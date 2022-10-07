Read full article on original website
Maple Leafs Quick Hits: Nylander, Malgin & Simmonds
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs Quick Hits, I’ll take a look at some of the results of the final cuts from the team as they get ready for the first game of the 2022-23 regular season in Montreal. With John Tavares out, will William Nylander play center?
Nino Niederreiter lifts Predators past Sharks 3-2
Nino Niederreiter scored two goals to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at the 2022 NHL Global Series on Saturday at Prague. Filip Forsberg also scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves for the Predators, who beat the Sharks 4-1 in the first game of the series on Friday.
Wayne Simmonds, Mike Reilly and Aleksi Heponiemi among 64 players on waivers
Wayne Simmonds, Mike Reilly and Aleksi Heponiemi found themselves among the 64 players placed on the waiver wire on Sunday, as teams prepare their rosters to be compliant for Monday’s deadline. Lots of teams got in on the action, as 27 teams placed at least one player on the...
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Patrick Kane, and Jakob Chychrun
Could the Boston Bruins be interested in Patrick Kane?. Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe: Could the Boston Bruins be interested in trading for Chicago Blackhawks Patrick Kane at some point? Adding someone like Kane would give the Bruins two dynamic lines. The cost?. The Blackhawks might be interested...
3 Blues Players Standing Out in Preseason
With only one preseason game remaining for the St. Louis Blues, several players have stood out in exhibition play. The Blues have brought a veteran-heavy lineup to the year with little room available on the roster. However, three players have stood out as some of the best players on the roster and caught the eye of fans, and the team coaching staff’s preseason play comes to a close.
Penguins Reduce Roster to 24 Players
The Pittsburgh Penguins announced two roster moves and reduced their roster to 24 players. The Penguins re-assigning forward Samuel Poulin and goaltender Filip Lindberg to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL. The current roster of 24 players can be found here. Samuel Poulin was the first round pick of the Pittsburgh...
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - October 8
BOUCTOUCHE -- The Canadiens held a morning skate ahead of their final preseason matchup against the Ottawa Senators at the J.K. Irving Centre. Here are the forward lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Saturday, October 8. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 91...
Canucks GM Patrik Allvin says Travis Dermott has a concussion, Di Giuseppe out 2-4 weeks
The injury bug is hitting the Canucks early this year. By our count, that’s roughly the 15th time we’ve written that sentence out in the past two weeks. After making a trade for left-shot defenceman Riley Stillman during the first period of Friday night’s tilt with the Arizona Coyotes, general manager Patrik Allvin spoke with media during the second intermission of the game.
FLAMES MAKE BIG ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING HEAD COACH DARRYL SUTTER
The Calgary Flames announced today that the club has extended head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year extension:. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner, Sutter was everything the Flames needed when he was hired, and he has delivered fully. Sutter rides into 2022-23 with a 65-36-11 record since rejoining the Flames (previously coached the Flames from 02-05).
Sabres name Kyle Okposo 20th captain in team history
The next captain of the Buffalo Sabres is Kyle Okposo. General manager Kevyn Adams made the announcement Saturday during a team party for the players’ families. Paul Hamilton has more:
Leafs sign Zach Aston-Reese to one-year deal
Aston-Reese was with the Leafs on a tryout contract, with the club electing to bring him in to help create extra competition for the team’s depth spots. Aston-Reese split 2021-22 with Pittsburgh and Anaheim, going to the Ducks in the deal that sent Rickard Rakell to the Penguins. Aston-Reese had two goals and 11 points with Pittsburgh and an additional three goals and four points in 17 games with the Ducks after the trade deadline.
