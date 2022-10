Vít Krejčí is the newest member of the Atlanta Hawks’ 14 man roster as it currently stands, having been acquired for Maurice Harkless along with draft considerations late in the offseason. The move was, frankly, a salary dump to shed around $3 million in salary and dip under the luxury tax line, a move which may net the franchise tens of millions in dollars in tax redistribution money. Despite this cynical business-like move, it may pay some additional dividends on the court as Krejčí, while still largely a project of a player, offers some high level ball handling and court vision unusual for someone his size.

