‘The Palace’: Matthias Schoenaerts To Star Alongside Kate Winslet In HBO’s Limited Series
Television has dramatically evolved over the last ten-twenty years as it’s become the destination for adult stories, mid-budgeted dramas, and the filmmakers that have migrated across the threshold to tell those stories. With all that in mind, HBO is putting together two new series that star “Mare of Easttown” actress Kate Winslet with “The Palace” and “The Trust.” Certainly, this highlights HBO’s commitment to continue working with the Emmy-winning actress for the foreseeable future (also perhaps a sign that a “Mare Of Easttown” sequel isn’t coming anytime soon, but the two parties want to continue working together).
‘Enola Holmes 2’ Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown Has Another Mystery To Solve In Netflix’s Upcoming Sequel
It shouldn’t have been much of a surprise that Netflix’s “Enola Holmes” was a success when it was released in 2020. Not only is the film set in the world of Sherlock Holmes, which is an IP that people still love, but it stars Millie Bobby Brown, who is something of Netflix royalty thanks to her role in “Stranger Things.” Alas, the film was not only a major hit, but it struck a chord with critics, as well. As you might imagine, it wasn’t long before Netflix began work on the sequel, which is finally on its way to the streamer in a few weeks.
‘Let The Right One In’: Showrunner Andrew Hinderaker Discusses The New Vampire Series & His Time On ‘Penny Dreadful’ [Bingeworthy Podcast]
In today’s episode of Bingeworthy, our TV and streaming podcast, host Mike DeAngelo sinks his teeth into Showtime’s new vampire series, “Let the Right One In.” The show follows a father and a 12-year-old girl who traditionally live a closed-off life after the daughter is turned into a vampire as they return home to New York City and the lives they once had. The series stars Demián Bichir, Madison Taylor Baez, Anika Noni Rose, Grace Gummer, Nick Stahl, and more.
‘Wednesday’ Trailer: Tim Burton Reveals Fred Armisen As His Uncle Fester
What’s Tim Burton up to, you ask? Well, after 2019’s Disney foray with the live-action remake of “Dumbo,” he’s back to the franchise route and staying in his spooky lane with “Wednesday,” a new take on “The Addams Family” franchise. As you likely heard by now, “Wednesday” centers on the titular Wednesday Addams family member, played by Jenna Ortega, and the film is now a series is now a Netflix series with a huge cast.
‘Women Talking’ Trailer: Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley & Claire Foy Lead Sarah Polley’s New Acclaimed Drama
The Oscar race officially started after the Telluride Film Festival, which took place early last month. While films like Sam Mendes’ “Empire Of Light” created a lot of buzz, perhaps no film had people talking like Sarah Polley’s upcoming drama, “Women Talking” (read our review). For one, the film is jam-packed with stars who were likely dying to appear in a movie by the Academy Award-nominated Polley, a favorite among filmmakers and actors. “Women Talking” stars two-time Best Actress winner Frances McDormand, Cannes Best Actress winner Rooney Mara (“Nightmare Alley”; “Carol”; “Lion”), as well as Claire Foy (“First Man”), Jessie Buckley (“I’m Thinking of Ending Things”), Ben Wishaw, Judith Ivey, and Sheila McCarthy.
‘Is That Black Enough For You?!?’ Review: Elvis Mitchell’s Doc Is An Imperative Guide Through Blaxploitation [NYFF]
“Fuck you. I’m going to Paris,” the unflinching words spoken by screen legend Harry Belafonte, is just one of the many telling soundbites in Elvis Mitchell’s directorial debut “Is That Black Enough For You?!?” Mitchell, a film critic by trade, is entering the filmmaking space to bring a fascinating documentary that blends his personal filmgoing memories with the game-changing history of Blaxploitation cinema for an astute survey of the latter’s form and function. It’s a film rendered with piercing intimacy, which manages to never give ground while providing a nearly comprehensive historical timeline of Black filmmaking.
‘M3GAN’ Trailer: Someone Thought It Was A Good Idea To Make A Creepy Doll Android In James Wan’s Latest Nightmare
If horror films have taught people anything, it’s never to trust a creepy doll. Often, they’ll come to life and murder you. Sci-fi films have also taught us lessons, such as androids are going to murder you. So, why would anyone decide the best thing to do is to create an android that looks like a creepy doll? Apparently, the characters in “M3GAN” didn’t get that memo.
Director Andrew Stanton Returns To Sci-Fi With Searchlight’s Ambitious ‘In The Blink Of An Eye’
You can’t mention director Andrew Stanton’s name without thinking about two things, the Oscar-winning Pixar animated film “Wall-E” and the infamous box office flop “John Carter” which starred Taylor Kitsch. The last movie, which debuted in 2012, seemed to have derailed Stanton’s feature-length film work for years. However, the fallow period appears to be ending. A new report reveals a second live-action studio film in the works with a considerable scope.
Todd Field Departs Hulu’s ‘Devil In The White City’ Series Just Days After Keanu Reeves Leaves
Just a week ago, it really did look like Hulu’s long-awaited series, “Devil in the White City,” was coming together nicely. Not only was Keanu Reeves set to make the jump to prestige TV dramas for the series, produced by Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, no less, but Todd Field was aboard to direct. ‘Devil’ had all the makings of must-see, event TV. Well, what a difference a matter of days makes. Not only is Reeves no longer set to star, but it appears Hulu’s limited series has lost its director.
Adam Sandler Says His New Safdie Brothers Film Shoots Winter 2023 & Suggests It’ll Be Just As Intense As ‘Uncut Gems’
Everyone loves Adam Sandler in the Safdie Brother’s “Uncut Gems,” including Adam Sandler. The hyper-intense A24 crime drama (which we described as an “insane, cocaine-fueled New York street hustle”) received major accolades and is considered one of Sandler’s best serious performances, if not his best. And while it didn’t earn an Academy Award for Best Male Performance, it did win the Indie Spirit Award prize, and many pundits (including us) thought it certainly was Oscar-worthy. Sandler let it slip a few months back that he’s going to be reteaming with the Safdie Brothers, Josh, and Benny Safdie, again, and the film might be coming sometime sooner than we thought.
‘Is That Black Enough For You?!?’: Elvis Mitchell Talks Overlooked Black Movies, Harry Belafonte & The Complexities Of Blaxploitation [Interview]
For over two decades, Elvis Mitchell, a film critic for LA Weekly and The New York Times, has wanted to put Blaxploitation in its proper historical place. While the results of his desire would prototypically arrive from Mitchell in the form of a book, sadly, those plans went for naught. Instead, the project Mitchell wanted to pursue languished as a mere possibility, steadily built up in smaller pieces of writing in other forms and for other singular topics, rather than as a singular actualized holistic body of work.
T.J. Miller Doesn’t Want To Work With Ryan Reynolds Again & Would Turn Down ‘Deadpool 3’ If Offered
Though T.J. Miller and Ryan Reynolds seemed like best buds in the two “Deadpool” films, that doesn’t seem to be the case in real life, according to Miller. Apparently, something happened between the two actors that is making it so Miller doesn’t want to work with Reynolds again.
‘Rosaline’ Review: An Insipid, Comedic Take On ‘Romeo & Juliet’
Watching “Rosaline” one can’t help but think of the Shakespeare-inspired or period-set films aimed at teens in the late-’90s, like “10 Things I Hate About You” or “Ever After” to name just a couple. They are smart, often stridently feminist through their character’s actions not just their words, and they don’t talk down to their audience or feel the need to make the source material “hip.” Yet, somehow Karen Maine’s latest film, based on a young adult novel by Rebecca Serle, achieves none of those feats. This comes at an even greater disappointment considering the sharp authenticity of Maine’s previous coming-of-age film “Yes, God, Yes.”
‘Scream 2’ Contest: Win A Copy Of The Beloved Sequel on 4K UHD/Blu-Ray [Contest]
As we mentioned in our post regarding the contest we are running for “Army of Darkness,” it’s spooky season, and there isn’t a better way to celebrate than with a horror movie. So, why not give our readers another contest?. One fan-favorite franchise this time of...
Marvel Pushes ‘Blade’ To 2024 & ‘Secret Wars’ To 2026 As Most Of Phase 6 Gets Delayed
Well, the “Blade” dominos just keep on falling, huh? After it was announced that Bassam Tariq left the Marvel Studios film just weeks before filming was to begin, it was announced today that the production has been temporarily put on hold. And as we’ve seen in the past, when Marvel Studios films get put on hold, the entire schedule gets shifted. Thanks to “Blade,” that’s exactly what has happened now.
‘The Inspection’: Jeremy Pope Struggles To Be Seen, Embraced & Loved In New National Coming Out Day Video
Identity is tough as it is, but issues of sexuality can really confuse it all the more when you’re still grappling with who you are. Compounding the ideas of sexuality and being in the closet is the often homophobic military and parents that aren’t willing to understand. All that emotional stew, the fear of rejection, being accepted, being outed, and more is the backbone of “The Inspection,” A24’s new drama by Elegance Bratton. Featuring what we called a star-making turn from Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection” is about a young gay man who is scorned by his bigoted mother (Gabrielle Union) and unsure of what he should do with his life, he joins the military, which is obviously not always welcoming to gay people.
Alan Moore Warns That Superhero Worship Could “Very Often Be A Precursor To Fascism”
If you’re a fan of comic books and you were to create a Mount Rushmore of comic book creators, the first name many will mention is Jack Kirby. But soon after, you might get to Alan Moore. The British writer revolutionized the entire medium and superhero comics, specifically, with various works created in the ‘80s. His most prominent work is “Watchmen,” which is often regarded as one of the very best comic book stories ever written. So, when the guy who deconstructed superheroes better than anyone else comes out and warns people about their fascination with capes and cowls perhaps leading to disastrous real-world results, folks listen.
Ruben Östlund On Keeping ‘Triangle Of Sadness’ Social Media Critiques Timeless [Interview]
When Ruben Östlund jumped on a Zoom call to discuss his new film we weren’t interested in talking to him about the buzzed-about sea sickness sequence in “Triangle of Sadness.” That wasn’t a surprise. Östlund knows how to conceive universally funny scenes. No, it’s what his Palme d’Or-winning black comedy has to say about today’s social media-obsessed society, the haves and the have-nots, and the prevalence of sexism in the global culture that’s truly noteworthy.
‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’ Trailer: Selena Gets Candid About Stardom, Success & Self-Care In New Doc
Selena Gomez has really come into her own in recent years. While she could have been just another teen pop star footnote, the ex-gf of Justin Bieber, etc., Gomez has really cultivated herself as something more meaningful, full of depth, and not afraid to speak her mind. Becoming a respected actor in recent years (“Only Murders In The Building”), she’s also transformed herself into an outspoken advocate for mental health. She’s essentially a multi-hyphenate now: singer, songwriter, actress, producer, entrepreneur, and activist, with no signs of quitting at any of it.
‘The Gorge’: Anya Taylor-Joy Joins Miles Teller In Scott Derrickson’s Genre-Bending Love Story
Back in August, it was revealed that Miles Teller and Scott Derrickson were set to team up for a new film, “The Gorge.” Not much else was known about the film at the time, but those two being attached was enough to pique the interest of most film fans. Well, Derrickson has found his second star for the film, and it’s clear “The Gorge” is going to be one of the most anticipated films of the next couple of years.
