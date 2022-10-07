In terms of the current state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Phase 4 seemed to be used as a reintroduction to the world after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Sure, there are teases of multiverse shenanigans, but a lot of the new projects were used to set the stage, giving new status quos for previous characters (Falcon is the new Captain America, Wanda is the true Scarlet Witch, etc…) but also introducing brand-new characters, such as Shang-Chi, Eternals, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Yelena Belova, and Moon Knight. And we’ve already learned where we might see some of those new characters show up down the line, but in the case of Moon Knight, the series ended with no real assurance of future appearances. Fear not, True Believer, Moon Knight is going to return. Oscar Isaac is promising it.

