Read full article on original website
Related
spoilertv.com
Kindred - Premiere Date Released
FX’s Kindred, the new drama series based on Octavia E. Butler’s novel, will premiere Tuesday, December 13 exclusively on Hulu. The premiere will include all eight episodes. The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.
What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Oct 7
There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies...
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
RELATED PEOPLE
TV Fanatic
His Dark Materials Final Season Premiere Set at HBO: Watch the First Trailer!
The end of His Dark Materials is almost here. HBO announced Friday that the third and final season of the fantasy drama is set to premiere Monday, December 5, at 9 p.m. Two episodes will be available on premiere night, and two episodes will air each week until the series finale on Monday, December 2.
Business Insider
'Smile' is now playing only in theaters, but the creepy horror movie is expected to hit Paramount Plus in November
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "Smile," the new horror film from Paramount Pictures, is now playing exclusively in theaters. The movie is about a doctor who experiences terrifying horrors related to a series of mysterious deaths. Following its exclusive theatrical window, "Smile" is...
Polygon
Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology looks like the best of monsters and murder
Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated horror anthology series finally has a release date. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween. Additionally, Netflix released a new trailer teasing more of the collection to fans on Friday. The anthology will...
Let the Right One In review – vampire remake series loses its bite
An unnecessary and uninspired expansion of the 2008 hit, based on John Ajvide Lindqvist’s novel, brings little to the table
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
How to Watch 'The Winchesters'
Over 15 seasons from 2005 to 2020, audiences got to watch the epic saga of the Winchester brothers, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles), in the hit TV series Supernatural. They were hunters of all things supernatural, protecting the world from monsters and demons, having been brought up in this life. The family business. While the brothers’ story may be over, the family business had to start somewhere, and that’s with their parents John (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Mary (Samantha Smith). The Winchesters is a new spin-off prequel series that takes us back in time to the 1970s, exploring the lives of John and Mary, now played by Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly.
Keanu Reeves Exits Hulu’s ‘The Devil In The White City’ Limited Series
Keanu Reeves has exited Hulu’s limited series The Devil In The White City, sources close to the project have confirmed to Deadline. Reps for Hulu declined to comment. Reeves was to star in the long-gestating adaptation of Erik Larson’s Devil in the White City for Hulu and also executive produce.
WHAT’S STREAMING‘Halloween Ends,’ ‘Rosaline’ and The 1975
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. Movies. • Is it really time to say goodbye to Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode? That’s...
‘Wolf Pack’: Paramount+ Series Gets Premiere Date, Teaser Trailer, Adds Cast
Paramount+ has set a January 2023 premiere date for its upcoming original series Wolf Pack. The streamer also released the official teaser trailer and announced eight additional cast members for the series, written and produced by Jeff Davis, during the show’s panel Friday at New York Comic Con. Wolf Pack will debut Thursday, January 26, the same day as its Teen Wolf: The Movie, exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada and next day on Paramount+ in the UK, Australia, and Latin America. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The streamer also...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Katsuyuki Konishi Hikaru Midorikawa Nana Mizuki Rikiya Koyama Tsutomu Isobe. Genres: Horror Action Animation. Director: Junichi Hayama. Release Date: Feb 17, 2007. About. An adaptation of the original...
Prime Video Announces Jack Ryan Season 3 Release Date
After a 38-month hiatus, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is returning to Prime Video with a new season. The streamer has announced that all 8 episodes of the John Krasinski-led series' third season will debut on December 21. Season 3 sees Jack Ryan (Krasinski) wrongly implicated in a massive conspiracy and forced to go on the run as a result. Wanted by the CIA and an "international rogue faction" he's discovered, Jack must stay out of sight, fight for his life, and try to stop a conflict of global proportions.
‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Possible Premiere Date and Cast of Characters Revealed
Here's what we know about the cast of characters, and when the possible premiere date will be for the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923.’
Collider
‘Shotgun Wedding': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
The rom-com renaissance is on full fledge this year with its latest addition to the roster, Shotgun Wedding. Directed by Jason Moore, the same guy who spearheaded cinematic comedic staples like Pitch Perfect and Sisters, the upcoming American flick is unlike any other romcom, blending thriller and action into the mix.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Jatt & Juliet 2 Free Online
Cast: Diljit Dosanjh Neeru Bajwa Jaswinder Bhalla Rana Jung Bahadur Amrit Bhilla. In order to get promoted, Fateh Singh, a constable, agrees to go to Canada and bring the commissioner's daughter back to her father. However, he ends up falling in love with her. Is Jatt & Juliet 2 on...
Digital Trends
Werewolf By Night review: magnificent monster mayhem
There was a period in the 1960s when Marvel Comics ruled the world of monsters. Series like Tales to Astonish and Journey Into Mystery introduced readers to one terrifying — and typically, giant-sized — creature after another, years before Marvel turned its full attention to superhero stories. The...
Blast Off! Tom Cruise Could Film A Scene In SPACE For Upcoming Movie
Tom Cruise could be taking a trip to outer space to film a scene for an upcoming movie outside of the International Space Station (ISS), RadarOnline.com has learned. The Top Gun actor could become the first civilian to do a spacewalk outside of the ISS for a new flick. Universal Studios offered more information, teasing the potential out-of-this-world stunt. According to Universal chairwoman Donna Langley, who spoke to the BBC about the upcoming film’s stellar production plans, “We have a great project in development with Tom that does contemplate him taking a rocket to the Space Station.” Langley added, “Hopefully,...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Cirque du Soleil: Saltimbanco Free Online
Cast: René Bazinet Anton Chelnokov Francine Poitras Dimitri A. Arnaoutov Ann Bernard. From the Italian 'saltare in banco' – which literally means 'to jump on a bench' – Saltimbanco explores the urban experience in all its myriad forms. Between whirlwind and lull, prowess and poetry, it takes spectators on an allegorical and acrobatic journey into the heart and soul of the modern city.
Comments / 0