Las Vegas, NV

golfmagic.com

LIV Golf's Cameron Smith takes swipe at PGA Tour: "It's brutal to be honest"

Cameron Smith says it would break his heart if he were unable participate in The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass on the PGA Tour again as he claimed his previous schedule was "brutal". Smith, who joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series after the conclusion of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup...
GOLF
Sports
golfmagic.com

Kevin Kisner reveals ABUSIVE fan mail after Presidents Cup

Kevin Kisner has revealed some of the shocking fan mail that he received after the Presidents Cup which America won for the ninth consecutive time last month. Kisner, the winner of the WGC Match Play in 2019, only contributed half a point to the US' 17.5-12.5 win over the International team at Quail Hollow.
GOLF
Golf.com

These casual golf shoes pass the comfort test (and they’re currently on sale)

This is I tried it, a new GOLF.com series where we write about golf items — apparel, gear, accessories, etc. — that we’ve recently taken out for a spin. We’re here to give our honest, no-frills takes on the latest and greatest golf or golf-adjacent items. So, scroll down to read about what we love (or don’t) about golf’s newest (or new to us) products.
APPAREL
Golf.com

Tiger Woods confidant expects Woods to play Hero World Challenge — with potential caveat

It’s a familiar question when it comes to Tiger Woods, these days more than ever. As Woods has continued his recovery from his February 2021 car accident, he has played in just three events in 2022: the Masters, the PGA Championship and the Open Championship. He played four competitive rounds at Augusta National but sputtered out over the weekend with a pair of 78s. He also made the cut at the PGA but withdrew after a third-round 78. At the Open Championship, Woods shot 78-75 to miss the cut by nine.
GOLF
Golf.com

Tiger Woods back doing Tiger Woods things at his Pebble Beach par-3 course

Tiger Woods was spotted putting on a show at a new par-3 course on Saturday. That might not normally be news, but this wasn’t any run-of-the-mill short course designed by a no-name architect. Instead, it was The Hay, a much-ballyhooed new par-3 course at storied Pebble Beach Golf Links,...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Crapped out: PGA Tour golfers who missed the cut in Las Vegas at 2022 Shriners Children's Open

LAS VEGAS — Crapped out. No dice. Busted. That’s how it feels to miss the cut at the PGA Tour’s annual visit to Sin City. The third stop, and the second West Coast trip, on the fall slate of nine events, the Shriners Children’s Open still has a shot at a repeat champ, as Sungjae Im shot 65-70 and is five shots back of the lead. Mito Pereira shot a Friday 63, a career low on the PGA Tour to take a two-shot lead.
CBS Sports

LIV Golf in Bangkok leaderboard: Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra holds off Patrick Reed for first professional victory

Outside a couple shaky moments at the onset of his final round, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra looked at ease en route to his first professional victory at the 2022 LIV Golf Bangkok. Firing a 3-under 69 to reach 19 under and fend off the likes of Patrick Reed, Paul Casey and Richard Bland, the former All-American at Oklahoma State successfully entered the winner's circle with his Fireballs teammates looking on.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tom Kim claims second PGA Tour win after Patrick Cantlay has NIGHTMARE finish

Tom Kim claimed his second PGA Tour victory at the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin after disaster struck on the 72nd hole for Patrick Cantlay. Both Kim and Cantlay were neck-and-neck down the stretch in Las Vegas but at the final hole with their scores tied at 24-under par for the championship, the American pulled his tee shot left into the waste area.
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick Workout Photos

Danica Patrick might be retired from racing, but that's not stopping the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver from staying in elite shape. This weekend, the former racing star showed off her elite fitness, posting workout photos from a 5K she completed with her loved ones. "Happy birthday Erin!!!!!!!!! Remember a...
MOTORSPORTS
Golf.com

FIRST LOOK: TaylorMade’s special edition TP5 Pix Halloween golf balls

The multi-colored triangles covering the latest version of TaylorMade’s TP5 Pix golf ball were initially designed to create a visible line once the ball is rolling, making it easier to gauge the quality of the putt. But there’s another benefit to the design — albeit one that doesn’t serve a technical purpose but gives the ball plenty of character.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Sergio Garcia on LIV Golf and OWGR: "They see us as a threat"

Sergio Garcia believes the Official World Golf Ranking see LIV Golf as a threat which is why the Bangkok Invitational was "blocked" from having world ranking points. Speaking after the second round of the LIV Golf Bangkok Invitational, Garcia wasn't as passionate as Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau on the OWGR deadlock, but he said the Saudi-backed series are pursuing what they "deserve."
GOLF
Golf.com

I Tried It: This cotton striped women’s polo is my go-to golf shirt

This is I tried it, a new GOLF.com series where we write about golf items — apparel, gear, accessories, etc. — that we’ve recently taken out for a spin. We’re here to give our honest, no-frills takes on the latest and greatest golf or golf-adjacent items. So, scroll down to read about what we love (or don’t) about golf’s newest (or new to us) products.
APPAREL

