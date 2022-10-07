ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
spoilertv.com

Kindred - Premiere Date Released

FX’s Kindred, the new drama series based on Octavia E. Butler’s novel, will premiere Tuesday, December 13 exclusively on Hulu. The premiere will include all eight episodes. The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.
TV SERIES
HOLAUSA

What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Oct 7

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies...
MOVIES
BGR.com

8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch

An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
Person
Emmy Rossum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Lizards#Android Tv#Melting#Heat Waves#Amazon Fire Tv#Fox
Collider

How to Watch 'The Winchesters'

Over 15 seasons from 2005 to 2020, audiences got to watch the epic saga of the Winchester brothers, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles), in the hit TV series Supernatural. They were hunters of all things supernatural, protecting the world from monsters and demons, having been brought up in this life. The family business. While the brothers’ story may be over, the family business had to start somewhere, and that’s with their parents John (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Mary (Samantha Smith). The Winchesters is a new spin-off prequel series that takes us back in time to the 1970s, exploring the lives of John and Mary, now played by Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly.
TV SERIES
Times Leader

WHAT’S STREAMING‘Halloween Ends,’ ‘Rosaline’ and The 1975

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. Movies. • Is it really time to say goodbye to Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode? That’s...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Wolf Pack’: Paramount+ Series Gets Premiere Date, Teaser Trailer, Adds Cast

Paramount+ has set a January 2023 premiere date for its upcoming original series Wolf Pack. The streamer also released the official teaser trailer and announced eight additional cast members for the series, written and produced by Jeff Davis, during the show’s panel Friday at New York Comic Con. Wolf Pack will debut Thursday, January 26, the same day as its Teen Wolf: The Movie, exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada and next day on Paramount+ in the UK, Australia, and Latin America. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The streamer also...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
SONY
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood Free Online

Where is the best place to watch and stream JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Katsuyuki Konishi Hikaru Midorikawa Nana Mizuki Rikiya Koyama Tsutomu Isobe. Genres: Horror Action Animation. Director: Junichi Hayama. Release Date: Feb 17, 2007. About. An adaptation of the original...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Prime Video Announces Jack Ryan Season 3 Release Date

After a 38-month hiatus, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is returning to Prime Video with a new season. The streamer has announced that all 8 episodes of the John Krasinski-led series' third season will debut on December 21. Season 3 sees Jack Ryan (Krasinski) wrongly implicated in a massive conspiracy and forced to go on the run as a result. Wanted by the CIA and an "international rogue faction" he's discovered, Jack must stay out of sight, fight for his life, and try to stop a conflict of global proportions.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Shotgun Wedding': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

The rom-com renaissance is on full fledge this year with its latest addition to the roster, Shotgun Wedding. Directed by Jason Moore, the same guy who spearheaded cinematic comedic staples like Pitch Perfect and Sisters, the upcoming American flick is unlike any other romcom, blending thriller and action into the mix.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Jatt & Juliet 2 Free Online

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh Neeru Bajwa Jaswinder Bhalla Rana Jung Bahadur Amrit Bhilla. In order to get promoted, Fateh Singh, a constable, agrees to go to Canada and bring the commissioner's daughter back to her father. However, he ends up falling in love with her. Is Jatt & Juliet 2 on...
TV SERIES
Digital Trends

Werewolf By Night review: magnificent monster mayhem

There was a period in the 1960s when Marvel Comics ruled the world of monsters. Series like Tales to Astonish and Journey Into Mystery introduced readers to one terrifying — and typically, giant-sized — creature after another, years before Marvel turned its full attention to superhero stories. The...
MOVIES
RadarOnline

Blast Off! Tom Cruise Could Film A Scene In SPACE For Upcoming Movie

Tom Cruise could be taking a trip to outer space to film a scene for an upcoming movie outside of the International Space Station (ISS), RadarOnline.com has learned. The Top Gun actor could become the first civilian to do a spacewalk outside of the ISS for a new flick. Universal Studios offered more information, teasing the potential out-of-this-world stunt. According to Universal chairwoman Donna Langley, who spoke to the BBC about the upcoming film’s stellar production plans, “We have a great project in development with Tom that does contemplate him taking a rocket to the Space Station.” Langley added, “Hopefully,...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Cirque du Soleil: Saltimbanco Free Online

Cast: René Bazinet Anton Chelnokov Francine Poitras Dimitri A. Arnaoutov Ann Bernard. From the Italian 'saltare in banco' – which literally means 'to jump on a bench' – Saltimbanco explores the urban experience in all its myriad forms. Between whirlwind and lull, prowess and poetry, it takes spectators on an allegorical and acrobatic journey into the heart and soul of the modern city.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy