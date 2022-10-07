ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ryan
4d ago

Instead of playing video games or sleeping like a normal child at that hour… he decided to fast track it to felon-hood. Parents should be held accountable to a point in their minor being out at that hour.

Whynot
4d ago

If a parent spanks or uses physical force in any way..... they will be arrested and or investigated for this.... and the kids are well aware of this because they are informed of this incessantly by public schools.

Janice Wilson
4d ago

Where are his parents? Curfew is in place so why is he out anyway? Parents need to be more proactive.

Mysuncoast.com

Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A phone threat led to a massive police response to Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the school shorty after 1 p.m. after what receiving what Sarasota Police described as a “suspicious call.”. After a room-to-room search that took about 90...
RIVERVIEW, FL
#Stabs#Violent Crime#Fl
wild941.com

Two Missing Florida Boys Found Dead

The Lee County Sheriffs Office tells us that an investigation is underway after two missing boys were found dead. Tahjon and Tahjir Burrows are brothers and they were last seen in Lehigh around Elaine Ave N & 32nd St W. LCSO tells us they are working to determine the cause of their deaths. So sad especially since the boys were only 17 and 6-years-old. The sheriff’s office hasn’t officially given us any information yet, but there is a gofundme account created for the brothers and it says this:
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How they died: Medical examiners release causes of death for Ian victims

Ninety-two people across Florida so far died in storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian. In Lee County, 50 people died in storm-related deaths, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission found. That number could grow as search and rescue operations continue. While how the victims died was released, their identities have not.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 people killed in crash on SR-80 in Port LaBelle

Two people were killed in a Saturday night crash on SR-80 in Port LaBelle. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 61-year-old man with a 59-year-old woman as his passenger, both from LaBelle, was stopped for a stop sign on northbound Birchwood Parkway at the intersection of SR-80 around 7:40 p.m. A pickup truck driven by a 36-year-old man with two other men as passengers, all from Miami, was traveling west on SR-80.
LABELLE, FL
850wftl.com

Sanibel Causeway temporarily fixed for utility vehicles

(SANIBEL ISLAND, Florida)– The Sanibel Causeway, which suffered devastating damage during Hurricane Ian on September 18, has received temporary repairs and is expected to reopen later this week. Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement, Tuesday, after which the first few trucks carrying supplies and workers traveled over the bridge...
SANIBEL, FL

