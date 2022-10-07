ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants QB Daniel Jones moves from injury report to starting lineup

By Field Level Media
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LYCiH_0iQF3eEw00
Oct 2, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looks to pass against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Jones draws the start for the New York Giants in London on Sunday after being removed from the team's injury report and participating in Friday's workout to prepare for the Green Bay Packers.

Jones left the Giants' win over the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter and had his ankle heavily taped on the sideline before being forced back into the game due to backup Tyrod Taylor's head injury.

Jones did not attempt another pass -- only handoffs to running back Saquon Barkley -- in the game and his status for Week 5 had been up in the air due to limited participation in practice.

But Jones was removed from the injury report and said he is good to go for the International Series date Sunday.

Whether he'll have many capable hands around him is another question. Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Kenny Golladay (knee) are out this week and Sterling Shepard (knee) was lost for the season.

Leading receiver Richie James, limited in Thursday's practice with an ankle injury, was a full participant on Friday.

The Packers removed cornerback Jaire Alexander and left tackle David Bakhtiari from the injury report.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Exponent

Report: Broncos QB Russell Wilson has shoulder procedure

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson underwent a procedure to relieve discomfort in his throwing shoulder, NFL Network reported Saturday. Wilson reportedly received a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection on Friday in Los Angeles, one day after the Broncos dropped a 12-9 overtime decision against the visiting Indianapolis Colts. Wilson completed 21...
DENVER, CO
The Exponent

Jim Polzin gives Packers a D grade after loss to Giants

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 27-22 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday morning at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Offense: C-minus. Aaron Rodgers completed 15 of 16 passes at one point in the first half but things went...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Exponent

Report: Knee surgery to delay T.J. Watt's return

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass-rusher T.J. Watt initially was expected to miss six weeks with a pectoral injury suffered in the season opener, but ESPN reported Saturday that recent arthroscopic knee surgery will delay his return. Watt's knee surgery was a result of a preseason injury that hadn't healed by the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Sterling Shepard
The Exponent

Browns DE Myles Garrett deemed 'good to go'

All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett is back and he could have his sidekick when the Cleveland Browns tackle the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Garrett did not play last week while recovering from minor injuries sustained in a single-car accident days before Cleveland's Week 4 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head Injury#Ankle Injury#American Football#The New York Giants#The Green Bay Packers
The Exponent

Broncos to simplify offense, focus on execution

Averaging 15 points per game with six total touchdowns, the Denver Broncos are nowhere near full stride five games into the 2022 season. On Thursday night, the offense barely registered a verified trot. First-year coach Nathaniel Hackett and quarterback Russell Wilson sat near the nine-time Pro Bowler's locker after Thursday's...
DENVER, CO
The Exponent

Panthers fire coach Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday after two-plus seasons and an 11-27 record. The Panthers are off to a 1-4 start this season after a 37-15 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The team named defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks interim...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
888K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy