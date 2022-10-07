ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Beep! Beep! Local Toyota Dealerships Boosting Hands-on Training and Scholarship Access for DMC Automotive Applied Technology Majors

delmar.edu
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
L'Observateur

Coast Guard assists 2 aboard fishing vessel taking on water near Corpus Christi, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard assisted 2 people aboard a fishing vessel taking on water Sunday near Corpus Christi. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a report at 12:56 p.m via cell phone from the operator of the Working Together, a 44-foot fishing vessel, stating their vessel was taking on water 3 miles southeast of the Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge in Corpus Christi Bay.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Minor Goliad ISD bus incident

GOLIAD, Texas – Today, Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon confirmed a minor bus crash in the district. Superintendent Lyon said there was a minor bus incident on September 21 during an afternoon route. No students were harmed during the incident. Adding that Goliad ISD is committed to ensuring the safety of all students and is continuing to monitor and investigate the incident.
GOLIAD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
City
Corpus Christi, TX
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Corpus Christi, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
delmar.edu

Victoria College and Del Mar College partner to give VC students opportunity to complete DMC Medical Laboratory Technology Program

Victoria College (VC) and Del Mar College (DMC) have entered into a partnership giving Victoria-area students the opportunity to complete DMC’s Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) Program without leaving the Crossroads. The partnership developed after local healthcare facilities approached Victoria College about their need to hire trained medical lab technicians.
VICTORIA, TX
L'Observateur

Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 220 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard interdicted a lancha crew and seized 220 pounds of illegally caught fish in federal waters off southern Texas, Thursday. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a notification from a Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi aircrew of a lancha crew engaged in illegal fishing approximately 5 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Shaw
KIII 3News

186 female anglers compete at CCA's 'Babes on Baffin' Tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of teams united for a fishing tournament that not only was filled with friendly competition but was full of women empowerment. Tournament Director for CCA 'Babes on Baffin', Kimberly Prowse spoke with 3NEWS and said, this year's tournament is catch photo release, which is a part of the Coastal Conservation Association's mission to protect and conserve resources.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Automotive Industries#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Coastal Bend Toyotas#Del Mar College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
KIII 3News

Car crashes into propane tanks off Weber, Holly Road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police told 3NEWS a car lost control early Thursday afternoon, and crashed into a storage of propane tanks. The incident happened right outside of the Walgreens on Weber and Holly Road. Fire crews responded quickly to the area around 11 a.m. Very fortunately,...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy