a show is pretty freaking big. That’s what the Paramount Network experienced with the release of the season 5 teaser for Yellowstone, which begins with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in as Montana’s governor. Watch it above. Paramount reports the trailer shattered records with 14.4 million views and 1.7 million engagements within the first 24 hours of its Sept. 29 release. That’s three times as many organic views and six times more organic engagements versus the trailer for Season 4. There was also...
Polygon
Every movie and show coming to Netflix in October
Even with Netflix’s recommendation algorithm serving you new movies, new TV shows, and original programming tailored to your viewing habits, the streaming service’s fire hose of content makes what’s coming and going difficult to parse. Wendell & Wild, the long awaited stop motion horror comedy film from...
Keanu Reeves Exits Highly-Anticipated Leonardo DiCaprio Hulu Series: Report
The upcoming adaptation of The Devil in the White City, set to air on Hulu, will no longer feature Keanu Reeves as a lead character. Variety confirmed Reeves leaving the project via “sources.” Hulu began developing the show in 2019 and gave it an official series order in August 2020. The book of the same name by Erik Larson served as its basis.
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Last Seen Alive'
Several thrillers and biographical films are also trending on the streaming service.
11 Best New Movies on Netflix: October 2022’s Freshest Films to Watch
It’s no trick that Netflix is treating everyone with some seriously sweet films and specials all October long to carry us through the Halloween season. This month, Netflix is welcoming in a whole array of terrific titles that will do everything from take your breath away with immersive action and drama to raise your pulse with their spine tingling seasonal programming, and more. Whether you’re looking for something otherworldly, informative, or romantic, Netflix has got you covered. Keep reading for the streamer’s best new movies coming this October.
theplaylist.net
‘Mayfair Witches’ Trailer: Alexandra Daddario Stars In AMC’s Supernatural Expansion Of Its Anne Rice Universe
AMC has gone all in on Anne Rice. Since its 2020 acquisition of the author’s iconic catalog – including both “The Lives of the Mayfair Witches” series and the more famous “The Vampire Chronicles” series – the network has already renewed “Interview with the Vampire” for a second season on the heels of its acclaimed October 2 debut.
AdWeek
Hulu: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022
Get ready for a content overload. Several films and TV shows are coming to Hulu in October, and we can barely count the number. (We actually did, and it’s 157 listed titles.) New content includes the Blade and Godzilla film franchises, Schitt’s Creek and The Rocky Horror Picture Show....
TechRadar
14 new movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more in October 2022
Spooky season has arrived. That's right, the month of October has muscled September out of the way and, with it, comes a slew of Halloween-inspired content on the world's biggest streamers. From new Netflix movies to highly anticipated Disney Plus shows, there's plenty to get excited about in October 2022....
theplaylist.net
New ‘V/H/S/99’ Trailer: The Fifth Installment Of The Found Footage Horror Series Hits Shudder On October 20
Back in 2012, “V/H/S” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to give “Paranormal Activity” and the rest of the found footage horror sub-genre a run for its money. And now, after three sequels, a spin-off, and a Snapchat miniseries, the fifth installment of the series is upon us, “V/H/S/99.”
theplaylist.net
‘The Peripheral’ Trailer: Chloë Moretz Does Sci-Fi For ‘Westworld’ Creators Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy
Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan may have made themselves known as a Hollywood duo after the success of HBO’s “Westworld,” but soon into that run, they became so in demand that they signed a major deal with Amazon’s Prime Video. At the time, it seemed unclear what that would mean for “Westworld,” but it seems they’ve managed to keep everything concurrently running, “Westworld” is now on season four, and many Prime Video projects are in the works. The latest is “The Peripheral,” based on a science fiction mystery-thriller novel by legendary sci-fi writer William Gibson.
theplaylist.net
‘Penguin’ Series Taps ‘Mare Of Easttown’ Helmer Craig Zobel To Direct First Two Episodes
What’s in store for the DC Universe? Well, while Warner Bros. Discovery canceled projects like “Batgirl” and “Wonder Twins,” and many worried about the state of dozens of projects still in development, filmmaker Matt Reeves’ take on the “Batman” universe is still moving forward unbothered. The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the “Penguin” spinoff series starring Colin Farrell is still moving ahead and has hired a new director.
Wednesday on Netflix — release date, cast, plot, trailer, first looks and all about the Addams Family spin-off
Wednesday Addams gets her own Netflix series starring Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán and Christina Ricci.
WATCH: Randall Park Tries to Save the Last Blockbuster in America in Netflix's Blockbuster Trailer
Blockbuster is here to fill the workplace comedy-shaped hole in your heart. Netflix dropped the first trailer for Blockbuster Friday, offering a glimpse of the upcoming series from Vanessa Ramos (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Superstore), David Caspe (Happy Endings), and Jackie Clarke (Superstore, Happy Endings). Set in the titular store, Blockbuster follows...
Keanu Reeves Exits Hulu’s ‘The Devil In The White City’ Limited Series
Keanu Reeves has exited Hulu’s limited series The Devil In The White City, sources close to the project have confirmed to Deadline. Reps for Hulu declined to comment. Reeves was to star in the long-gestating adaptation of Erik Larson’s Devil in the White City for Hulu and also executive produce.
