3DPrint.com
3D Printing News Briefs, October 8, 2022: Sales Reps, Robotic 3D Printer, & More
We’re kicking things off with a lot of business news in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as nScrypt has signed new reps in four countries and B9Creations has opened a second office in the US. Essentium is partnering with Braskem, Ziknes is working with Meltio, and Divide By Zero introduced a new large-format 3D printer. Finally, InssTek published a material database guide for additive manufacturing, and a research team developed a way to convert a 3D printed polymer to a stronger, ductile, hybrid carbon microlattice material.
A startup builds inflatable houses by pumping concrete into balloon-like forms
Are you ready for “inflatable” homes? Yes, it might sound a bit quirky but we are already familiar with 3D-printed homes and they are ultimately quick and habitable. Automatic Construction’s homes inflatable homes at the beginning of their construction process. However, the project is promising. These houses...
moderncampground.com
3D-Printed Cabins: The Future of Glamping
Build more for less, this is what robotic construction company RIC Technology strives to bring to its clients. With its use of advanced robotics, artificial intelligence, high-performance materials, and parametric design, RIC is helping innovate the glamping industry, paving the way for the future of a cost-efficient and labor-savvy industry.
waste360.com
Johnson Matthey Signs Its First Fuel Cell Recycling Contract in China
Johnson Matthey (JM), a global leader in sustainable technologies, has begun fuel cell recycling in China. Located in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu province, the plant is refining and recycling the platinum group metal content from membrane electrode assemblies (MEA), a key component of an automotive fuel cell, from Unilia, one of the world's leading providers of fuel cell stack technology.
Recycling Today
Copper: Ready for an American revival?
I had the good fortune to attend and participate in the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) Copper Roundtable discussion held in Chicago in September. Chris Greenfield, vice president at Ohio-based Federal Metals, moderated the session, which also included Tim Strelitz, president of California Metal–X, and Edward Meir, president of Connecticut-based Commodity Research Group. I won’t give any secrets away because I know some people (Tim) are sensitive about their age, but I suspect there was almost 175 years of industry experience and knowledge in that panel.
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
Today in the Connected Economy: Walmart Turns to Robotics for Omnichannel Fulfillment
Today in the connected economy, Walmart acquires robotics automation firm Alert Innovation as it looks to refine its omnichannel fulfillment operations. Plus, Uber Co-Founder and ex-CEO Travis Kalanick backs a lobbying group that is going after restaurant aggregators, while Balance and Mirakl team up to make it easier to conduct business on online marketplaces.
Stellantis, GME Resources seal nickel and cobalt deal for battery production
PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) has signed a non-binding preliminary agreement with GME Resources (GME.AX) to secure supplies of nickel and cobalt sulphate for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, the two companies said on Monday.
iheart.com
VIDEO: Giant Space Slingshot In Action
SpinLaunch completed its tenth Suborbital Accelerator Flight Test, successfully launching payloads from NASA, Airbus U.S., Cornell University, and Outpost. The Flight Test demonstrated that SpinLaunch partners’ standard satellite components are inherently compatible with the company’s launch environment - as all payloads were pre-tested to high-g loads, flown on the Suborbital Accelerator and recovered successfully.
actionlifemedia.com
Tips to Modernize Your Manufacturing Business
If you are worried that your manufacturing business is not modern enough to survive the modern world, there is still time enough for you to change it. Then, if your business is currently stuck in the past and if nothing has changed within your business for many years, here is what you can do to ensure that your manufacturing business survives and thrives both now and in the future.
ship-technology.com
Volvo Penta and CMB.TECH to develop dual-fuel hydrogen engines
CMB.TECH’s Technology and Development Centre will be used to design and test the hydrogen-injection system. Sweden-based Volvo Penta has entered a partnership agreement with CMB.TECH for the development of dual-fuel hydrogen engines. The partnership will focus on advancing the development of dual-fuel hydrogen-powered solutions for both on-land and at-sea...
nextbigfuture.com
Special Forces Sabotage or Missile Damaged Crimea Bridge
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology. Known for identifying cutting edge technologies,...
3printr.com
Blueprint Advanced Manufacturing starts with six-figure initial investment
Blueprint Advanced Manufacturing GmbH officially opened its doors for business on October 4th, 2022. By combining the use of state-of-the-art production technologies and expertise in surface finishing, custom parts and components meeting industrial quality standards can be created. From idea to production to delivery, Blueprint as a development and manufacturing partner enables efficient product manufacturing options from all levels of part complexity.
demolitionandrecycling.media
Demolition starts on US$295 million army project
Skanska has begun demolition works at military base in the United Kingdom, as part of a programme to create “modern, sustainable, and effective storage and maintenance solutions for the British Army’s vehicle and equipment fleet”. The company recently carried out the first demolition at MOD Ashchurch in...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Industrial Firefighting Requires Big Foam Systems
Industrial firefighters face big challenges when dealing with massive amounts of flammable products, so the rigs they use typically carry a big foam system. Foam examples include the Williams Hot Shot II, FoamPro AccuMax® Fury™ and Fusion™, Hale SmartFOAM, Waterous AQUIS™ ULTRAFLOW, Pierce Husky, and Rosenbauer HYDROMATIC foam systems.
Moment giant 'slingshot' hurls payloads 25,000 feet above Earth's surface: Colossal accelerator with an arm that spins 5,000 miles per hour is set to launch satellites into orbit by 2026
The moment a massive slingshot-like accelerator that hurls payloads into the stratosphere with more force than a rocket launch has paved the way for a unique method to send satellites into low Earth orbit - and the feat could happen by 2026. The suborbital accelerator, which stands four feet taller...
Walmart Acquires Robotics Company to Help Automate Fulfillment
Walmart is making more investments to bolster its supply chain. The big box retailer on Thursday announced its acquisition of Alert Innovation, a robotics company that will help the company automate its order fulfillment process. Walmart will use this technology across its 4,700 stores to help fulfill orders more quickly.
3DPrint.com
Redwire’s Acquisition of QinetiQ’s Space Division: a Huge Win for Both
Space infrastructure conglomerate Redwire (NYSE: RDW) will acquire UK security and defense contractor QinetiQ’s space division for €32 million ($31.7 million) in a debt-free purchase. Once the deal is finalized in the fourth quarter of 2022, Redwire will gain access to QinetiQ Space NV’s considerable expertise in space componentry and fast-track its business expansion, particularly in European markets. The move also underpins QinetiQ’s ambitious strategy to focus its business on global defense and security.
maritime-executive.com
NNPC Finds Underwater Oil-Theft Pipeline Running Out Into the Sea
The top official at Nigerian state oil company NNPC claims that his team has discovered a four-kilometer-long illegal pipeline leading from Shell's Forcados export terminal out into the sea. Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), the operator of the Forcados terminal, confirmed Thursday that an illegal seaward pipeline does exist in the region - but says that it is located far away and has no connection with SPDC operations.
earth.com
Seaweed-based battery may ultimately replace lithium
In a new study led by the University of Bristol, experts have used seaweed nanomaterials to create a strong battery separator. The research represents a major step toward greener and more efficient energy storage. Currently, sodium-metal batteries (SMBs) are the most promising alternatives to lithium-ion batteries. The biggest challenge that...
