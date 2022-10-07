Many people will be off of school and work this monday, and several agencies, businesses and more will be closed for the holiday. Columbus Day is a federal holiday, so any government agency, organization or entity will be closed. October 10 is also recognized as Indigenous People's Day, a holiday that honors the native people and cultures of America. In 2021, President Biden declared Indigenous People's Day a federal holiday alongside Columbus Day. Here is all you need to know about navigating closures for these holidays in Connecticut.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO