Identity is tough as it is, but issues of sexuality can really confuse it all the more when you’re still grappling with who you are. Compounding the ideas of sexuality and being in the closet is the often homophobic military and parents that aren’t willing to understand. All that emotional stew, the fear of rejection, being accepted, being outed, and more is the backbone of “The Inspection,” A24’s new drama by Elegance Bratton. Featuring what we called a star-making turn from Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection” is about a young gay man who is scorned by his bigoted mother (Gabrielle Union) and unsure of what he should do with his life, he joins the military, which is obviously not always welcoming to gay people.

