2024 BMW X2 Drops The Hatchback-Like Design And Now Looks Like A Proper Crossover Coupe
The original BMW X2 was a swing and a miss – as was the identification of this prototype. While the camouflaged tester seen here was originally, mistakenly believed to be the next-generation X4, a closer inspection revealed that the crossover coupe shares a number of similarities to the 2023 X1, including the wheelbase and the distance between the front door and the wheel arches, so this means it’s actually the redesigned X2.
Novitec’s Ferrari SF90 Spider Receives Carbon-Fiber Treatment And Power Bump To 1,094 Hp
Novitec presented their tuning package for the Ferrari SF90 Stradale just a few months ago, and now the company is following up with a similar kit for the Ferrari SF90 Spider. This includes a carbon-fiber bodykit, a new set of 21-inch wheels, lowered suspension, and a power increase for the plug-in hybrid setup.
2023 Audi RS Q3 Edition 10 Years Celebrates Potent SUV, Capped At 555 Units
This is the new Audi RS Q3 Edition 10 years, created to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the performance-focused SUV. Alterations made to the car start with the exterior where a new finish dubbed metallic Chronos Gray adorns the SUV and is restricted to this limited-run model. Customers will be able to opt for Dew Silver matte should they prefer, although it is available on all standard RS Q3 models.
2023 Nissan Versa Puts On A New Face And Gains A Newly Available 8-Inch Infotainment System
Miami is known for its beaches and nightlife, but Nissan is using the city’s auto show to introduce the facelifted Versa. Set to go on sale this fall, the 2023 Versa has a new front fascia and a radically different take on the company’s V-motion grille. The latter is significantly wider and taller than before, while also losing its prominent frame.
What’s With All Of These Crazy Nissan Z Dealer Markups?
The new Nissan Z is finally arriving at dealer lots across the nation. From the looks of it though buyers are having a tough time getting those cars from the dealer and into their garage at home without paying way over the sticker price. Here’s a quick rundown of what we’ve seen so far including why one dealer says it turned down an $85,000 offer on a Z Proto.
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Driven, Ex-Koenigsegg Head Designer Interviewed, And 2025 Fiat 500X Render: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The physical weight of EVs is becoming increasingly challenging to manage, so says haulers across the United States. That’s because, thanks to the heavier batteries, EVs already outweigh conventional combustion cars in most instances, meaning car haulers are pushing the weight limits set by the government. Individual tractor-trailers are currently restricted to an 80,000 lbs (36,287 kg) gross weight, a limit that was set in 1975. If that doesn’t change, the industry says, it will lead to further supply line disruptions once EVs arrive.
Alpine Alpenglow Is A Striking Hypercar Concept Set To Debut On October 13
Alpine published the first teaser of the Alpenglow, a striking concept that will debut on October 13 as a sign of things to come. The French automaker said that the Alpenglow showcases the design and technology that will be applied in future Alpine models, both for the road and for the track.
This Tesla Model S Owner Is Either A Huge Fan Of Iron Man Or The Pontiac Sunfire
While the Tesla Model S is the oldest model in the automaker’s current range, we think it remains the best-looking. This particular Model S, however? Well, it is a different story entirely. Images of this bizarre Model S were recently shared to Reddit after it was spotted parked in...
Driven: 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale Is Big On Style And Space, But Hybrid Needs Work
The Tonale might just be the car that finally helps Alfa Romeo hit the big time. Seriously. Yeah, we know people said the same about the Giulia and Stelvio, and yet despite being well received, neither has sold in huge numbers. But the Tonale could change that. Does it deserve to? We jumped behind the wheel of a UK-spec entry-level, front-wheel drive mild-hybrid to find out.
Jaguar F-Type Riding Into The Sunset, Getting 75 Edition As A Final Sendoff
It’s the end of an era at Jaguar as the company has announced plans to phase out the F-Type, and wave goodbye to ICE-powered sports cars in the process. To celebrate the car’s final model year and the 75th anniversary of Jaguar sports cars, the company will offer F-Type 75 and F-Type R 75 special editions.
New 2023 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid Costs $4,000 More Than Outgoing Model
Kia announced today that the 2023 Niro Plug-in Hybrid will start at $33,740 plus a $1,295 destination fee, which brings the price up to $35,035. That’s considerably more than the model it replaces, but it is also improved over the 2022 in a number of ways. While the 2022...
VW ID Buzz’s First Vanlife-Ready Camping Rig Is Here
The Ququq Bus Box 4 is fit for the ID Buzz, even if it's not fit for the U.S.
How Much Would You Ask For To Own This Lexus SC 430?
Traditional ‘donk’ cars are classic Chevrolet Caprice and Impala models and while this Lexus SC 430 is neither one of those, it is just as eye-catching as any other donk car we’ve come across. This particular Lexus has been listed up for sale through Facebook Marketplace in...
Porsche Testing Vibrating Car To Make EVs More Aerodynamic
As the automotive industry’s transition to electric propulsion accelerates, automakers are looking for ways to make their cars more and more aerodynamic. And that has led to some fascinating and, sometimes, weird solutions. Porsche recently admitted that, among the methods being tested to make vehicles slice through the air...
Mercedes-Benz E-Class And CLS Have Batteries That Could Come Loose In A Crash
Almost 20,000 Mercedes-Benz CLS and E-Class models have been recalled in the United States. An investigation from the car manufacturer has revealed that the 12-volt battery could move in the spare wheel well in the event of a crash. If this were to occur, the electrical connections from the battery could be dislodged, meaning important post-crash functions such as eCall, electric seat adjustment, hazard warning lights, and automatic door unlocking may not function.
Ferrari 458 Driver Hits A Wall After Spinning Out And Seemingly Forgetting That The Brake Pedal Exists
A recently-posted video on Instagram demonstrates why learning to drive is such an important skill. One driver in a bright red Ferrari 458 Italia is still honing their skills after a recent incident. After spinning out in front of a crowd of people recording their actions it seems that the driver forgot about the brake pedal and subsequently caused thousands of dollars to the supercar.
2023 Nissan Versa, 2023 Kia Niro Driven, And Jaguar F-Type 75 Edition: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Carvana’s controversies continue to follow the used car dealer as Michigan becomes the latest state to outlaw the organization. Carvana is accused of committing fraudulent acts, with employees having admitted to destroying title applications. The company also violated the terms of a probation agreement 127 times and failed to make applications for titles and registrations within 15 days of delivery for 112 customers. If that wasn’t enough, the state alleges Carvana improperly issued temporary registrations and failed to maintain odometer records, among other offenses.
Nissan Exits Russian Market, Sells Operations And Factories To NAMI For $1
Nissan has officially announced its exit from the Russian market, selling all of its local facilities and operations to NAMI, Russia’s Central Research and Development Automobile and Engine Institute. The Japanese automaker will loose 100 billion yen ($687 million) from the sale but maintains the right to buy back the entity and operations within the next six years.
Bizarre Porsche 911 ‘Safari’ Style Test Mule Spied With Widened Tracks And Funky Fenders
The latest spy photographs to come across the Carscoops desk are unusual, to say the least. A mule based on the 992-generation 911 Turbo with a range of modifications is the subject of these photos, with our spies noting that it doesn’t appear to be a factory Porsche tester but a third party tuner model. More specifically, it could be a prototype from Marc Philip Gemballa as evidenced by the wheel design which matches that of the limited run Marsien.
Tesla Smashes Monthly Record Of Chinese-Built Models After Shanghai Gigafactory Upgrade
Tesla has broken its own record for deliveries of Chinese-made vehicles, with the American automaker being some 8 percent up on the previous total. A report released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) confirmed the news, with the company delivering 83,135 units from its Shangai factory in September. Two...
