Aston-Reese was with the Leafs on a tryout contract, with the club electing to bring him in to help create extra competition for the team’s depth spots. Aston-Reese split 2021-22 with Pittsburgh and Anaheim, going to the Ducks in the deal that sent Rickard Rakell to the Penguins. Aston-Reese had two goals and 11 points with Pittsburgh and an additional three goals and four points in 17 games with the Ducks after the trade deadline.

