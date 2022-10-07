Over 15 seasons from 2005 to 2020, audiences got to watch the epic saga of the Winchester brothers, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles), in the hit TV series Supernatural. They were hunters of all things supernatural, protecting the world from monsters and demons, having been brought up in this life. The family business. While the brothers’ story may be over, the family business had to start somewhere, and that’s with their parents John (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Mary (Samantha Smith). The Winchesters is a new spin-off prequel series that takes us back in time to the 1970s, exploring the lives of John and Mary, now played by Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO