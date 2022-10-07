ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Astoria Fire remembered a century later

By Jenna Dennison, The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 2 days ago
Buy Now Household items piled in the middle of the 1922 Astoria fire exhibit at the Heritage Museum. During the fire, residents stacked furniture and other possessions in the street in an attempt to protect them from the flames. Lydia Ely/The Astorian

On Dec. 8, 1922, a fire tore through Astoria in the early morning hours, destroying a large portion of downtown and leaving several thousand people homeless.

In recognition of the fire’s 100th anniversary, the Heritage Museum created an exhibit titled, “‘This Has Been A Terrible Day,’ The Great Astoria Fire of 1922.”

Buy Now The glaze of a teapot is altered from exposure to heat from the fire. Lydia Ely/The Astorian
Buy Now Souvenir mugs, some damaged by the fire, are displayed at the Heritage Museum. Lydia Ely/The Astorian
Buy Now Two beaded bags, the bottom one damaged by smoke from the fire, are displayed at the Heritage Museum. Lydia Ely/The Astorian
Buy Now City Hall used to be located at the building that is now the Heritage Museum on Exchange Street. The building survived the fire. Lydia Ely/The Astorian

