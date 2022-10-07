Giants QB Daniel Jones moves from injury report to starting lineup

Oct 2, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looks to pass against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Jones draws the start for the New York Giants in London on Sunday after being removed from the team's injury report and participating in Friday's workout to prepare for the Green Bay Packers.

Jones left the Giants' win over the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter and had his ankle heavily taped on the sideline before being forced back into the game due to backup Tyrod Taylor's head injury.

Jones did not attempt another pass -- only handoffs to running back Saquon Barkley -- in the game and his status for Week 5 had been up in the air due to limited participation in practice.

But Jones was removed from the injury report and said he is good to go for the International Series date Sunday.

Whether he'll have many capable hands around him is another question. Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Kenny Golladay (knee) are out this week and Sterling Shepard (knee) was lost for the season.

Leading receiver Richie James, limited in Thursday's practice with an ankle injury, was a full participant on Friday.

The Packers removed cornerback Jaire Alexander and left tackle David Bakhtiari from the injury report.

--Field Level Media