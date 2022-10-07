Read full article on original website
Popculture
Country Singer Ties the Knot in Riverfront Nashville Wedding
Renee Blair is a married woman! A year after she first donned her stunning engagement ring, and after five years of dating, the country singer tied the knot to her long-time boyfriend Jordan Schmidt at Oakley Hall at Riverview in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, 24, the newlyweds exchanging vows in front of a roster of guests that included Mitchell Tenpenny, Katie Stevens, The Band Camino, HARDY, Polow da Don, and Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay.
Inside Kelsea Ballerini’s Nashville Home
Kelsea Ballerini gave a peek inside her new home in Nashville, Tennessee. Here's what she revealed about the design.
CMT
Watch: Keith Urban Honors Loretta Lynn, Performs With Luke Combs in Nashville
Keith Urban paid tribute to Loretta Lynn at his Nashville concert Friday night at Bridgestone Arena. The two have a long and lasting friendship that dates back to the 2005 CMT Awards when Urban went as her date at her request. Lynn passed away Tuesday, Oct. 4., at her home...
WKRN
Furbaby Friday: Meet Lil Bug!
Meet this week’s Furbaby Friday and cute little kitten, Lil Bug! Bug is a 3 month old male kitten and such an inspirational little guy. He’s had a rough start to his adolescence years and partially visionally impaired. But don’t worry because he still loves to play, run, and most of all snuggle!
EW.com
Watch Tim McGraw tumble offstage during Arizona concert
Country singer Tim McGraw took a tumble off the stage during a performance at Boots in the Park, but quickly got back on the saddle again. While onstage for the traveling concert series in Tempe, Ariz. on Saturday, the country crooner and 1883 star made his way to the tip of the platform and bent down to gesture towards his guitar player during a solo. McGraw lost his balance when he attempted to get back up, falling backwards off the stage.
A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Wows The Crowd With Standout Performances On ‘Nashville Star’
Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back...
Tenn-ex-see! Miranda Lambert Takes Nashville By Storm Weeks After Ex Blake Shelton's Steamy Performance
Shortly after Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani made headlines for their steamy performance at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry earlier this month, it seems the country crooner’s ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, is taking the southern city by storm. On Thursday, September 29, Lambert revealed that she had added yet another...
Miranda Lambert performs 'Strange' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Country superstar Miranda Lambert performed her single, "Strange," on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The song is from her latest album, Palomino, which she released in late April. It is her first solo album since Wildcard, which was released in November 2019. Her collaborative album, The Marfa Tapes, with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, came out in May 2021.
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’s Chapel Hart Make Grand Ole Opry Debut, Announce New Song
America’s Got Talent Season 17 finalists Chapel Hart made their debut at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville over the weekend. The country trio also has a new song coming out later this month with Darius Rucker. AGT‘s Chapel Hart Make Grand Ole Opry Debut. Chapel Hart earned...
CMT
Luke Bryan Surprises Alana Springsteen With Invitation To Debut At The Grand Ole Opry
Fast-rising artist Alana Springsteen recently received a Facetime call that she never expected. The "Me Myself and Why" singer was caught off guard, when she picked up the phone and recognized Luke Bryan on the other end. The platinum-selling performer contacted the promising new artist to notify her that she would be making her Grand Ole Opry debut on Oct. 18.
CMT
Watch: Garth Brooks Stuns Ashley McBryde With Invite To Become an Opry Member
Garth Brooks surprised Ashley McBryde on national television this morning when he interrupted her appearance on CBS Mornings to invite her to become the next member of The Grand Opry. “I’m here for a proposal,” Brooks said via remote from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. McBryde,...
