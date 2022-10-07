ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Aneka Duncan

Thousands Of New Jersey Residents To Get $1,200

Financial Relief. An average of $1,200 in tax credits is set to hit thousands of Americans' bank accounts - will you be one of the lucky ones?. The state of New Jersey has passed two new bills that may allow eligible homeowners to see quicker savings. (source)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Medford, NJ
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Williamstown, NJ
Medford, NJ
Business
Williamstown, NJ
Business
njbmagazine.com

NJ’s Office, Industrial Sectors Experienced Strong Fundamentals in Q3 2022

Leading global real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield released its third quarter 2022 office and industrial statistics for New Jersey, showing robust leasing activity, despite an increasing vacancy rate in the office market and slower demand, yet strong fundamentals, in the industrial market. “Leasing activity in the New Jersey...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Property Management#Commercial Cleaning#Business Industry#Linus Business
94.5 PST

The average restaurant tip since the pandemic might shock you

New Jersey restaurants were particularly hard-hit during the pandemic. When Gov. Murphy ordered them shut except for takeout and delivery, it was a death knell for many. They tried, they struggled, they reinvented themselves bravely, but some didn't come back. Then there was the July 2020 debacle when Murphy had...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
Place
Sydney
watchthetramcarplease.com

Did you know New Jersey has a Volcano?

The last time there was any type of volcanic magma activity in this area was hundreds of millions of years ago, so you do not need to worry about any type of eruption any time soon. About 420 million years ago, there was volcanic activity in New Jersey. More than...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Did you know New Jersey has a State Seashell?

Most likely seen some after storms, New Jersey is only one of 14 states to have one. The knobbed welk is the New Jersey State Seashell. What is a knobbed welk?. The knobbed welk was designated New Jersey’s state seashell in 1995. It’s what most people call a Conch Shell, but it’s not really conch. The welk is more of a species found in cooler waters in the North Atlantic and Mid-Atlantic. The real conch is often found in tropical waters from Florida throughout the Caribbean.
POLITICS
thelakewoodscoop.com

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Now Available For New Jersey Residents Looking to Offset Cost of Winter Heating Bills

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is now open for New Jersey residents for the 2022-2023 heating season. The program helps low- and moderate-income households with their heating bills and provides emergency heating system services and emergency fuel assistance. As a result of increases in federal income limits,...
ECONOMY
NJ.com

N.J. reports 1,823 new COVID cases, 11 deaths as transmission levels remain steady

New Jersey on Saturday reported another 1,823 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 confirmed deaths as the state’s transmission levels remained steady throughout the week. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.98 on Saturday, down from 1.16 last week, state health officials reported. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at the current numbers, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy