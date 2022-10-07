Read full article on original website
Related
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
theplaylist.net
‘Devil In The White City’: Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese-Produced Serial Killer Series At Hulu
Over a decade ago, Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way partnered to bring “Devil In The White City,” the true story of America’s first serial killer, Dr. H. H. Holmes, during the late 1800s in Chicago, to the big screen. Originally conceived as a feature film — Scorsese and DiCaprio attached initially as director and star, way back when—the project eventually developed into a streaming series at Hulu back in 2019 after multiple delays and hiccups. The project would also luck out by recently landing director Todd Field (“TÁR”) and actor Keanu Reeves (“John Wick 4”) in one of the lead roles.
theplaylist.net
Oscar Isaac Confirms Moon Knight Will Show Up Again In The MCU
In terms of the current state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Phase 4 seemed to be used as a reintroduction to the world after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Sure, there are teases of multiverse shenanigans, but a lot of the new projects were used to set the stage, giving new status quos for previous characters (Falcon is the new Captain America, Wanda is the true Scarlet Witch, etc…) but also introducing brand-new characters, such as Shang-Chi, Eternals, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Yelena Belova, and Moon Knight. And we’ve already learned where we might see some of those new characters show up down the line, but in the case of Moon Knight, the series ended with no real assurance of future appearances. Fear not, True Believer, Moon Knight is going to return. Oscar Isaac is promising it.
theplaylist.net
‘Nosferatu’: Nicholas Hoult The Latest In Talks To Join The Robert Eggers Horror Remake
Last Friday, news broke that Robert Eggers’ remake of “Nosferatu” was underway again, with Bill Skarsgard attached to the star. And that’s excellent news, as the film is a passion project for Eggers long in the making. But also announced was Lily-Rose Depp in talks to replace Anya Taylor-Joy as the female lead in the film; not so great news for those who loved Taylor-Joy’s previous work with the director.
RELATED PEOPLE
theplaylist.net
‘Wendell & Wild’ Trailer: Henry Selick and Jordan Peele Team Up For A Spooky New Animated Feature
“I’m going to keep trying to come up with original stories and meet the expectations the audience has for me,” Jordan Peele said on a recent edition of Variety’s podcast. “I hope to continue to lift original filmmakers up.”And he’s been true to his word. After the major Academy Award success of “Get Out” (which earned Peele two Oscar nominations for Best Picture and Best Director and won him the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay), Peele started immediately using the chips of goodwill he earned to help filmmakers he loved and admired. First up was Spike Lee and “BlacKkKlansman,” which he produced and was nominated for Best Picture. Now it’s stop-motion animator Henry Selick, who Peele has collaborated on the new animated Netflix feature “Wendell & Wild.”
theplaylist.net
‘Is That Black Enough For You?!?’: Elvis Mitchell Talks Overlooked Black Movies, Harry Belafonte & The Complexities Of Blaxploitation [Interview]
For over two decades, Elvis Mitchell, a film critic for LA Weekly and The New York Times, has wanted to put Blaxploitation in its proper historical place. While the results of his desire would prototypically arrive from Mitchell in the form of a book, sadly, those plans went for naught. Instead, the project Mitchell wanted to pursue languished as a mere possibility, steadily built up in smaller pieces of writing in other forms and for other singular topics, rather than as a singular actualized holistic body of work.
theplaylist.net
‘Mama’s Boy’ Trailer: Screenwriter Dustin Lance Black Tells The Story Of His Mom, Mormonism, Gay Rights Activism & More
When is it time to revisit our past? Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black explores his own story in “Mama’s Boy.” The HBO documentary looks at Black’s experience of being a young gay man in the American south and the close connection that shaped his entire life. ‘Boy’ is based on the writer’s memoir “Mama’s Boy: A Story from our Americas.”
theplaylist.net
‘Is That Black Enough For You?!?’ Review: Elvis Mitchell’s Doc Is An Imperative Guide Through Blaxploitation [NYFF]
“Fuck you. I’m going to Paris,” the unflinching words spoken by screen legend Harry Belafonte, is just one of the many telling soundbites in Elvis Mitchell’s directorial debut “Is That Black Enough For You?!?” Mitchell, a film critic by trade, is entering the filmmaking space to bring a fascinating documentary that blends his personal filmgoing memories with the game-changing history of Blaxploitation cinema for an astute survey of the latter’s form and function. It’s a film rendered with piercing intimacy, which manages to never give ground while providing a nearly comprehensive historical timeline of Black filmmaking.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theplaylist.net
‘Penguin’ Series Taps ‘Mare Of Easttown’ Helmer Craig Zobel To Direct First Two Episodes
What’s in store for the DC Universe? Well, while Warner Bros. Discovery canceled projects like “Batgirl” and “Wonder Twins,” and many worried about the state of dozens of projects still in development, filmmaker Matt Reeves’ take on the “Batman” universe is still moving forward unbothered. The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the “Penguin” spinoff series starring Colin Farrell is still moving ahead and has hired a new director.
theplaylist.net
Director Andrew Stanton Returns To Sci-Fi With Searchlight’s Ambitious ‘In The Blink Of An Eye’
You can’t mention director Andrew Stanton’s name without thinking about two things, the Oscar-winning Pixar animated film “Wall-E” and the infamous box office flop “John Carter” which starred Taylor Kitsch. The last movie, which debuted in 2012, seemed to have derailed Stanton’s feature-length film work for years. However, the fallow period appears to be ending. A new report reveals a second live-action studio film in the works with a considerable scope.
theplaylist.net
‘Wednesday’ Trailer: Tim Burton Reveals Fred Armisen As His Uncle Fester
What’s Tim Burton up to, you ask? Well, after 2019’s Disney foray with the live-action remake of “Dumbo,” he’s back to the franchise route and staying in his spooky lane with “Wednesday,” a new take on “The Addams Family” franchise. As you likely heard by now, “Wednesday” centers on the titular Wednesday Addams family member, played by Jenna Ortega, and the film is now a series is now a Netflix series with a huge cast.
theplaylist.net
‘The Peripheral’ Trailer: Chloë Moretz Does Sci-Fi For ‘Westworld’ Creators Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy
Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan may have made themselves known as a Hollywood duo after the success of HBO’s “Westworld,” but soon into that run, they became so in demand that they signed a major deal with Amazon’s Prime Video. At the time, it seemed unclear what that would mean for “Westworld,” but it seems they’ve managed to keep everything concurrently running, “Westworld” is now on season four, and many Prime Video projects are in the works. The latest is “The Peripheral,” based on a science fiction mystery-thriller novel by legendary sci-fi writer William Gibson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theplaylist.net
‘The Palace’: Matthias Schoenaerts To Star Alongside Kate Winslet In HBO’s Limited Series
Television has dramatically evolved over the last ten-twenty years as it’s become the destination for adult stories, mid-budgeted dramas, and the filmmakers that have migrated across the threshold to tell those stories. With all that in mind, HBO is putting together two new series that star “Mare of Easttown” actress Kate Winslet with “The Palace” and “The Trust.” Certainly, this highlights HBO’s commitment to continue working with the Emmy-winning actress for the foreseeable future (also perhaps a sign that a “Mare Of Easttown” sequel isn’t coming anytime soon, but the two parties want to continue working together).
Deadline Studio At London Film Festival: ‘The Good Nurse’, ‘Holy Spider’ And ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ Teams; Daniel Pemberton; Gurinder Chadha; More
On Saturday during the BFI London Film Festival, Deadline hosted an industry party at The Twenty Two. The Deadline Studio captured stars, creatives and executives from several films in the festival lineup including Ali Abbasi, Zar Amir Ebrahimi from Abbasi’s Holy Spider, the Utopia film and Denmark’s submission into this year’s Oscar race; Lukas Dhont the writer-director of Close, the Belgian Oscar entry; Mike Jackman, Scott Franklin, Elijah Rodriguez and Alex Jackman from Netflix’s The Good Nurse; and Volker Bertelmann, Ed Berger and James Field from another Netflix pic, All Quiet on the Western Front. Also in attendance was Amsterdam composer Daniel...
theplaylist.net
‘Women Talking’ Trailer: Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley & Claire Foy Lead Sarah Polley’s New Acclaimed Drama
The Oscar race officially started after the Telluride Film Festival, which took place early last month. While films like Sam Mendes’ “Empire Of Light” created a lot of buzz, perhaps no film had people talking like Sarah Polley’s upcoming drama, “Women Talking” (read our review). For one, the film is jam-packed with stars who were likely dying to appear in a movie by the Academy Award-nominated Polley, a favorite among filmmakers and actors. “Women Talking” stars two-time Best Actress winner Frances McDormand, Cannes Best Actress winner Rooney Mara (“Nightmare Alley”; “Carol”; “Lion”), as well as Claire Foy (“First Man”), Jessie Buckley (“I’m Thinking of Ending Things”), Ben Wishaw, Judith Ivey, and Sheila McCarthy.
theplaylist.net
‘Community’: Dan Harmon Says It’s Not “Legal” For Chevy Chase To Return For The Film But Is Optimistic About Donald Glover
“Six seasons and a movie” is a mantra that has kept the hope alive for “Community” fans over the past several years. What was once a joke turned into a rallying cry and then a reality, as it was recently announced that the canceled sitcom, “Community,” is getting a new film in the future. And now, Dan Harmon is shedding a bit more light on who is set to appear and who is definitely not.
‘The Challenge’ Vet Jordan Wiseley Says Season 38 Returns to Show’s ‘Classic’ Feel: ‘We Went Back to Our Roots’
If the last few seasons of “The Challenge” seemed a bit different — and a bit too focused on confusing twists and themes — don’t fret. MTV’s upcoming 38th season is heading back to basics. “I think in the past few seasons, even going back to ‘Total Madness,’ they’ve been kind of tough themes to follow — like, who’s a liar, who’s a spy and who’s an outlier? Historically, what does the best for us is simple concepts where we can pick our winners and pick our horses and watch it unfold,” veteran player Jordan Wiseley said on the latest episode of...
The Best And Funniest Tweets About "House Of The Dragon" Episode 8
"Stop naming all your kids Aegon!"
71 Thoughts I Had While Watching "House Of The Dragon" Episode 8
"Well, that's one way to settle this argument."
Comments / 0