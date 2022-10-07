ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

Avatar 4 Has Already Completed A Lot of Filming

Disney is getting ready to release Avatar: The Way of the Water in theaters this Christmas, with 13 years passing since the original hit theaters. The Way of Water will bring back the original cast that included Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver, with a bunch of newcomers joining the team. Director James Cameron still has two more Avatar sequels to finish up, but it seems that he's already started on the fourth film. During a new interview with Variety, Executive Producer Jon Landau revealed that they've actually already completed a lot of filming on Avatar 4.
theplaylist.net

‘Devil In The White City’: Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese-Produced Serial Killer Series At Hulu

Over a decade ago, Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way partnered to bring “Devil In The White City,” the true story of America’s first serial killer, Dr. H. H. Holmes, during the late 1800s in Chicago, to the big screen. Originally conceived as a feature film — Scorsese and DiCaprio attached initially as director and star, way back when—the project eventually developed into a streaming series at Hulu back in 2019 after multiple delays and hiccups. The project would also luck out by recently landing director Todd Field (“TÁR”) and actor Keanu Reeves (“John Wick 4”) in one of the lead roles.
Washington Examiner

Out of this world: Tom Cruise to be first actor with movie filmed in outer space

Tom Cruise is pursuing out-of-this-world cinematic success that would eclipse what he experienced with Top Gun: Maverick as he seeks to film his next movie in outer space. Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Chairwoman Donna Langley told the BBC that it is the studio’s mission to make Cruise “the first civilian to do a spacewalk outside of the space station.”
wegotthiscovered.com

Subjugated sci-fi fans bow down to the movies where our new alien overlords won

For the most part, sci-fi cinema revolving around intergalactic invaders or out-of-this-world interlopers tend to end with a thrilling fightback that sees the human race vanquish its enemies from beyond the stars, restoring our place at the top of the food chain in the process. That isn’t always the case,...
theplaylist.net

‘Nosferatu’: Nicholas Hoult The Latest In Talks To Join The Robert Eggers Horror Remake

Last Friday, news broke that Robert Eggers’ remake of “Nosferatu” was underway again, with Bill Skarsgard attached to the star. And that’s excellent news, as the film is a passion project for Eggers long in the making. But also announced was Lily-Rose Depp in talks to replace Anya Taylor-Joy as the female lead in the film; not so great news for those who loved Taylor-Joy’s previous work with the director.
thedigitalfix.com

Star Trek movies ranked from worst to best

The Star Trek movies are a mixed bag. The science fiction movies have been a cinematic staple since the late ’70s and have transitioned through three major eras, so it’s to be expected that there’s some fluctuation in quality. The Star Trek movie series started with the...
theplaylist.net

‘Mayfair Witches’ Trailer: Alexandra Daddario Stars In AMC’s Supernatural Expansion Of Its Anne Rice Universe

AMC has gone all in on Anne Rice. Since its 2020 acquisition of the author’s iconic catalog – including both “The Lives of the Mayfair Witches” series and the more famous “The Vampire Chronicles” series – the network has already renewed “Interview with the Vampire” for a second season on the heels of its acclaimed October 2 debut.
theplaylist.net

‘The Midnight Club’ Review: Mike Flanagan’s Horror Coming-Of-Ager Anthology Gets Too Sentimental About The Nature Of Storytelling

Mike Flanagan is as sentimental about storytelling as he is about horror, for better and for worse. Sometimes that has led to a unique heartbeat in his work—the aching pain in his landmark Shirley Jackson adaptation “The Haunting of Hill House,” or his dedication to making us see the demons of “The Shining” in a different light with his unfairly maligned feature “Doctor Sleep.” But his latest project, co-created with Leah Fong, shows that affinity getting the better of him. “The Midnight Club” is so focused on hosting storytelling that it neglects to tell a good one overall, mixing the main storyline of ghosts and cults with an anthology of overlong short stories. The two big chunks don’t complement each other well enough, and what starts out as emotionally ambitious more or less becomes numbing.
TVOvermind

Five Best War Movies of the Last Decade

Some people know war, and some know what they’ve seen in the movies and on TV, but the truth is that Hollywood nails it with some movies and drops the ball with others. Throughout the history of cinema, it’s been seen more than once how Tinseltown can screw up royally when making a war movie by adding too much of one thing or not enough of another. A good war movie will leave people with the thought that they’ve seen something that is as close as it can be to the real thing and will often leave a lot of people who have seen active duty emotional in a very real way. The fact is that war is a very serious matter and those who have been through one or have seen combat while in the military are worthy of the respect that comes from making an accurate movie. In the last decade, however, there are a few movies that have managed to create the genuine feelings that war movies should be felt when this subject is brought up.
Entertainment Weekly

Barbarian scares up $10 million at the box office with killer debut

Moviegoers checked in for director Zach Cregger's rental horror mystery Barbarian, which had a killer debut at the box office this weekend. The actor and comedian's (Whitest Kids U'Know, Love and Air Sex) film directorial debut opened at No. 1 with $10 million, according to Comscore. The horror offering stars Georgina Campbell as Tess, a young woman who discovers that the rental home she booked is already occupied by a stranger, Keith (Bill Skarsgård). Against her better judgment, Tess spends the night and soon discovers that there's a lot more to fear than an unexpected house guest.
digitalspy.com

Hellraiser movie remake gets first reviews

Hellraiser's remake has received a mixed response in its first reviews. The film, which is the remake of Clive Barker's 1987 horror film of the same name, is directed by David Bruckner and follows "a young woman struggling with addiction who comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension", per its official logline.
ComicBook

Kathleen Kennedy "Put Her Foot Down" Against Marvel Announcing Harrison Ford Casting at D23: Report

Lucasfilm president and Indiana Jones producer Kathleen Kennedy reportedly "put her foot down" to block Marvel Studios from announcing Harrison Ford's Thunderbolts casting at Disney's D23 Expo. Ford — rumored to be in talks to replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the ensemble — was on hand at the convention promoting Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones 5, which will be the 80-year-old actor's last time playing the archeologist adventurer. According to The Ankler insider Jeff Sneider, who reported Ford is Marvel's "top choice" for the role, Kennedy advised Disney against taking attention away from the fifth and final Indiana Jones film.
Collider

New 'Prey for the Devil' Featurette Spotlight's Horror's First Female Exorcist [Exclusive]

All too often in horror movies specifically themed around exorcism, the female characters in the film either fall to the sidelines or they're the person being possessed. Outside of Vera Farmiga's Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring films, women are rarely the ones performing an exorcism in a horror movie. And while that's not to say that women don't hold an impressive amount of power in the horror genre, it simply goes to set Prey for the Devil apart from its predecessors.
theplaylist.net

‘Wakanda Forever’: Dominique Thorne Debuts As Ironheart In Upcoming ‘Black Panther’ Sequel

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters in November to close out Phase 4 of the MCU. But the 30th film in the MCU also sets up the franchise’s future, with Dominique Thorne and her teenage heroine Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, ready to make her debut in the upcoming film. Thorne will lead her own Disney+ series “Ironheart” next year. However, before that, Ironheart helps Wakanda take on Tenoch Huerta‘s Namor in Ryan Coogler‘s sequel to his 2018 film.
Terry Mansfield

The Best War Movies (Opinion)

With so many excellent war movie options, it can be challenging to know where to start. So we've put together a guide to choosing the best war films. A soldier on the move.Image by Defence-Imagery from Pixabay.

