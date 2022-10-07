Read full article on original website
Ryan
4d ago
Instead of playing video games or sleeping like a normal child at that hour… he decided to fast track it to felon-hood. Parents should be held accountable to a point in their minor being out at that hour.
Reply(1)
17
Whynot
4d ago
If a parent spanks or uses physical force in any way..... they will be arrested and or investigated for this.... and the kids are well aware of this because they are informed of this incessantly by public schools.
Reply(3)
12
Janice Wilson
4d ago
Where are his parents? Curfew is in place so why is he out anyway? Parents need to be more proactive.
Reply(4)
11
Related
Florida man posed as licensed contractor, charged elderly person $47K to fix roof, police say
Venice police said they arrested a man who posed as a licensed contractor and charged an elderly person $47,000 to fix their roof.
Mysuncoast.com
Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A phone threat led to a massive police response to Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the school shorty after 1 p.m. after what receiving what Sarasota Police described as a “suspicious call.”. After a room-to-room search that took about 90...
Police: Man posing as licensed roofer enters contract with elderly victim to replace roof for $47K
VENICE, Fla. — Police in southwest Florida arrested a Central Florida man whom they said pretended to be a licensed contractor. Venice police and code enforcement investigators said Eric Ziko, 36, of Ocoee, falsely claimed to be a licensed roofer. They said Ziko made a contractual agreement for $47,000...
Fatal shooting outside Cavo Lounge in North Naples
Collier County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking witnesses of a fatal shooting outside Cavo Lounge in North Naples on Saturday night to contact them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two Florida Men Arrested After Traveling To Fort Myers Beach To Loot
Two Florida men went to Fort Myers Beach, but not to help with the cleanup efforts following the devastation in the area from Hurricane Ian. No. They went with the intention of looting. Ernesto Pedroso Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54 drove to Fort Myers
wild941.com
Two Missing Florida Boys Found Dead
The Lee County Sheriffs Office tells us that an investigation is underway after two missing boys were found dead. Tahjon and Tahjir Burrows are brothers and they were last seen in Lehigh around Elaine Ave N & 32nd St W. LCSO tells us they are working to determine the cause of their deaths. So sad especially since the boys were only 17 and 6-years-old. The sheriff’s office hasn’t officially given us any information yet, but there is a gofundme account created for the brothers and it says this:
Manatee deputies locate baby in ‘dire need’ of medical treatment
Manatee County deputies are looking for a 7-month-old who they say is in "dire need of medical treatment."
One Woman Killed, Five Others Injured When Drunk Driver Plows Through A Garage
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened just before 11:30 pm on Friday, October 7, 2022. Sarasota Police officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Courtland Street, Sarasota, for a report of a vehicle
WINKNEWS.com
How they died: Medical examiners release causes of death for Ian victims
Ninety-two people across Florida so far died in storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian. In Lee County, 50 people died in storm-related deaths, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission found. That number could grow as search and rescue operations continue. While how the victims died was released, their identities have not.
During Hurricane Ian, mom swam out her front door with her baby in a plastic storage bin
A Florida mom saved her baby's life by placing him in a plastic bin and floating him down her flooded street. "I went into survival mode," Callie Brown, 36, told TODAY Parents when recalling the hours-long ordeal amid Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 storm with winds up to 150 mph...
Arcadia Police: Man reported missing found dead
Arcadia Police say Miguel Albor Villafuerte, who had been reported missing, was found deceased and believed to be a victim of Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
2 people killed in crash on SR-80 in Port LaBelle
Two people were killed in a Saturday night crash on SR-80 in Port LaBelle. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 61-year-old man with a 59-year-old woman as his passenger, both from LaBelle, was stopped for a stop sign on northbound Birchwood Parkway at the intersection of SR-80 around 7:40 p.m. A pickup truck driven by a 36-year-old man with two other men as passengers, all from Miami, was traveling west on SR-80.
Hurricane Ian drowning victim was "the best big brother"
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Craig Steven Markgraff Jr., a construction worker and the “best big brother ever,” was last seen clinging to a tree as rising waters from Hurricane Ian lashed areas dozens of miles inland from Florida's Gulf Coast. One of the storm's...
Pre-registration for disaster SNAP benefits begins Monday for counties hardest hit by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As relief and recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Children & Families (DCF) announced people hardest hit by the storm will soon be able to receive benefits through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). According to DCF,...
Hurricane Ian: Florida woman finds lost wedding ring in brush pile after storm
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Florida woman who lost her wedding ring a few days before Hurricane Ian got a big surprise while cleaning up after the Category 4 storm raked southwest Florida. Ashley Garner, of Fort Myers, found the ring in a pile of brush outside of her...
Florida Man And Woman Arrested Out Past Curfew With Fentanyl And Crackpipe
Deputies remain on high alert for criminals and would-be criminals who have no business in areas heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian. According to deputies, two convicted felons are currently in our jail following their arrests yesterday for breaking the countywide emergency curfew in Collier County.
flkeysnews.com
Causes of death in Hurricane Ian: Many drownings but also post-storm suicides, accidents
Hurricane Ian is one of the deadliest storms in Florida’s history, with over 115 fatalities confirmed by state and county authorities. But the hurricane’s magnitude is also reflected in the geographic area in which those deaths occurred, spanning the peninsula from north of Daytona Beach to the Lower Keys.
850wftl.com
Sanibel Causeway temporarily fixed for utility vehicles
(SANIBEL ISLAND, Florida)– The Sanibel Causeway, which suffered devastating damage during Hurricane Ian on September 18, has received temporary repairs and is expected to reopen later this week. Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement, Tuesday, after which the first few trucks carrying supplies and workers traveled over the bridge...
Pine Islanders say Lee County Sheriff’s Office threatened to arrest “Cajun Navy” hurricane volunteers
When Hurricane Ian slammed into Pine Island at 155 mph Tuesday, the “Things to do in Pine Island” Facebook page creators and administrators Jennifer and Kevin Russell knew they were going to be up all night making sure their friends and neighbors had a way to communicate and search out information.
Helicopter crash in Lee County
Iona McGregor Fire District posted on its Facebook page that the helicopter crashed behind one of its fire stations on Saturday night.
Comments / 48