Texas Wildlife Forever accepting entries for fish art contest
An art contest for the Texas division of Wildlife Forever is now open through Feb. 28. The contest is part of an international conservation education program designed to foster youth interest in fisheries and fishing, according to a recent press release from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. "We always...
Good news headlines from around the Lone Star State
In the age of so-called "doomscrolling," a few positive headlines can give people a break from bleaker news stories. Heading into the weekend, here are some of the top positive news stories from around the state including a Texan being nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, moves to protect big horn sheep, a disabled dog in Lubbock making a global pet calendar and more.
These CT state parks have reached capacity, DEEP says
Four state parks have closed Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park, located in Bloomfield, was the first to close to new visitors just before 12:30 p.m. It was followed about a minute later by Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, which was shuttered about a minute later.
Here's what's open and closed on Columbus Day/Indigenous People's Day in Connecticut
Many people will be off of school and work this monday, and several agencies, businesses and more will be closed for the holiday. Columbus Day is a federal holiday, so any government agency, organization or entity will be closed. October 10 is also recognized as Indigenous People's Day, a holiday that honors the native people and cultures of America. In 2021, President Biden declared Indigenous People's Day a federal holiday alongside Columbus Day. Here is all you need to know about navigating closures for these holidays in Connecticut.
