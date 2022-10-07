ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Country Singer Ties the Knot in Riverfront Nashville Wedding

Renee Blair is a married woman! A year after she first donned her stunning engagement ring, and after five years of dating, the country singer tied the knot to her long-time boyfriend Jordan Schmidt at Oakley Hall at Riverview in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, 24, the newlyweds exchanging vows in front of a roster of guests that included Mitchell Tenpenny, Katie Stevens, The Band Camino, HARDY, Polow da Don, and Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Furbaby Friday: Meet Lil Bug!

Meet this week’s Furbaby Friday and cute little kitten, Lil Bug! Bug is a 3 month old male kitten and such an inspirational little guy. He’s had a rough start to his adolescence years and partially visionally impaired. But don’t worry because he still loves to play, run, and most of all snuggle!
NASHVILLE, TN
EW.com

Watch Tim McGraw tumble offstage during Arizona concert

Country singer Tim McGraw took a tumble off the stage during a performance at Boots in the Park, but quickly got back on the saddle again. While onstage for the traveling concert series in Tempe, Ariz. on Saturday, the country crooner and 1883 star made his way to the tip of the platform and bent down to gesture towards his guitar player during a solo. McGraw lost his balance when he attempted to get back up, falling backwards off the stage.
TEMPE, AZ
UPI News

Miranda Lambert performs 'Strange' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Country superstar Miranda Lambert performed her single, "Strange," on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The song is from her latest album, Palomino, which she released in late April. It is her first solo album since Wildcard, which was released in November 2019. Her collaborative album, The Marfa Tapes, with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, came out in May 2021.
CELEBRITIES
CMT

Luke Bryan Surprises Alana Springsteen With Invitation To Debut At The Grand Ole Opry

Fast-rising artist Alana Springsteen recently received a Facetime call that she never expected. The "Me Myself and Why" singer was caught off guard, when she picked up the phone and recognized Luke Bryan on the other end. The platinum-selling performer contacted the promising new artist to notify her that she would be making her Grand Ole Opry debut on Oct. 18.
MUSIC

