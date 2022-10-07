Read full article on original website
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Homeless man dies after vehicle vs pedestrian accident
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating after an early morning car crash claimed the life of a pedestrian. They say that around 8:00 a.m. in the area of East 5th street and Elko Street, a commercial vehicle was backing up when it struck a pedestrian in the travel lane.
KOLO TV Reno
One person treated for smoke inhalation after Reno apartment fire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A person had to be treated at the hospital Saturday night after a fire at an East Fourth Street residence, the Reno Fire Department said. Firefighters went to the Economy Inn at East Fourth Street and Montello Street at 10:20 p.m. and found a second-story apartment on fire. Fire crews were a short distance from the fire and kept flames to one room.
2news.com
Motorcyclist injured, driver arrested in East Prater Way crash
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after being involved in a crash in Sparks Thursday night. On Thursday, October 6, around 7:54 PM, Sparks Police, Sparks Fire and REMSA responded to the intersection of East Prater Way and Marina Gateway Drive for a report of a motorcycle versus vehicle traffic collision.
2news.com
One treated for smoke inhalation after motel complex fire in Reno
Reno Fire crews were able to knock down a fire at a motel complex in Reno Saturday night. The fire was reported around 10:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of East 4th Street. Officials say one person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The fire was contained to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
Man shot and killed in downtown Reno; $5,000 reward offered
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man was shot and killed early Sunday near downtown Reno, the Reno Police Department said. Police responded to the area of Museum Drive and the path along the Truckee River shortly after midnight after a report of shots being fired. Police found a man and determined...
2news.com
N McCarran and 4th Street Closed, NSP Investigating Crash
Nevada State Police is investigating a crash that happened at N McCarran Blvd. and 4th Street in Sparks on October 7, 2022, around 7:45 p.m. The intersection is closed in all directions. We have a crew at the scene and are gathering more information. Developments will be posted here.
2news.com
Teen suffers minor injuries in apartment shooting on Mira Loma Dr.
Reno Police say a teenager suffered minor injuries after being shot at an apartment complex Saturday night. The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Mira Loma Drive at around 8:40 p.m. It is unknown what led up to the shooting, but police say the victim went to a nearby...
2news.com
Suspect arrested after fatal hit & run crash in Carson City
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that occurred Thursday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Stewart St. and Little Lane around 5:12 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022. It's unknown what led up to the crash but the sheriff's office says...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2news.com
Sparks Police Say Missing Teen Found Safe
Sparks Police have confirmed a missing teenage was found on the night of October 8, 2022 after being missing for 5 days. They say she was safely returned to her family. Vania is described as 17-years-old, 5'4 with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing green pants,...
2news.com
Lane And Shoulder Closures In Eastern Carson City
NDOT Crews will be closing some parts along Eastbound US-50 between North Lompa Land and Airport Road. The new 10-foot wide path is part of NDOT’s efforts to install Americans with Disabilities Act improvements on state highways; enhancing accessibility for all.
2news.com
Sparks Police need help locating missing teen
Sparks Police are seeking help from the public in locating a teenager last seen earlier this month. Vania Mendoza was last seen in Sparks on October 3, 2022. Vania is described as 17-years-old, 5'4 with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing green pants, white shoes and...
2news.com
Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe seeks help in locating individual
The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is seeking community help in locating an individual who went missing Saturday night. Pacer Tobey was reported missing at around 12 a.m. on Saturday, October 8 in Reno. Pacer is described as 24-years-old, 5'10, 140 pounds and may be living with a disability. Family members...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2news.com
City of Reno’s Micromobility Pilot Project moving to next phase
The City of Reno today announced the next phase of its Micromobility Pilot Project, which began by testing six different micromobility features over three months. The goals of the test phase of the Micromobility Pilot Project were to introduce Reno residents to new micromobility features, gather community input, and collect data to contribute to a future plan as the City of Reno and Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) expand micromobility downtown and around our region.
2news.com
Plumas County Sheriff's Office seeks public help in locating missing teen
The Plumas County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a runaway/missing teen from the Portola area. During the evening of Wednesday, October 5, 2022, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a runaway/missing juvenile from the Portola area. The juvenile identified as Daryln De...
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff Investigating Series of BB Gun Shootings at Vehicles, Houses in September
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a series of BB gun shootings to vehicles and houses during the month of September. On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Detectives identified several juveniles alleged to have been involved in the bb gun shootings. Interviews were conducted and the BB gun...
Nevada Appeal
U.S. 50 lane closures in Carson start Oct. 9
The Nevada Department of Transportation will begin work Oct. 9 to reconstruct the walking/biking path along U.S. Highway 50 in east Carson City. That will result in night lane and shoulder closures on weekdays between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. through December. But officials said at least one lane of...
2news.com
Reno Police locate Elderly Woman who was reported missing
Carol has been located safe and she checks okay. -------------------------------------------------- Police need your help finding an 80-year-old Reno woman last seen entering the Silver Legacy Casino Monday afternoon. Carol Lynne Lara is white, approximately 5'9" tall, 170 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 30-Oct. 4: Increasingly odd behaviors
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept 30-Oct. 4, 2022. September 30.
2news.com
Power restored to most in southwest Reno, cause under investigation
Power has been restored to most NV Energy customers in southwest Reno. The outage lasted multiple hours. NV Energy has not released a cause for the outage. ---------------------------------------------------------- Original Story:. NV Energy is reporting that over 2,200 customers are without power in southwest Reno Friday morning. According to NV Energy,...
2news.com
Micromobility Project To Begin Next Phase
The City of Reno says they are ready to move forward with the project’s next phase, which means more road closures ahead. The goal is to provide a final report of the Micromobility Pilot Project findings in spring of 2023.
Comments / 0